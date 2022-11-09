- Home
White House Pizza
883 Reviews
$$
801 Main Ct
Carbondale, CO 81623
Popular Items
Appetizers
Spinart Dip
The dip that made us famous! Spinach & artichoke hearts blended into a creamy parmesan dip served warm with herbed focaccia bread & veggies
Burratta Cheese Plate
Fresh Burratta cheese, heirloom tomatoes, roasted garlic, fresh basil pesto* & balsamic reduction served with toasted crostini's. Add Prosciutto 3.99
Atomic Tenders
Crispy breaded chicken tenderloins tossed with a fiery buffalo inspired barbeque sauce & served with house made rRanch
Crispy Brussels
Halved Brussels sprouts flash fried & tossed with balsamic. Served with pesto* aioli
Fried Green Beans
Crispy breaded green beans served with chipotle aioli dipping sauce
Fried Mozzarella
Battered and fried golden brown, served with marinara
Garlic Cheese Bread
Fresh Baguette topped with house made garlic butter, herbs & provolone. Toasted & served with marinara sauce. For a kick add jalapenoe's .99
Garlic Cheese Bread DBL
Fresh Baguette topped with house made garlic butter, herbs & provolone. Toasted & served with marinara sauce. For a kick add jalapenos .99
Wings Buffalo (6)
Buffalo style- served with celery, carrot nibblers & blue cheese dressing
Wings Thai (6)
Spicy peanut sauce, cilantro & a squeeze of fresh lime
Garlic "House Fries"
Fries tossed in garlic sauce, fresh parsley & parmesan. Served with house made ranch
Basket O" Fries
Large basket of golden brown fries!
Fantasy Fries
Fries seasoned with garlic & Sriracha sauce, topped with crispy bacon mozzarella & cheddar. Baked Melty and served with ranch.
Soup & Salads
House Salad
Mixed greens, heirloom grape tomato, onion, garbanzo beans & house made croutons
DBL House Salad
Mixed greens, heirloom grape tomato, onion, garbanzo beans & house made croutons
1/2 Julius Caesar
Romaine lettuce, house made croutons & parmesan tossed in our famous Caesar dressing
Julius Caesar Large
Romaine lettuce, house made croutons & parmesan tossed in our famous Caesar dressing
1/2 Mediterraneean Salad
Mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette, feta, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, garbonzo beans, heirloom tomato, roasted walnuts, onion, mushroom & croutons
Mediterraneean Salad Large
Mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette, feta, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, garbonzo beans, heirloom tomato, roasted walnuts, onion, mushroom & croutons
1/2 Seasame Spinach Salad
Tender spinach leaves tossed with toasted seasame dressing & topped with crispy bacon, feta, red onion, heirloom tomato, croutons, hard-boiled egg & fresh basil
Seasame Spinach Salad Large
Tender spinach leaves tossed with toasted seasame dressing & topped with crispy bacon, feta, red onion, heirloom tomato, croutons, hard-boiled egg & fresh basil
Pear & Walnut Salad
Mixed greens, carmalized onion sliced pear, roasted walnuts, goat cheese, Kalamata olives & balsamic vinaigrette
Beet It
Mixed greens, roasted beets, candied walnuts, golden raisins, goat cheese, pickled onion & lemon-honey vinaigrette
1/2 Chopped Salad
Chopped assortment of fresh vegetables & garbanzo beans topped with feta & fresh cilantro. Served with vinaigrette on the side
LG Chopped Salad
Chopped assortment of fresh vegetables & garbanzo beans topped with feta & fresh cilantro. Served with vinaigrette on the side
Serendipity Salad
Arugula & mixed greens EVOO, fresh squeezed lemon, feta, cucumber, tomato, bacon, onion&a dollop of our sweet not to spicy house made jalapeno coleslaw
1/2 Kalicious
Fresh kale & herbs, roasted red pepper, carrot, feta & citrus seasame dressing
Kalicious Large
Fresh kale & herbs, roasted red pepper, carrot, feta & citrus seasame dressing
Cup Chicken Provincial
Chicken, artichoke, spinach, onion & tomato in a savory herbed broth
Bowl Chicken Provincial
Chicken, artichoke, spinach, onion & tomato in a savory herbed broth
Cup Veg Quinoa
Tomato based vegetable brothwith a mixture of fresh vegetables, mushrooms, spinach, onion & organic quinoa
Bowl Veg Quinoa
Tomato based vegetable brothwith a mixture of fresh vegetables, mushrooms, spinach, onion & organic quinoa
Blackened Chix Power Bowl
Fresh kale, quinoa, red onion, cabbage, heirloom tomato & citrus sesame vinaigrette. Topped with blackened chicken
Blackened Salmon Power Bowl
Fresh kale, quinoa, red onion, cabbage, heirloom tomato & citrus sesame vinaigrette. Topped with blackened salmon
1\2 Kale Caesar
Fresh kale, parmesan, house made croutons tossed with Caesar dressing
Kale Caesar Large
Fresh kale, parmesan, house made croutons tossed with Caesar dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad
Fresh mixed baby greens, heirloom tomato, onion, croutons, cheddar cheese & topped with crispy chicken served with choice of dressing.
