White House Pizza

Popular Items

15" Create Your Own
Wings Buffalo (6)
Spinart Dip

Appetizers

Spinart Dip

Spinart Dip

$9.99

The dip that made us famous! Spinach & artichoke hearts blended into a creamy parmesan dip served warm with herbed focaccia bread & veggies

Burratta Cheese Plate

Burratta Cheese Plate

$14.99

Fresh Burratta cheese, heirloom tomatoes, roasted garlic, fresh basil pesto* & balsamic reduction served with toasted crostini's. Add Prosciutto 3.99

Atomic Tenders

$10.99

Crispy breaded chicken tenderloins tossed with a fiery buffalo inspired barbeque sauce & served with house made rRanch

Crispy Brussels

$8.99

Halved Brussels sprouts flash fried & tossed with balsamic. Served with pesto* aioli

Fried Green Beans

$9.99

Crispy breaded green beans served with chipotle aioli dipping sauce

Fried Mozzarella

$9.99

Battered and fried golden brown, served with marinara

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.99

Fresh Baguette topped with house made garlic butter, herbs & provolone. Toasted & served with marinara sauce. For a kick add jalapenoe's .99

Garlic Cheese Bread DBL

Garlic Cheese Bread DBL

$9.99

Fresh Baguette topped with house made garlic butter, herbs & provolone. Toasted & served with marinara sauce. For a kick add jalapenos .99

Wings Buffalo (6)

$14.99

Buffalo style- served with celery, carrot nibblers & blue cheese dressing

Wings Thai (6)

$14.99

Spicy peanut sauce, cilantro & a squeeze of fresh lime

Garlic "House Fries"

Garlic "House Fries"

$9.49

Fries tossed in garlic sauce, fresh parsley & parmesan. Served with house made ranch

Basket O" Fries

$7.99

Large basket of golden brown fries!

Fantasy Fries

$13.99

Fries seasoned with garlic & Sriracha sauce, topped with crispy bacon mozzarella & cheddar. Baked Melty and served with ranch.

Soup & Salads

House Salad

$6.49

Mixed greens, heirloom grape tomato, onion, garbanzo beans & house made croutons

DBL House Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, heirloom grape tomato, onion, garbanzo beans & house made croutons

1/2 Julius Caesar

1/2 Julius Caesar

$6.49

Romaine lettuce, house made croutons & parmesan tossed in our famous Caesar dressing

Julius Caesar Large

$11.49

Romaine lettuce, house made croutons & parmesan tossed in our famous Caesar dressing

1/2 Mediterraneean Salad

$7.99

Mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette, feta, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, garbonzo beans, heirloom tomato, roasted walnuts, onion, mushroom & croutons

Mediterraneean Salad Large

$12.99

Mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette, feta, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, garbonzo beans, heirloom tomato, roasted walnuts, onion, mushroom & croutons

1/2 Seasame Spinach Salad

$7.99

Tender spinach leaves tossed with toasted seasame dressing & topped with crispy bacon, feta, red onion, heirloom tomato, croutons, hard-boiled egg & fresh basil

Seasame Spinach Salad Large

$12.99

Tender spinach leaves tossed with toasted seasame dressing & topped with crispy bacon, feta, red onion, heirloom tomato, croutons, hard-boiled egg & fresh basil

Pear & Walnut Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens, carmalized onion sliced pear, roasted walnuts, goat cheese, Kalamata olives & balsamic vinaigrette

Beet It

$7.99

Mixed greens, roasted beets, candied walnuts, golden raisins, goat cheese, pickled onion & lemon-honey vinaigrette

1/2 Chopped Salad

$7.99

Chopped assortment of fresh vegetables & garbanzo beans topped with feta & fresh cilantro. Served with vinaigrette on the side

LG Chopped Salad

$14.00

Chopped assortment of fresh vegetables & garbanzo beans topped with feta & fresh cilantro. Served with vinaigrette on the side

Serendipity Salad

$8.99

Arugula & mixed greens EVOO, fresh squeezed lemon, feta, cucumber, tomato, bacon, onion&a dollop of our sweet not to spicy house made jalapeno coleslaw

1/2 Kalicious

1/2 Kalicious

$8.99

Fresh kale & herbs, roasted red pepper, carrot, feta & citrus seasame dressing

Kalicious Large

$12.99

Fresh kale & herbs, roasted red pepper, carrot, feta & citrus seasame dressing

Cup Chicken Provincial

$6.49

Chicken, artichoke, spinach, onion & tomato in a savory herbed broth

Bowl Chicken Provincial

$9.99

Chicken, artichoke, spinach, onion & tomato in a savory herbed broth

Cup Veg Quinoa

$6.49

Tomato based vegetable brothwith a mixture of fresh vegetables, mushrooms, spinach, onion & organic quinoa

