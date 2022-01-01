Restaurant header imageView gallery

Warung Siska

57 Reviews

$$

917 Main Street

Redwood City, CA 94063

Order Again

Popular Items

Bakwan - Corn Fritters
Sate Ayam - Chicken Sate
Babi Bali - Balinese Pork

Small Plates

Gado Gado

Gado Gado

$14.00

Tempeh, tofu, egg, bean sprouts, cabbage, string beans + cherry tomatoes salad; served with your choice of dressing: Peanut, Spicy Shrimp Paste or Lemongrass Dressing Gluten free +Vegan

Ternate Crudo

Ternate Crudo

$17.00

local halibut, chilies, shallots, coconut oil, lemon, basil + peanuts.

Bakwan - Corn Fritters

Bakwan - Corn Fritters

$14.00

Sweet corn and okra fritter. The batter has cilantro, makrut lime leaves, green onions, chili, coconut sugar. Dipping sauce: sweet gluten free soy sauce, vinegar, and Fresno peppers, NOT GLUTEN FREE.

Garlic Chips

Garlic Chips

$6.00

Crisp garlic-tapioca flour crackers served with a tomato-sambal dipping sauce.

Main Plates

Sate Ayam - Chicken Sate

Sate Ayam - Chicken Sate

$20.00

(6) Sate Skewers. Mary's organic chicken marinated in coriander, turmeric, and gluten-free sweet soy sauce; served with garlic chips, pickled cucumbers, and peanut sauce. Rice not included.

Sate Udang - Shrimp Sate

Sate Udang - Shrimp Sate

$25.00Out of stock

(5) Skewered head-on, peeled shrimp grilled in a Balinese marinade; served with a charred garlic-soy chili sauce. Rice not included.

Otak Otak - Sumatran Steamed Fish

Otak Otak - Sumatran Steamed Fish

$24.00

Steamed seasonal fish, lemongrass, chili, Balinese sauce, Thai basil and makrut lime leaves; served with a peanut sauce + cucumber-shallot pickles. Rice not included.

Beef Brisket Kalio

Beef Brisket Kalio

$29.00

Beef brisket braised in a curry reduction of galangal, turmeric and cloves; served with pickled mustard greens, and garlic chip. Rice not included. Gluten Free

Babi Bali - Balinese Pork

Babi Bali - Balinese Pork

$25.00

Boneless Kurobuta pork grilled with Balinese sauce; served with sautéed bok choy (contains shrimp paste), peanuts + fried anchovies. Rice not included.

Mie Padang Laut - Seafood Padang Noodles

Mie Padang Laut - Seafood Padang Noodles

$24.00

shrimp, squid, mussels in a tomato, chili + turmeric sauce tossed with egg noodles Gluten + Shellfish Allergy

Gulai Sapi - BEEF Curry

Gulai Sapi - BEEF Curry

$24.00

Beef brisket, green beans, tofu, chayote, jackfruit and carrots braised in yellow curry, finished with sambal tempeh, hard boiled egg and garlic chips. Rice not included.

Tempeh Balado - Tempeh Sambal

Tempeh Balado - Tempeh Sambal

$18.00

Crisp tempeh cooked in sambal kemangi (tomatoes, chilies, shallots + lemon basil); served with jasmine rice + garlic chips. Vegetarian and Gluten Free. Tempeh produced by Budiman Food, San Jose.

Gulai Sayur - Vegetable Curry

Gulai Sayur - Vegetable Curry

$18.00

Green beans, tofu, chayote, jackfruit and carrots braised in yellow curry, finished with sambal tempeh, hard boiled egg and garlic chips. Rice not included.

Mie Padang Sayur - Vegetable Padang Noodles

Mie Padang Sayur - Vegetable Padang Noodles

$18.00

egg noodles, tempeh, tofu and spinach tossed with padang sauce (tomato, chili + turmeric sauce) Gluten allergy

Desserts

Es Cendol

Es Cendol

$6.00

Mungbean and tapioca flour pandan jelly; served with melted coconut sugar and coconut milk.

Pie Susu Manis - Sweet Milk Tart

$11.00

Sweet condensed milk tart served with whipped cream and fresh berries.

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$3.00
Turmeric Rice

Turmeric Rice

$4.00

Turmeric, lemongrass + coconut milk rice. Vegan, Gluten Free

Urap Sayur

$7.00

Javanese poached vegetable salad of Chinese long beans, spinach, cabbage and beansprouts; drizzled with a tamarind-coconut dressing.

Take Out Items

Add sets of utensils to your order if needed. **Please note utensils are only provided upon request**
Utensils

Utensils

$0.25

Biodegradable napkin, fork, knife + spoon. Utensils are added only with the purchase otherwise not included. 100% Compostable.

WS Insulated Tote Bag

WS Insulated Tote Bag

$15.00Out of stock

Warung Siska reusable non-woven insulated shopper tote is made of 80 gram non-woven, coated water-resistant polypropylene. This bag is reusable and recyclable, featuring reinforced 23" handles. 9.8” Gusset zippered closure keeps food hot or cold with a front pocket design. Great for trips to the grocery store, farmer’s markets, picnicking or traveling. Dimensions: 13”w x 15”h x 9”d

Additional Side Sauces

SIDE Sambal Sauce

$1.50

SIDE Cucumber Pickles

$2.00

SIDE Fresh Chili

$1.50

Wines

0.75 Honig Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

0.75 Pinot Noir Sonoma Cutrer

$60.00

Sequoia Genshu 750ml

$80.00

Sequoia Nigori 375ml

$42.00

0.75 Prosecco

$41.00

-

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coconut Water - Taste Nirvana

Coconut Water - Taste Nirvana

$6.00

Sustainably Farmed Non-GMO Coconut Juice from Nakorn Pathorn, Thailand.

Turmeric Radiance

Turmeric Radiance

$7.00

lemongrass, ginger root, orange peel + lemon verbena plant-based tonic

Soda Gembira - Happy Soda

Soda Gembira - Happy Soda

$5.00

Traditional Indonesian soda made with condensed milk, strawberry syrup, soda water and finished with whipped cream.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markReservations
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern Indonesian Cuisine

Website

Location

917 Main Street, Redwood City, CA 94063

Directions