Pastas & Such
Lasagna
House made combination lasagna with spinach, mushroom, itilian sausage, basil & a blend of parmesan, riccota, & mozzarella cheese
Pasta Marinara
Linguine topped with house made marinara
Split Decision
half penne Alfredo, half penne marinara baked under a layer of bubbly mozzarella & served with an italian sausage link
Linguine Alfredo
House mad Alfreado sauce (real cream, real butter, fresh garlic & paresan) tossed with linguine
Chicken Parm Pasta
House breaded chicken breasttopped with melted provolone & paresan, served atop a nest of linguine marinara
Spicy Blackened Chicken Pasta
House blackened chicken breast, penne pasta, sauteed onions, heirloom tomato & kale tossed with Caesar dressing & fresh parmesan
Chicken Piccata Pasta
Calzones & Stromboli
Classic Calzone
pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, ricotta & mozzarella. Served with marinara.
Pesto Zone
Chicken, roasted garlic, fresh tomato, red onion, ricotta, & mozzarella. Served with Marinara.
WHP Stromboli
Fresh dough seasoned with garlic, folded around layers of ham, salami, pepperoni and smoked provolone cheese. Oven baked golden brown and served wwith marinara for dipping
Create It Zone
Tickle your taste buds... create a custom calzone with your choice of three fillings, ricotta & mozzarella. Choose from any of our 30 plus fillings. Served with marinara.
Specialty Calzones
Supremo ZONE
Pepperoni, Itialian sausage, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper & black olive
Top This ZONE
Garlic & olive oil glazed, fresh mozzarella, crispy prosciutto, camalized onion & roasted red pepper. Topped with arugula, heirloom grape tomatoes and balsamic reduction after baking.
Bleu Buffalo ZONE
A light layer of bleu cheese dressing, smoked provolone, bleu cheese crumbles, carmalized onion & sliced chicken breast tossed in spicy buffalo sauce
Pad Thai ZONE
Fresh spinach, roasted red pepper, mushrooms, onion & chicken. after baking topped with shredded cabbage, grated carrot, peanut sauce, lime & fresh cilantro
Lovelink ZONE
Spicy sliced Italian sausage link, mushroom, onion & fresh garlic. Topped with fresh diced roma tomates after baking.
Get Your Goat ZONE
Alfredo sauce, goat cheese, caramelized onion, Kalamata olive & fresh pear
The Med ZONE
Garlic & olive oil glaze topped with sundried tomato, spinach, feta, mushrooms, Kalamata olive& oregano
Greek Sneak ZONE
Tzatziki sauce, sliced gyro meat & feta topped with onion, tomato, basil & cucumber after baking. Sriracha chili sauce on request
White Way ZONE
House made Alfredo sauce topped with chicken, baccon, sliced Roma tomato, mushroom & smoked provolone
Spinart Zone
Our famous creamy "Spinart" dip topped with mushrooms and Mozzarella
BBQ Pizza ZONE
Oklahoma BBQ sauce, smoked provolone, fresh garlic, red onion & BBQ tossed chicken breast
Mean Green ZONE
House made basil pesto* fresh spinach, sliced Roma tomato, artichoke & fresh garlic
Aloha Honolulu ZONE
Canadian bacon, pineapple, & smoked provolone
Margarita Za ZONE
Sliced Roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & garlic
Sweet N Spicy ZONE
Pepperoni, Spicy italian sausage, jalapeno and pineapple
Great Gonzo ZONE
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, American bacon and cheddar
Slim N Tasty ZONE
Thin whole wheat crust brushed with garlic & olive oil glaze& topped with fresh spinach, basil, plum tomato, artichoke hearts, chicken, feta & a light portion of mozzarella
Sandwiches
Italian
Salami, pepperoni & hambaked with provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato & onion. seasoned with vinaigrette & oregano
Wild Buffalo
House breaded chicken tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce & topped with bleu chees crumbles, house made jalapeno slaw, tomato & onion
Meatball Hoagie
Our famous house made meatballs on a fresh baguette topped with marinara & provolone. Baked bublly hot. request to add bell peppers & onions.