Bowl Veg Quinoa

$9.99

Tomato based vegetable brothwith a mixture of fresh vegetables, mushrooms, spinach, onion & organic quinoa

Blackened Chix Power Bowl

$12.99

Fresh kale, quinoa, red onion, cabbage, heirloom tomato & citrus sesame vinaigrette. Topped with blackened chicken

Blackened Salmon Power Bowl

$14.99

Fresh kale, quinoa, red onion, cabbage, heirloom tomato & citrus sesame vinaigrette. Topped with blackened salmon

1\2 Kale Caesar

$7.49

Fresh kale, parmesan, house made croutons tossed with Caesar dressing

Kale Caesar Large

$12.49

Fresh kale, parmesan, house made croutons tossed with Caesar dressing

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.99

Fresh mixed baby greens, heirloom tomato, onion, croutons, cheddar cheese & topped with crispy chicken served with choice of dressing.

Pastas & Such

Lasagna

$17.99

House made combination lasagna with spinach, mushroom, itilian sausage, basil & a blend of parmesan, riccota, & mozzarella cheese

Pasta Marinara

$14.99

Linguine topped with house made marinara

Split Decision

$17.99

half penne Alfredo, half penne marinara baked under a layer of bubbly mozzarella & served with an italian sausage link

Linguine Alfredo

$16.99

House mad Alfreado sauce (real cream, real butter, fresh garlic & paresan) tossed with linguine

Chicken Parm Pasta

$18.99

House breaded chicken breasttopped with melted provolone & paresan, served atop a nest of linguine marinara

Spicy Blackened Chicken Pasta

$18.99

House blackened chicken breast, penne pasta, sauteed onions, heirloom tomato & kale tossed with Caesar dressing & fresh parmesan

Chicken Piccata Pasta

$18.99

Calzones & Stromboli

Classic Calzone

Classic Calzone

$14.99

pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, ricotta & mozzarella. Served with marinara.

Pesto Zone

$14.99

Chicken, roasted garlic, fresh tomato, red onion, ricotta, & mozzarella. Served with Marinara.

WHP Stromboli

$14.99

Fresh dough seasoned with garlic, folded around layers of ham, salami, pepperoni and smoked provolone cheese. Oven baked golden brown and served wwith marinara for dipping

Create It Zone

$14.99

Tickle your taste buds... create a custom calzone with your choice of three fillings, ricotta & mozzarella. Choose from any of our 30 plus fillings. Served with marinara.

Specialty Calzones

Supremo ZONE

$14.99

Pepperoni, Itialian sausage, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper & black olive

Top This ZONE

$14.99

Garlic & olive oil glazed, fresh mozzarella, crispy prosciutto, camalized onion & roasted red pepper. Topped with arugula, heirloom grape tomatoes and balsamic reduction after baking.

Bleu Buffalo ZONE

$14.99

A light layer of bleu cheese dressing, smoked provolone, bleu cheese crumbles, carmalized onion & sliced chicken breast tossed in spicy buffalo sauce

Pad Thai ZONE

$14.99

Fresh spinach, roasted red pepper, mushrooms, onion & chicken. after baking topped with shredded cabbage, grated carrot, peanut sauce, lime & fresh cilantro

Lovelink ZONE

$14.99

Spicy sliced Italian sausage link, mushroom, onion & fresh garlic. Topped with fresh diced roma tomates after baking.

Get Your Goat ZONE

$14.99

Alfredo sauce, goat cheese, caramelized onion, Kalamata olive & fresh pear

The Med ZONE

$14.99

Garlic & olive oil glaze topped with sundried tomato, spinach, feta, mushrooms, Kalamata olive& oregano

Greek Sneak ZONE

$14.99

Tzatziki sauce, sliced gyro meat & feta topped with onion, tomato, basil & cucumber after baking. Sriracha chili sauce on request

White Way ZONE

$14.99

House made Alfredo sauce topped with chicken, baccon, sliced Roma tomato, mushroom & smoked provolone

Spinart Zone

$14.99

Our famous creamy "Spinart" dip topped with mushrooms and Mozzarella

BBQ Pizza ZONE

$14.99

Oklahoma BBQ sauce, smoked provolone, fresh garlic, red onion & BBQ tossed chicken breast

Mean Green ZONE

$14.99

House made basil pesto* fresh spinach, sliced Roma tomato, artichoke & fresh garlic

Aloha Honolulu ZONE

$14.99

Canadian bacon, pineapple, & smoked provolone

Margarita Za ZONE

$14.99

Sliced Roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & garlic

Sweet N Spicy ZONE

$14.99

Pepperoni, Spicy italian sausage, jalapeno and pineapple

Great Gonzo ZONE

$14.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, American bacon and cheddar

Slim N Tasty ZONE

$14.99

Thin whole wheat crust brushed with garlic & olive oil glaze& topped with fresh spinach, basil, plum tomato, artichoke hearts, chicken, feta & a light portion of mozzarella

Sandwiches

Italian

$15.99

Salami, pepperoni & hambaked with provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato & onion. seasoned with vinaigrette & oregano

Wild Buffalo

$15.99

House breaded chicken tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce & topped with bleu chees crumbles, house made jalapeno slaw, tomato & onion

Meatball Hoagie

Meatball Hoagie

$15.99

Our famous house made meatballs on a fresh baguette topped with marinara & provolone. Baked bublly hot. request to add bell peppers & onions.

