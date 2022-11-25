  • Home
Windy City Grill Gang - Your Favorite BBQ Joint!!!

No reviews yet

3762 Campbellton Rd SW

Rear of Sadiq's Bistro

Atlanta, GA 30331

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Dinner

Ribs

Ribs Whole Slab

$25.00

Ribs 1/2 Slab

$16.00
Rib Dinner

Rib Dinner

$14.00

Dinner includes fries +1 side

Rib SW

$10.00

Rib Tip Dinner

$15.00

Rib Tip Snack

$6.00

Large Tip

$16.00

Chicken

Chicken Dinner

$14.00

Dinner includes fries +1 side

Chicken SW

$10.00

Smoked Sausage

Beef Sausage Dinner

$10.00

Dinner includes fries +1 side

Beef Sausage SW

$5.00

Chicken Sausage Dinner

$10.00

Dinner includes fries +1 side

Chicken Sausage SW

$5.00

Pork Sausage Dinner

$10.00

Dinner includes fries +1 side

Pork Sausage SW

$5.00

Turkey

Turkey Leg

Turkey Leg

$15.00

Dessert

Chocolate Churro

Chocolate Churro

$3.00

4 Delicious Churro's Filled with Creamy Chocolate 3

Pulled Sandwiches

Pulled Chicken Dinner

$11.00

Pulled Chicken SW

$7.00

Pulled Pork Dinner

$11.00

Pulled Pork SW

$7.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Greens

$4.00

Mac n Cheese

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Double Side

Chicago Style

2 Chicago Style Hotdogs

2 Chicago Style Hotdogs

$8.00

@ Classic Chicago Style 100 %Vienna Beef Hot Dogs incls.: Mustard, Tomatoes, Relish, Onions, Peppers & Celery Salt. A True Chicago Classic X 2

Maxwell Street Jumbo Polish

$8.00

Chicago 100% Beef Jumbo Polish with Grilled Onions and Mustard

Italian Beef Sandwich

$10.00

Our Famous Italian Beef Sandwich is made from Vienna Slow Roasted Beef Sliced and Stuffed into a Fresh Hoagie Roll. Many Like to have it "Dipped". That would be the Whole Sandwich "Dipped" in our Special Beef Gravy. Also Comes Topped with Mixed Sweet Peppers and Hot Giardiniera.

Chili Dog with Cheese

$6.00

Beef Pizza Puff w Fries

$8.00

Imagine A Hot Slice of Chicago Pizza Folded Into a Crispy Jumbo Pocket and Deep Fried For Extra Deliciousness....

Bilial's Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries w/ Pulled Chicken and Cheese

Loaded Fries

$6.00

Loaded Fries w/ Pulled Chicken and Cheese

Vegan

Collard Green Soul Roll

Collard Green Soul Roll

$5.00

Mix of Collards, Mustards, Purple Cabbage and Carrots in a perfectly golden fried egg roll. Soul in a Roll...

Collard Green Soul Roll X2 (Copy)

Collard Green Soul Roll X2 (Copy)

$9.00

Mix of Collards, Mustards, Purple Cabbage and Carrots in a perfectly golden fried egg roll. Soul in a Roll...

Rib & Chicken Combo

2 Bones & Leg Qtr Combo

$14.00

Combo Dinner

$17.00

Drinks

Sorrel Hibiscus Tea

Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Water

$1.00

Ginger Juice

$5.00

Orange

$1.00

Root Beer

$1.00Out of stock

Lipton Tea

$1.00

Majestea Lemon Ginger

$6.00

Lemon Ginger Green Tea

Majestea Sorrel Hibiscus Tea

$6.00Out of stock

Majestea Wellness Sweet Tea

$6.00

Wellness Herbal Sweet Tea with Agave, Red Raspberry, Alfalfa and Nettles

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tasty Orders to go! Featuring the Best BBQ on the South Side, A Delicious Chicago Style Menu and Tasty Vegan Selections

Location

3762 Campbellton Rd SW, Rear of Sadiq's Bistro, Atlanta, GA 30331

Directions