Pesto chicken
Hand breaded chicken breast topped with meplted provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion & house made basil pesto* mayo
Turkey Club
Roasted hand sliced turkey, crispy bacon, smoked provolone, lettuce, onion, tomato & pesto* mayo
Gyro
Greek flatbread topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced cucumberfresh basil & tzatziki sauce. Sriracha chili sauce on request. Also great with grilled chicken... jsut ask
Half Sandwich & Side
Choose from Club, Italian, Meatball or Hot Pastrami Reuben
Chicken Parm Sand
Our famous flatbread stuffed with house breaded crispy chicken topped with smoked provolone and marinara. Served with choice of side.
Capresse Sandwich
French baguette topped with prosciutto, arugula, heirloom tomatoes, red onion, fresh mozzarella & balsamic glaze. served with choice of side
Lunch @ Dinner
Meatball Bake
House made meatballs, baked in marinara with fresh parm and melted provolone. Served with a cup of soup or choice of salad (house or Caesar)
Chicken Bake Alfredo
Roasted chicken breast baked with spinach, brocoli, mushrooms, and a touch of Alfredo Sauce. Served with a cup of soup or choice of salad (house or Caesar)
Chicken Bake Marinara
Roasted chicken breast baked with artichoke hearts, spinach, mushrooms and a touch of marinara topped with parmesan and melted provolone. Served with a cup of soup or choice of salad (house or Caesar)
Greek Salad Bowl
Gyro meat atop mixed greens, with heirloom tomato, feta, onion, cucumber, roasted red pepper, fresh basill & house made tzatziki ranch
Blackened Chix Power Bowl
Fresh kale, quinoa, red onion, cabbage, heirloom tomato & citrus sesame vinaigrette. Topped with blackened chicken
Blackened Salmon Power Bowl
Fresh kale, quinoa, red onion, cabbage, heirloom tomato & citrus sesame vinaigrette. Topped with blackened salmon
Desserts
Hot Chocolate Chipper
Chocolate chip cookie dough baked just enough to leave the center extra gooey! Served warm and topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Crumb Cobbler
Fresh baked spiced peaches, house made cinnamon crumb topping. Served bubbling hot!
WHP Sundae
Vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a cherry
Shakes
Hand scooped. Chocolate, Strawberry or Vanilla
Malts
Hand scooped. Chocolate, Strawberry or Vanilla
Root Beer
Ice cold glass bottle.
Root Beer Float
two scoops of vanilla ice cream served with a bottle of root beer
Single Scoop
Large scoop of Vanilla ice cream!
8" Individual
8" Cheese
Choice of tomato sauce or garlic & Olive oil glaze.
8" Create Your Own
Choice of tomato sauce or garlic & Olive oil glaze. Tickle your taste buds... start with a cheese pizza & choose from over 30 toppings
8" Pepperoni Pizza
8" Aloha Honolulu
Canadian bacon, pineapple, & smoked provolone
8" BBQ Chicken
Oklahoma BBQ sauce, smoked provolone, fresh garlic, red onion & BBQ tossed chicken breast
8" Bleu Buffalo
A light layer of bleu cheese dressing, smoked provolone, bleu cheese crumbles, carmalized onion & sliced chicken breast tossed in spicy buffalo sauce
8" BLT Twist
Garlic & olive oil glaze, bacon, onion & chicken breast. Topped with leaf lettuce tossed in ranch after baking
8" Fresh Veggie
fresh basil, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, black olive & Roma tomato
8" Get Your Goat
Alfredo sauce, goat cheese, caramelized onion, Kalamata olive & fresh pear
8" Great Gonzo
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, American bacon and cheddar
8" Greek Sneak
Tzatziki sauce, sliced gyro meat & feta topped with onion, tomato, basil & cucumber after baking. Sriracha chili sauce on request
8" Lovelink
Spicy sliced Italian sausage link, mushroom, onion & fresh garlic. Topped with fresh diced roma tomates after baking.