Pesto chicken

$15.99

Hand breaded chicken breast topped with meplted provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion & house made basil pesto* mayo

Turkey Club

$15.99

Roasted hand sliced turkey, crispy bacon, smoked provolone, lettuce, onion, tomato & pesto* mayo

Gyro

$15.99

Greek flatbread topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced cucumberfresh basil & tzatziki sauce. Sriracha chili sauce on request. Also great with grilled chicken... jsut ask

Half Sandwich & Side

$12.99

Choose from Club, Italian, Meatball or Hot Pastrami Reuben

Chicken Parm Sand

$15.99

Our famous flatbread stuffed with house breaded crispy chicken topped with smoked provolone and marinara. Served with choice of side.

Capresse Sandwich

$15.99

French baguette topped with prosciutto, arugula, heirloom tomatoes, red onion, fresh mozzarella & balsamic glaze. served with choice of side

Lunch @ Dinner

Meatball Bake

$13.99

House made meatballs, baked in marinara with fresh parm and melted provolone. Served with a cup of soup or choice of salad (house or Caesar)

Chicken Bake Alfredo

$13.99

Roasted chicken breast baked with spinach, brocoli, mushrooms, and a touch of Alfredo Sauce. Served with a cup of soup or choice of salad (house or Caesar)

Chicken Bake Marinara

$13.99

Roasted chicken breast baked with artichoke hearts, spinach, mushrooms and a touch of marinara topped with parmesan and melted provolone. Served with a cup of soup or choice of salad (house or Caesar)

Greek Salad Bowl

$14.99

Gyro meat atop mixed greens, with heirloom tomato, feta, onion, cucumber, roasted red pepper, fresh basill & house made tzatziki ranch

Blackened Chix Power Bowl

$12.99

Fresh kale, quinoa, red onion, cabbage, heirloom tomato & citrus sesame vinaigrette. Topped with blackened chicken

Blackened Salmon Power Bowl

$14.99

Fresh kale, quinoa, red onion, cabbage, heirloom tomato & citrus sesame vinaigrette. Topped with blackened salmon

Desserts

Hot Chocolate Chipper

Hot Chocolate Chipper

$7.50

Chocolate chip cookie dough baked just enough to leave the center extra gooey! Served warm and topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Crumb Cobbler

Crumb Cobbler

$7.50Out of stock

Fresh baked spiced peaches, house made cinnamon crumb topping. Served bubbling hot!

WHP Sundae

$5.99

Vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a cherry

Shakes

$7.00

Hand scooped. Chocolate, Strawberry or Vanilla

Malts

$7.00

Hand scooped. Chocolate, Strawberry or Vanilla

Root Beer

$3.99

Ice cold glass bottle.

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$8.00

two scoops of vanilla ice cream served with a bottle of root beer

Single Scoop

$2.49

Large scoop of Vanilla ice cream!

8" Individual

8" Cheese

8" Cheese

$9.59

Choice of tomato sauce or garlic & Olive oil glaze.

8" Create Your Own

$9.59

Choice of tomato sauce or garlic & Olive oil glaze. Tickle your taste buds... start with a cheese pizza & choose from over 30 toppings

8" Pepperoni Pizza

$10.88
8" Aloha Honolulu

8" Aloha Honolulu

$12.59

Canadian bacon, pineapple, & smoked provolone

8" BBQ Chicken

$12.59

Oklahoma BBQ sauce, smoked provolone, fresh garlic, red onion & BBQ tossed chicken breast

8" Bleu Buffalo

$12.59

A light layer of bleu cheese dressing, smoked provolone, bleu cheese crumbles, carmalized onion & sliced chicken breast tossed in spicy buffalo sauce

8" BLT Twist

$12.59

Garlic & olive oil glaze, bacon, onion & chicken breast. Topped with leaf lettuce tossed in ranch after baking

8" Fresh Veggie

$12.59

fresh basil, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, black olive & Roma tomato

8" Get Your Goat

$12.59

Alfredo sauce, goat cheese, caramelized onion, Kalamata olive & fresh pear

8" Great Gonzo

$12.59

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, American bacon and cheddar

8" Greek Sneak

$12.59

Tzatziki sauce, sliced gyro meat & feta topped with onion, tomato, basil & cucumber after baking. Sriracha chili sauce on request

8" Lovelink

$12.59

Spicy sliced Italian sausage link, mushroom, onion & fresh garlic. Topped with fresh diced roma tomates after baking.

