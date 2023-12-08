Town Kitchen & Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Nestled in the heart of South Miami’s restaurant district, Town, est. 2006, has remained a landmark and the original ‘go-to’ favorite of locals and tourists alike. With a seasonally rotating culinary and cocktail menu, Town strives for excellence and excitement in all aspects of your experience.
Location
7301 SW 57th CT, Suite 100, South Miami, FL 33143