8" Margarita Za'
Sliced Roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & garlic
8" Mean Green
House made basil pesto* fresh spinach, sliced Roma tomato, artichoke & fresh garlic
8" Pad Thai Pie
Fresh spinach, roasted red pepper, mushrooms, onion & chicken. after baking topped with shredded cabbage, grated carrot, peanut sauce, lime & fresh cilantro
8" Slim & Tasty
Thin whole wheat crust brushed with garlic & olive oil glaze& topped with fresh spinach, basil, plum tomato, artichoke hearts, chicken, feta & a light portion of mozzarella
8" Spinart Pizza
Our famous creamy "Spinart" dip topped with mushrooms and Mozzarella
8" Sundried Satsifaction
Garlic & olive oil glaze, sundried tomato, chicken breast, roasted garlic & topped with house made Pesto* after baiking
8" Supremo
Pepperoni, Itialian sausage, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper & black olive
8" Sweet & Spicy
Pepperoni, Spicy italian sausage, jalapeno and pineapple
8" The Bacon Burger
House made meatball, american bacon, onion, pepperoncini & cheddar. Topped with diced Roma tomato & green leaf tossed with ranch after baking
8" The Med
Garlic & olive oil glaze topped with sundried tomato, spinach, feta, mushrooms, Kalamata olive& oregano
8" Top This
Garlic & olive oil glazed, fresh mozzarella, crispy prosciutto, camalized onion & roasted red pepper. Topped with arugula, heirloom grape tomatoes and balsamic reduction after baking.
8" White Way
House made Alfredo sauce topped with chicken, baccon, sliced Roma tomato, mushroom & smoked provolone
8" Rueben Pie
Garlic & olive oil glaze with pastrami, red onion, house-made caraway kraut, swiss cheese, mozzarella & house-made 1000 island dressing.
10" Gluten Free
10" GF Cheese
Choice of tomato sauce or garlic & Olive oil glaze.
10" GF Create Your Own
Choice of tomato sauce or garlic & Olive oil glaze. Tickle your taste buds... start with a cheese pizza & choose from over 30 toppings
10" GF Aloha Honolulu
Canadian bacon, pineapple, & smoked provolone
10" GF BBQ Chicken
Oklahoma BBQ sauce, smoked provolone, fresh garlic, red onion & BBQ tossed chicken breast
10" GF Bleu Buffalo
A light layer of bleu cheese dressing, smoked provolone, bleu cheese crumbles, carmalized onion & sliced chicken breast tossed in spicy buffalo sauce
10" GF BLT Twist
Garlic & olive oil glaze, bacon, onion & chicken breast. Topped with leaf lettuce tossed in ranch after baking
10" GF Fresh Veggie
fresh basil, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, black olive & Roma tomato
10" GF Get Your Goat
Alfredo sauce, goat cheese, caramelized onion, Kalamata olive & fresh pear
10" GF Great Gonzo
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, American bacon and cheddar
10" GF Greek Sneak
Tzatziki sauce, sliced gyro meat & feta topped with onion, tomato, basil & cucumber after baking. Sriracha chili sauce on request
10" GF Lovelink
Spicy sliced Italian sausage link, mushroom, onion & fresh garlic. Topped with fresh diced roma tomates after baking.