8" Margarita Za'

$12.59

Sliced Roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & garlic

8" Mean Green

$12.59

House made basil pesto* fresh spinach, sliced Roma tomato, artichoke & fresh garlic

8" Pad Thai Pie

$12.59

Fresh spinach, roasted red pepper, mushrooms, onion & chicken. after baking topped with shredded cabbage, grated carrot, peanut sauce, lime & fresh cilantro

8" Slim & Tasty

$12.59

Thin whole wheat crust brushed with garlic & olive oil glaze& topped with fresh spinach, basil, plum tomato, artichoke hearts, chicken, feta & a light portion of mozzarella

8" Spinart Pizza

$12.59

Our famous creamy "Spinart" dip topped with mushrooms and Mozzarella

8" Sundried Satsifaction

$12.59

Garlic & olive oil glaze, sundried tomato, chicken breast, roasted garlic & topped with house made Pesto* after baiking

8" Supremo

$12.59

Pepperoni, Itialian sausage, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper & black olive

8" Sweet & Spicy

$12.59

Pepperoni, Spicy italian sausage, jalapeno and pineapple

8" The Bacon Burger

$12.59

House made meatball, american bacon, onion, pepperoncini & cheddar. Topped with diced Roma tomato & green leaf tossed with ranch after baking

8" The Med

$12.59

Garlic & olive oil glaze topped with sundried tomato, spinach, feta, mushrooms, Kalamata olive& oregano

8" Top This

$12.59

Garlic & olive oil glazed, fresh mozzarella, crispy prosciutto, camalized onion & roasted red pepper. Topped with arugula, heirloom grape tomatoes and balsamic reduction after baking.

8" White Way

$12.59

House made Alfredo sauce topped with chicken, baccon, sliced Roma tomato, mushroom & smoked provolone

8" Rueben Pie

$12.59Out of stock

Garlic & olive oil glaze with pastrami, red onion, house-made caraway kraut, swiss cheese, mozzarella & house-made 1000 island dressing.

10" Gluten Free

10" GF Cheese

$15.99

Choice of tomato sauce or garlic & Olive oil glaze.

10" GF Create Your Own

$15.99

Choice of tomato sauce or garlic & Olive oil glaze. Tickle your taste buds... start with a cheese pizza & choose from over 30 toppings

10" GF Aloha Honolulu

$17.99

Canadian bacon, pineapple, & smoked provolone

10" GF BBQ Chicken

$17.99

Oklahoma BBQ sauce, smoked provolone, fresh garlic, red onion & BBQ tossed chicken breast

10" GF Bleu Buffalo

$17.99

A light layer of bleu cheese dressing, smoked provolone, bleu cheese crumbles, carmalized onion & sliced chicken breast tossed in spicy buffalo sauce

10" GF BLT Twist

$17.99

Garlic & olive oil glaze, bacon, onion & chicken breast. Topped with leaf lettuce tossed in ranch after baking

10" GF Fresh Veggie

$17.99

fresh basil, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, black olive & Roma tomato

10" GF Get Your Goat

$17.99

Alfredo sauce, goat cheese, caramelized onion, Kalamata olive & fresh pear

10" GF Great Gonzo

$17.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, American bacon and cheddar

10" GF Greek Sneak

$17.99

Tzatziki sauce, sliced gyro meat & feta topped with onion, tomato, basil & cucumber after baking. Sriracha chili sauce on request

10" GF Lovelink

$17.99

Spicy sliced Italian sausage link, mushroom, onion & fresh garlic. Topped with fresh diced roma tomates after baking.

10" GF Margarita Za'

$17.99

Sliced Roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & garlic

10" GF Mean Green

10" GF Mean Green

$17.99

House made basil pesto* fresh spinach, sliced Roma tomato, artichoke & fresh garlic

10" GF Pad Thai Pie

10" GF Pad Thai Pie

$17.99

Fresh spinach, roasted red pepper, mushrooms, onion & chicken. after baking topped with shredded cabbage, grated carrot, peanut sauce, lime & fresh cilantro

10" GF Slim & Tasty

$17.99

Thin whole wheat crust brushed with garlic & olive oil glaze& topped with fresh spinach, basil, plum tomato, artichoke hearts, chicken, feta & a light portion of mozzarella

10" GF Spinart Pizza

$17.99

Our famous creamy "Spinart" dip topped with mushrooms and Mozzarella

10" GF Sundried Satisfaction

$17.99

Garlic & olive oil glaze, sundried tomato, chicken breast, roasted garlic & topped with house made Pesto* after baiking

10" GF Supremo

$17.99

Pepperoni, Itialian sausage, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper & black olive

10" GF Sweet & Spicy

$17.99

Pepperoni, Spicy italian sausage, jalapeno and pineapple

10" GF The Bacon Burger

$17.99

House made meatball, american bacon, onion, pepperoncini & cheddar. Topped with diced Roma tomato & green leaf tossed with ranch after baking

10" GF The Med

$17.99

Garlic & olive oil glaze topped with sundried tomato, spinach, feta, mushrooms, Kalamata olive& oregano

10" GF Top This

$17.99

Garlic & olive oil glazed, fresh mozzarella, crispy prosciutto, camalized onion & roasted red pepper. Topped with arugula, heirloom grape tomatoes and balsamic reduction after baking.

10" GF White Way

$17.99

House made Alfredo sauce topped with chicken, baccon, sliced Roma tomato, mushroom & smoked provolone

10" GF Rueben Pie

$17.99Out of stock

Garlic & olive oil glaze with pastrami, red onion, house-made caraway kraut, swiss cheese, mozzarella & house-made 1000 island dressing.

12" Pizzas

12" Cheese

$16.49

Choice of tomato sauce or garlic & olive oil glaze.

12" Create Your Own

12" Create Your Own

$16.49

Choice of tomato sauce or garlic & Olive oil glaze. Tickle your taste buds... start with a cheese pizza & choose from over 30 toppings

12" Pepperoni Pizza

$18.49

12" Aloha Honolulu

$20.99

Canadian bacon, pineapple, & smoked provolone

12" BBQ Chicken

$20.99

Oklahoma BBQ sauce, smoked provolone, fresh garlic, red onion & BBQ tossed chicken breast

12" Bleu Buffalo

$20.99

A light layer of bleu cheese dressing, smoked provolone, bleu cheese crumbles, carmalized onion & sliced chicken breast tossed in spicy buffalo sauce

12" BLT Twist

$20.99

Garlic & olive oil glaze, bacon, onion & chicken breast. Topped with leaf lettuce tossed in ranch after baking

12" Fresh Veggie

$20.99

fresh basil, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, black olive & Roma tomato

12" Get Your Goat

$20.99

Alfredo sauce, goat cheese, caramelized onion, Kalamata olive & fresh pear

12" Great Gonzo

$20.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, American bacon and cheddar

12" Greek Sneak

$20.99

Tzatziki sauce, sliced gyro meat & feta topped with onion, tomato, basil & cucumber after baking. Sriracha chili sauce on request

12" Lovelink

$20.99

Spicy sliced Italian sausage link, mushroom, onion & fresh garlic. Topped with fresh diced roma tomates after baking.

12" Margarita Za'

$20.99

Sliced Roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & garlic

12" Mean Green

$20.99

House made basil pesto* fresh spinach, sliced Roma tomato, artichoke & fresh garlic

12" Pad Thai Pie

$20.99

Fresh spinach, roasted red pepper, mushrooms, onion & chicken. after baking topped with shredded cabbage, grated carrot, peanut sauce, lime & fresh cilantro

12" Slim & Tasty

$20.99

Thin whole wheat crust brushed with garlic & olive oil glaze& topped with fresh spinach, basil, plum tomato, artichoke hearts, chicken, feta & a light portion of mozzarella

12" Spinart

$20.99

Our famous creamy "Spinart" dip topped with mushrooms and Mozzarella

12" Sundried Satisfaction

$20.99

Garlic & olive oil glaze, sundried tomato, chicken breast, roasted garlic & topped with house made Pesto* after baiking

12" Supremo

12" Supremo

$20.99

Pepperoni, Itialian sausage, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper & black olive

12" Sweet & Spicy

$20.99

Pepperoni, Spicy italian sausage, jalapeno and pineapple

12" The Bacon Burger

$20.99

House made meatball, american bacon, onion, pepperoncini & cheddar. Topped with diced Roma tomato & green leaf tossed with ranch after baking

12" The Med

$20.99

Garlic & olive oil glaze topped with sundried tomato, spinach, feta, mushrooms, Kalamata olive& oregano

12" Top This

$20.99

Garlic & olive oil glazed, fresh mozzarella, crispy prosciutto, camalized onion & roasted red pepper. Topped with arugula, heirloom grape tomatoes and balsamic reduction after baking.

12" White Way

$20.99

House made Alfredo sauce topped with chicken, baccon, sliced Roma tomato, mushroom & smoked provolone

12" Rueben Pie

12" Rueben Pie

$20.99Out of stock

Garlic & olive oil glaze with pastrami, red onion, house-made caraway kraut, swiss cheese, mozzarella & house-made 1000 island dressing.

15" Pizzas

15" Cheese

$19.99

Choice of tomato sauce or garlic & Olive oil glaze.