10" GF Margarita Za'
Sliced Roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & garlic
10" GF Mean Green
House made basil pesto* fresh spinach, sliced Roma tomato, artichoke & fresh garlic
10" GF Pad Thai Pie
Fresh spinach, roasted red pepper, mushrooms, onion & chicken. after baking topped with shredded cabbage, grated carrot, peanut sauce, lime & fresh cilantro
10" GF Slim & Tasty
Thin whole wheat crust brushed with garlic & olive oil glaze& topped with fresh spinach, basil, plum tomato, artichoke hearts, chicken, feta & a light portion of mozzarella
10" GF Spinart Pizza
Our famous creamy "Spinart" dip topped with mushrooms and Mozzarella
10" GF Sundried Satisfaction
Garlic & olive oil glaze, sundried tomato, chicken breast, roasted garlic & topped with house made Pesto* after baiking
10" GF Supremo
Pepperoni, Itialian sausage, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper & black olive
10" GF Sweet & Spicy
Pepperoni, Spicy italian sausage, jalapeno and pineapple
10" GF The Bacon Burger
House made meatball, american bacon, onion, pepperoncini & cheddar. Topped with diced Roma tomato & green leaf tossed with ranch after baking
10" GF The Med
Garlic & olive oil glaze topped with sundried tomato, spinach, feta, mushrooms, Kalamata olive& oregano
10" GF Top This
Garlic & olive oil glazed, fresh mozzarella, crispy prosciutto, camalized onion & roasted red pepper. Topped with arugula, heirloom grape tomatoes and balsamic reduction after baking.
10" GF White Way
House made Alfredo sauce topped with chicken, baccon, sliced Roma tomato, mushroom & smoked provolone
10" GF Rueben Pie
Garlic & olive oil glaze with pastrami, red onion, house-made caraway kraut, swiss cheese, mozzarella & house-made 1000 island dressing.
12" Pizzas
12" Cheese
Choice of tomato sauce or garlic & olive oil glaze.
12" Create Your Own
Choice of tomato sauce or garlic & Olive oil glaze. Tickle your taste buds... start with a cheese pizza & choose from over 30 toppings
12" Pepperoni Pizza
12" Aloha Honolulu
Canadian bacon, pineapple, & smoked provolone
12" BBQ Chicken
Oklahoma BBQ sauce, smoked provolone, fresh garlic, red onion & BBQ tossed chicken breast
12" Bleu Buffalo
A light layer of bleu cheese dressing, smoked provolone, bleu cheese crumbles, carmalized onion & sliced chicken breast tossed in spicy buffalo sauce
12" BLT Twist
Garlic & olive oil glaze, bacon, onion & chicken breast. Topped with leaf lettuce tossed in ranch after baking
12" Fresh Veggie
fresh basil, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, black olive & Roma tomato
12" Get Your Goat
Alfredo sauce, goat cheese, caramelized onion, Kalamata olive & fresh pear
12" Great Gonzo
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, American bacon and cheddar
12" Greek Sneak
Tzatziki sauce, sliced gyro meat & feta topped with onion, tomato, basil & cucumber after baking. Sriracha chili sauce on request
12" Lovelink
Spicy sliced Italian sausage link, mushroom, onion & fresh garlic. Topped with fresh diced roma tomates after baking.
12" Margarita Za'
Sliced Roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & garlic
12" Mean Green
House made basil pesto* fresh spinach, sliced Roma tomato, artichoke & fresh garlic
12" Pad Thai Pie
Fresh spinach, roasted red pepper, mushrooms, onion & chicken. after baking topped with shredded cabbage, grated carrot, peanut sauce, lime & fresh cilantro
12" Slim & Tasty
Thin whole wheat crust brushed with garlic & olive oil glaze& topped with fresh spinach, basil, plum tomato, artichoke hearts, chicken, feta & a light portion of mozzarella
12" Spinart
Our famous creamy "Spinart" dip topped with mushrooms and Mozzarella
12" Sundried Satisfaction
Garlic & olive oil glaze, sundried tomato, chicken breast, roasted garlic & topped with house made Pesto* after baiking
12" Supremo
Pepperoni, Itialian sausage, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper & black olive
12" Sweet & Spicy
Pepperoni, Spicy italian sausage, jalapeno and pineapple
12" The Bacon Burger
House made meatball, american bacon, onion, pepperoncini & cheddar. Topped with diced Roma tomato & green leaf tossed with ranch after baking
12" The Med
Garlic & olive oil glaze topped with sundried tomato, spinach, feta, mushrooms, Kalamata olive& oregano
12" Top This
Garlic & olive oil glazed, fresh mozzarella, crispy prosciutto, camalized onion & roasted red pepper. Topped with arugula, heirloom grape tomatoes and balsamic reduction after baking.