15" Create Your Own

15" Create Your Own

$19.99

Choice of tomato sauce or garlic & Olive oil glaze. Tickle your taste buds... start with a cheese pizza & choose from over 30 toppings

15" Pepperoni Pizza

$22.98

15" Aloha Honolulu

$26.99

Canadian bacon, pineapple, & smoked provolone

15" BBQ Chicken

15" BBQ Chicken

$26.99

Oklahoma BBQ sauce, smoked provolone, fresh garlic, red onion & BBQ tossed chicken breast

15" Bleu Buffalo

$26.99

A light layer of bleu cheese dressing, smoked provolone, bleu cheese crumbles, carmalized onion & sliced chicken breast tossed in spicy buffalo sauce

15" BLT Twist

$26.99

Garlic & olive oil glaze, bacon & onion. Topped with leaf lettuce tossed in ranch after baking

15" Fresh Veggie

$26.99

fresh basil, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, black olive & Roma tomato

15" Get Your Goat

$26.99

Alfredo sauce, goat cheese, caramelized onion, Kalamata olive & fresh pear

15" Great Gonzo

15" Great Gonzo

$26.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, American bacon and cheddar

15" Greek Sneak

$26.99

Tzatziki sauce, sliced gyro meat & feta topped with onion, tomato, basil & cucumber after baking. Sriracha chili sauce on request

15" Lovelink

$26.99

Spicy sliced Italian sausage link, mushroom, onion & fresh garlic. Topped with fresh diced roma tomates after baking.

15" Margarita Za'

$26.99

Sliced Roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & garlic

15" Mean Green

$26.99

House made basil pesto* fresh spinach, sliced Roma tomato, artichoke & fresh garlic

15" Pad Thai Pie

15" Pad Thai Pie

$26.99

Fresh spinach, roasted red pepper, mushrooms, onion & chicken. after baking topped with shredded cabbage, grated carrot, peanut sauce, lime & fresh cilantro

15" Slim & Tasty

$26.99

Thin whole wheat crust brushed with garlic & olive oil glaze& topped with fresh spinach, basil, plum tomato, artichoke hearts, chicken, feta & a light portion of mozzarella

15" Spinart Pizza

$26.99

Our famous creamy "Spinart" dip topped with mushrooms and Mozzarella

15" Sundried Satisfaction

$26.99

Garlic & olive oil glaze, sundried tomato, chicken breast, roasted garlic & topped with house made Pesto* after baiking

15" Supremo

15" Supremo

$26.99

Pepperoni, Itialian sausage, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper & black olive

15" Sweet & Spicy

$26.99

Pepperoni, Spicy italian sausage, jalapeno and pineapple

15" The Bacon Burger

$26.99

House made meatball, american bacon, onion, pepperoncini & cheddar. Topped with diced Roma tomato & green leaf tossed with ranch after baking

15" The Med

$26.99

Garlic & olive oil glaze topped with sundried tomato, spinach, feta, mushrooms, Kalamata olive& oregano

15" Top This

$26.99

Garlic & olive oil glazed, fresh mozzarella, crispy prosciutto, camalized onion & roasted red pepper. Topped with arugula, heirloom grape tomatoes and balsamic reduction after baking.

15" White Way

$26.99

House made Alfredo sauce topped with chicken, baccon, sliced Roma tomato, mushroom & smoked provolone

15" Italian Stallion Stuffed

$29.99

Large size only... serious portions of Salami, pepperoni, itialian sausage, house made meatball, Canadian bacon, onion and extra mozzarella

15" Rueben Pie

$26.99Out of stock

Garlic & olive oil glaze with pastrami, red onion, house-made caraway kraut, swiss cheese, mozzarella & house-made 1000 island dressing.

1/2 & 1/2 Pizzas

Create you own half & half pizza, but the base has to be the same on both sides.

12" 1/2 & 1/2 Red Sauce

Create you own half & half pizza, but the base has to be red on both sides.

12" 1/2 & 1/2 Garlic Glaze

Create you own half & half pizza, but the base has to be garlic glaze on both sides.

12" 1/2 & 1/2 Alfredo

Create you own half & half pizza, but the base has to be Alfredo on both sides.

15" 1/2 & 1/2 Red Sauce

Create you own half & half pizza, but the base has to be red on both sides.

15" 1/2 & 1/2 Garlic Glaze

Create you own half & half pizza, but the base has to be garlic glaze on both sides.

15" 1/2 & 1/2 Alfredo

Create you own half & half pizza, but the base has to be Alfredo on both sides.

Lunch Combos

Lasagna Combo

$14.99

Choose your beverage: Soda, Tea , lemonade or 12 oz Coors lite draft. Choose your side: Soup, house salad, Caesar salad, fries, slaw, or veggies & dip

Penne Combo

$14.99

Choose your beverage: Soda, Tea , lemonade or 12 oz Coors lite draft. Choose your side: Soup, house salad, Caesar salad, fries, slaw, or veggies & dip. Choose your Pasta: Penne Marninara with meatball, penne with basil pesto & grilled chicken, or penne Alfredo with grilled chicken.