12" White Way
House made Alfredo sauce topped with chicken, baccon, sliced Roma tomato, mushroom & smoked provolone
12" Rueben Pie
Garlic & olive oil glaze with pastrami, red onion, house-made caraway kraut, swiss cheese, mozzarella & house-made 1000 island dressing.
15" Pizzas
15" Cheese
Choice of tomato sauce or garlic & Olive oil glaze.
15" Create Your Own
Choice of tomato sauce or garlic & Olive oil glaze. Tickle your taste buds... start with a cheese pizza & choose from over 30 toppings
15" Pepperoni Pizza
15" Aloha Honolulu
Canadian bacon, pineapple, & smoked provolone
15" BBQ Chicken
Oklahoma BBQ sauce, smoked provolone, fresh garlic, red onion & BBQ tossed chicken breast
15" Bleu Buffalo
A light layer of bleu cheese dressing, smoked provolone, bleu cheese crumbles, carmalized onion & sliced chicken breast tossed in spicy buffalo sauce
15" BLT Twist
Garlic & olive oil glaze, bacon & onion. Topped with leaf lettuce tossed in ranch after baking
15" Fresh Veggie
fresh basil, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, black olive & Roma tomato
15" Get Your Goat
Alfredo sauce, goat cheese, caramelized onion, Kalamata olive & fresh pear
15" Great Gonzo
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, American bacon and cheddar
15" Greek Sneak
Tzatziki sauce, sliced gyro meat & feta topped with onion, tomato, basil & cucumber after baking. Sriracha chili sauce on request
15" Lovelink
Spicy sliced Italian sausage link, mushroom, onion & fresh garlic. Topped with fresh diced roma tomates after baking.
15" Margarita Za'
Sliced Roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & garlic
15" Mean Green
House made basil pesto* fresh spinach, sliced Roma tomato, artichoke & fresh garlic
15" Pad Thai Pie
Fresh spinach, roasted red pepper, mushrooms, onion & chicken. after baking topped with shredded cabbage, grated carrot, peanut sauce, lime & fresh cilantro
15" Slim & Tasty
Thin whole wheat crust brushed with garlic & olive oil glaze& topped with fresh spinach, basil, plum tomato, artichoke hearts, chicken, feta & a light portion of mozzarella
15" Spinart Pizza
Our famous creamy "Spinart" dip topped with mushrooms and Mozzarella
15" Sundried Satisfaction
Garlic & olive oil glaze, sundried tomato, chicken breast, roasted garlic & topped with house made Pesto* after baiking
15" Supremo
Pepperoni, Itialian sausage, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper & black olive
15" Sweet & Spicy
Pepperoni, Spicy italian sausage, jalapeno and pineapple
15" The Bacon Burger
House made meatball, american bacon, onion, pepperoncini & cheddar. Topped with diced Roma tomato & green leaf tossed with ranch after baking
15" The Med
Garlic & olive oil glaze topped with sundried tomato, spinach, feta, mushrooms, Kalamata olive& oregano
15" Top This
Garlic & olive oil glazed, fresh mozzarella, crispy prosciutto, camalized onion & roasted red pepper. Topped with arugula, heirloom grape tomatoes and balsamic reduction after baking.
15" White Way
House made Alfredo sauce topped with chicken, baccon, sliced Roma tomato, mushroom & smoked provolone
15" Italian Stallion Stuffed
Large size only... serious portions of Salami, pepperoni, itialian sausage, house made meatball, Canadian bacon, onion and extra mozzarella
15" Rueben Pie
Garlic & olive oil glaze with pastrami, red onion, house-made caraway kraut, swiss cheese, mozzarella & house-made 1000 island dressing.
1/2 & 1/2 Pizzas
12" 1/2 & 1/2 Red Sauce
Create you own half & half pizza, but the base has to be red on both sides.
12" 1/2 & 1/2 Garlic Glaze
Create you own half & half pizza, but the base has to be garlic glaze on both sides.