Pizza Combo

Pizza Combo

$14.99

Choose your beverage: Soda, Tea , lemonade or 12 oz Coors lite draft. Choose your side: Soup, house salad, Caesar salad, fries, slaw, or veggies & dip. Choose your Pizza: Choose any Specialty 8

Big Half Sandwich Combo

$13.99

Choose your beverage: Soda, Tea , lemonade or 12 oz Coors lite draft. Choose your side: Soup, house salad, Caesar salad, fries, slaw, or veggies & dip. Choose From: Turkey Club, Meratball, Italian or Hot Pastrami

Lunch Salads/Bowls

Superfood Salad

$14.99

Our regular sized Kalicious (see salads for discription) salad topped with crispy Brussels sprouts & broiled Salmen

Power Bowl Blk Chick

$12.99

Fresh kale, organinc quinoa, red onion, cabbage, heirloom tomato & citrus seasame vinaigrette . Topped with blackened chicken breast.

Power Bowl Blk Salmon

$14.99

Fresh kale, organinc quinoa, red onion, cabbage, heirloom tomato & citrus seasame vinaigrette. Topped with blackened salmon

Greek Salad Bowl

$14.99

Gyro meat atop mixed greens, with heirloom tomato, feta, onion, cucumber, roasted red pepper, fresh basill & house made tzatziki ranch

Lunch Lower Carb Options

Meatball Bake

$13.99

House made meatballs, baked in marinara with fresh parm and melted provolone. Served with a cup of soup or choice of salad (house or Caesar)

Chicken Bake Alfredo

$13.99

Roasted chicken breast baked with spinach, brocoli, mushrooms, and a touch of Alfredo Sauce. Served with a cup of soup or choice of salad (house or Caesar)

Chicken Bake Marinara

$13.99

Roasted chicken breast baked with artichoke hearts, spinach, mushrooms and a touch of marinara topped with parmesan and melted provolone. Served with a cup of soup or choice of salad (house or Caesar)

Lunch Soup & Salad

S&S House Salad

$9.99

Choice of Chicken Provencial or Vegetable Quinoa soup

S&S Caesar Salad

$9.99

Choice of Chicken Provencial or Vegetable Quinoa soup

S&S Half Chopped

$10.99

Choice of Chicken Provencial or Vegetable Quinoa soup

S&S Kale Salad

$10.99

Choice of Chicken Provencial or Vegetable Quinoa soup

S&S Half Med Salad

$10.99

Choice of Chicken Provencial or Vegetable Quinoa soup

S&S Half Spinach Salad

$10.99

Choice of Chicken Provencial or Vegetable Quinoa soup

S&S Pear & Walnut Salad

$11.99

Choice of Chicken Provencial or Vegetable Quinoa soup

S&S Beet It Salad

$11.99

Choice of Chicken Provencial or Vegetable Quinoa soup

S&S Serendipity Salad

$11.99

Choice of Chicken Provencial or Vegetable Quinoa soup

Mocktails

Strawberry Cucumberade

$5.00

Local Favorite! Fresh muddled cucumber, strawberry puree, and lemonade.

Limeade

$4.50

Fresh lime juice slightly sweetened & made in house daily.

Cranberry Mint Refresher

Cranberry Mint Refresher

$4.00

Simply refreshing, combination of fresh lime, mint, club soda & cranberry juice.

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Traditional Bloody without vodka.

Virgin Margarita

$4.00

Fresh blend of citrus juices and agave.

NA Beverages (To GO)

Coke

Coke

$3.49

20oz Fountain Drink

Diet Coke

$3.49

20oz Fountain Drink

Sprite

$3.49

20oz Fountain Drink

Black Raspberry Tea

$3.49

20oz Fountain Drink

Iced Tea

$3.49

20oz cup of fresh brewed iced tea

Lemonade

$3.49

20oz Glass of Minute Maid

Dr Pepper

$3.49

20oz Fountain Drink

Gingerale

$3.49

20oz Fountain Drink

Club Soda

$3.49

20oz fountain drink served with lime and lemon.

Ginger Beer

$3.49

20oz Glass of Goslings ginger beer.

Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.99

12oz Bottle

Pelligrino Liter

$5.99

Red Bottled Wine

Btl Canyon Road Cab

Btl Canyon Road Cab

$15.00

Btl Canyon Road Merlot

$15.00

Btl Coppola Cab Sav

$38.00

Geyserville, Sonoma County, California

Btl Crios Malbec

$34.00

Mendoza, Argentina

Btl Da Vinci Chianti

$30.00Out of stock

Tuscany, Italy

Btl Etude Pinot Noir

$65.00

Carneros, California

Btl Ghost Pines Cab Sav

$41.00

North Coast, California

Btl Hangtime Pinot Noir

$30.00

Napa Valley, California

Btl Louis Martini Cab Sav

$60.00

Alexander Valley, California

Btl Sterling Cab Sav

$30.00Out of stock

Calistoga, California

J Lohr Cab Bottle

$38.00

Storypoint Btl

$35.00

White Bottled Wine

Btl Canyon Road Chard

Btl Canyon Road Chard

$15.00
Btl Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

Btl Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

$15.00

Btl Edna Chard

$30.00

San Luis Obispo, California

Btl Prophecy Sauv Blanc

$30.00

Marlborough, New Zealand

Btl Santa Cristina Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Veneto, Italy