12" 1/2 & 1/2 Alfredo
Create you own half & half pizza, but the base has to be Alfredo on both sides.
15" 1/2 & 1/2 Red Sauce
Create you own half & half pizza, but the base has to be red on both sides.
15" 1/2 & 1/2 Garlic Glaze
Create you own half & half pizza, but the base has to be garlic glaze on both sides.
15" 1/2 & 1/2 Alfredo
Create you own half & half pizza, but the base has to be Alfredo on both sides.
Lunch Combos
Lasagna Combo
Choose your beverage: Soda, Tea , lemonade or 12 oz Coors lite draft. Choose your side: Soup, house salad, Caesar salad, fries, slaw, or veggies & dip
Penne Combo
Choose your beverage: Soda, Tea , lemonade or 12 oz Coors lite draft. Choose your side: Soup, house salad, Caesar salad, fries, slaw, or veggies & dip. Choose your Pasta: Penne Marninara with meatball, penne with basil pesto & grilled chicken, or penne Alfredo with grilled chicken.
Pizza Combo
Choose your beverage: Soda, Tea , lemonade or 12 oz Coors lite draft. Choose your side: Soup, house salad, Caesar salad, fries, slaw, or veggies & dip. Choose your Pizza: Choose any Specialty 8
Big Half Sandwich Combo
Choose your beverage: Soda, Tea , lemonade or 12 oz Coors lite draft. Choose your side: Soup, house salad, Caesar salad, fries, slaw, or veggies & dip. Choose From: Turkey Club, Meratball, Italian or Hot Pastrami
Lunch Salads/Bowls
Superfood Salad
Our regular sized Kalicious (see salads for discription) salad topped with crispy Brussels sprouts & broiled Salmen
Power Bowl Blk Chick
Fresh kale, organinc quinoa, red onion, cabbage, heirloom tomato & citrus seasame vinaigrette . Topped with blackened chicken breast.
Power Bowl Blk Salmon
Fresh kale, organinc quinoa, red onion, cabbage, heirloom tomato & citrus seasame vinaigrette. Topped with blackened salmon
Greek Salad Bowl
Gyro meat atop mixed greens, with heirloom tomato, feta, onion, cucumber, roasted red pepper, fresh basill & house made tzatziki ranch
Lunch Lower Carb Options
Meatball Bake
House made meatballs, baked in marinara with fresh parm and melted provolone. Served with a cup of soup or choice of salad (house or Caesar)
Chicken Bake Alfredo
Roasted chicken breast baked with spinach, brocoli, mushrooms, and a touch of Alfredo Sauce. Served with a cup of soup or choice of salad (house or Caesar)
Chicken Bake Marinara
Roasted chicken breast baked with artichoke hearts, spinach, mushrooms and a touch of marinara topped with parmesan and melted provolone. Served with a cup of soup or choice of salad (house or Caesar)
Lunch Soup & Salad
S&S House Salad
Choice of Chicken Provencial or Vegetable Quinoa soup
S&S Caesar Salad
Choice of Chicken Provencial or Vegetable Quinoa soup
S&S Half Chopped
Choice of Chicken Provencial or Vegetable Quinoa soup
S&S Kale Salad
Choice of Chicken Provencial or Vegetable Quinoa soup
S&S Half Med Salad
Choice of Chicken Provencial or Vegetable Quinoa soup
S&S Half Spinach Salad
Choice of Chicken Provencial or Vegetable Quinoa soup
S&S Pear & Walnut Salad
Choice of Chicken Provencial or Vegetable Quinoa soup
S&S Beet It Salad
Choice of Chicken Provencial or Vegetable Quinoa soup
S&S Serendipity Salad
Choice of Chicken Provencial or Vegetable Quinoa soup
Mocktails
Strawberry Cucumberade
Local Favorite! Fresh muddled cucumber, strawberry puree, and lemonade.
Limeade
Fresh lime juice slightly sweetened & made in house daily.
Cranberry Mint Refresher
Simply refreshing, combination of fresh lime, mint, club soda & cranberry juice.
Virgin Bloody Mary
Traditional Bloody without vodka.
Virgin Margarita
Fresh blend of citrus juices and agave.