Btl St Michelle Reisling

$22.00

Columbia Valley, Washington

Btl Stags Leap Chard

$57.00

Napa Valley, California

Btl Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$46.00Out of stock

Rose/Sparkling

Btl Zonin 1821 Sparkling Rose

$8.00

Veneto, Italy

Btl Korbel Brut

$6.00

Russian River Valley, California

Btl Lamarca Prosecco

$9.00

Veneto, Italy

Gls Matua Rose

$9.00

BTL Matua Rose

$34.00

BTL Lamarca Rose

$9.00

Bottles/Cans

1554 Dark Ale

$5.00
6130 Cider

6130 Cider

$7.00

Apricot Blonde Ale

$5.00
Bud Light

Bud Light

$4.00
Budwieser

Budwieser

$4.00

CO Peach Cider

$8.00
Corona Extra Lager

Corona Extra Lager

$5.00

Fat Tire Amber

$5.00
Guiness

Guiness

$6.00

15oz Can

Heiniken 0.0

$5.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Peanut Butter Stout

$6.00
Sippin Pretty Sour

Sippin Pretty Sour

$5.00
Stella Artios Pilsner

Stella Artios Pilsner

$5.00
The Cold One Lager

The Cold One Lager

$4.00

Cocktails To-Go

Cosmo (To-Go)

Cosmo (To-Go)

$7.00

Vodka, triple sec & Oceanspray cranberry juice.

Margarita (To-Go)

Margarita (To-Go)

$6.00

Tequila, fresh citrus juices, agave & triple sec.

Vodka Crush (To-Go)

Vodka Crush (To-Go)

$9.00

Staff Favorite! Vodka, club soda with assorted muddled fresh citrus, fresh mint & simple syrup.

Mojito (To-Go)

Mojito (To-Go)

$7.00

Rum, homegrown mint (seasonal), fresh limeade, mint simple, & club soda make this traditional cocktail!

Red Rooster (To-Go)

Red Rooster (To-Go)

$9.00

Our version of the traditional bloody. Vodka, 90 Shilling ale, fresh bloody mix, Worcestershire, sriracha sauce, celery salt & all the fixings.

Vanilla Old Fashioned (To-Go)

Vanilla Old Fashioned (To-Go)

$11.00

Whiskey barrel aged in house, vanilla infused simple syrup, house made brandied cherry syrup, Angostura bitters & garnished with a fresh orange peel. Served Neat with a large cube on the side!

Side Sauce

Side Dressing

Side Dressing

Everyone like's something to dip pizza in!

Side Misc

House-made and always fresh!

Side Cole Slaw

$1.99

4 oz jalapeno Cole slaw

Side Alfredo

$3.99

4oz Alfredo

Side 12oz Alfredo

$8.99

Side 16oz Alfredo

$11.99

Side 12oz Ranch

$5.99

Side 16oz Ranch

$7.99

Side Marinara

$1.99

4 oz marinara

Side 12oz Marinara

$5.99

Side 16oz Marinara

$7.99

Side 12oz Blue Cheese

$5.99

Side 16oz Blue Cheese

$7.99

Side 12oz Vinaigrette

$5.99

Side 16oz Vinaigrette

$7.99

Side 4oz Pesto

$1.99

Side CBC

$2.99

Carrots, broccoli & celery

Quinoa

$2.49

Pizza Sauce

$1.99

Candied Walnuts

$0.99

Side Dough

8" Dough

$3.99

8" Wheat Dough

$4.99

10" GF Dough

$4.99

12" Dough

$4.99

12" Wheat Dough

$6.49

15" Dough

$6.99

15" Wheat Dough

$8.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Founded in 1997 by Kurt and Marla Korn, White House Pizza is a 10x winner “Best Carbondale Restaurant” and a genuine local’s favorite. A popular gathering spot for friends and families where memories are made while enjoying fresh selections from our talented kitchen and lively bar. We also feature live music on Wednesday nights, Carbondale's best happy hour, and festive sports viewing including the NFL ticket. In the summer guests enjoy relaxing on our patio and locals square off on our ever present corn hole boards. Need a private room for your event or offsite catering... we've got you covered! Our catering manager is at your service to assure your event goes perfectly. We look forward to serving you!

Location

801 Main Ct, Carbondale, CO 81623

Directions

Gallery
White House Pizza image
White House Pizza image