NA Beverages (To GO)
Coke
20oz Fountain Drink
Diet Coke
20oz Fountain Drink
Sprite
20oz Fountain Drink
Black Raspberry Tea
20oz Fountain Drink
Iced Tea
20oz cup of fresh brewed iced tea
Lemonade
20oz Glass of Minute Maid
Dr Pepper
20oz Fountain Drink
Gingerale
20oz Fountain Drink
Club Soda
20oz fountain drink served with lime and lemon.
Ginger Beer
20oz Glass of Goslings ginger beer.
Root Beer
12oz Bottle
Pelligrino Liter
Red Bottled Wine
Btl Canyon Road Cab
Btl Canyon Road Merlot
Btl Coppola Cab Sav
Geyserville, Sonoma County, California
Btl Crios Malbec
Mendoza, Argentina
Btl Da Vinci Chianti
Tuscany, Italy
Btl Etude Pinot Noir
Carneros, California
Btl Ghost Pines Cab Sav
North Coast, California
Btl Hangtime Pinot Noir
Napa Valley, California
Btl Louis Martini Cab Sav
Alexander Valley, California
Btl Sterling Cab Sav
Calistoga, California
J Lohr Cab Bottle
Storypoint Btl
White Bottled Wine
Btl Canyon Road Chard
Btl Canyon Road Pinot Grigio
Btl Edna Chard
San Luis Obispo, California
Btl Prophecy Sauv Blanc
Marlborough, New Zealand
Btl Santa Cristina Pinot Grigio
Veneto, Italy
Btl St Michelle Reisling
Columbia Valley, Washington
Btl Stags Leap Chard
Napa Valley, California
Btl Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay
Rose/Sparkling
Bottles/Cans
1554 Dark Ale
6130 Cider
Apricot Blonde Ale
Bud Light
Budwieser
CO Peach Cider
Corona Extra Lager
Fat Tire Amber
Guiness
15oz Can
Heiniken 0.0
Left Hand Milk Stout
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Peanut Butter Stout
Sippin Pretty Sour
Stella Artios Pilsner
The Cold One Lager
Cocktails To-Go
Cosmo (To-Go)
Vodka, triple sec & Oceanspray cranberry juice.
Margarita (To-Go)
Tequila, fresh citrus juices, agave & triple sec.
Vodka Crush (To-Go)
Staff Favorite! Vodka, club soda with assorted muddled fresh citrus, fresh mint & simple syrup.
Mojito (To-Go)
Rum, homegrown mint (seasonal), fresh limeade, mint simple, & club soda make this traditional cocktail!
Red Rooster (To-Go)
Our version of the traditional bloody. Vodka, 90 Shilling ale, fresh bloody mix, Worcestershire, sriracha sauce, celery salt & all the fixings.
Vanilla Old Fashioned (To-Go)
Whiskey barrel aged in house, vanilla infused simple syrup, house made brandied cherry syrup, Angostura bitters & garnished with a fresh orange peel. Served Neat with a large cube on the side!
Side Misc
Side Cole Slaw
4 oz jalapeno Cole slaw
Side Alfredo
4oz Alfredo
Side 12oz Alfredo
Side 16oz Alfredo
Side 12oz Ranch
Side 16oz Ranch
Side Marinara
4 oz marinara
Side 12oz Marinara
Side 16oz Marinara
Side 12oz Blue Cheese
Side 16oz Blue Cheese
Side 12oz Vinaigrette
Side 16oz Vinaigrette
Side 4oz Pesto
Side CBC
Carrots, broccoli & celery
Quinoa
Pizza Sauce
Candied Walnuts
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Founded in 1997 by Kurt and Marla Korn, White House Pizza is a 10x winner “Best Carbondale Restaurant” and a genuine local’s favorite. A popular gathering spot for friends and families where memories are made while enjoying fresh selections from our talented kitchen and lively bar. We also feature live music on Wednesday nights, Carbondale's best happy hour, and festive sports viewing including the NFL ticket. In the summer guests enjoy relaxing on our patio and locals square off on our ever present corn hole boards. Need a private room for your event or offsite catering... we've got you covered! Our catering manager is at your service to assure your event goes perfectly. We look forward to serving you!
801 Main Ct, Carbondale, CO 81623