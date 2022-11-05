Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zag: Afro Fusion Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

5000 main st suite 214

the colony, TX 75056

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

EGUSI SOUP
RICE
BEEF SUYA

SALADS & SOUPS

Zag’s Kale Salad

$10.00

Fish Mongers Peppersoup

$15.00

Mutton Peppersoup

$16.00

Chicken Topper Salad

$10.00

APPETIZERS

BEEF SUYA

$13.00

WHOLE CHICKEN SUYA

$15.00

ASUN

$14.00

HONEY GLAZED WINGS

$12.00

FRIED CALAMARI RINGS

$12.00

CRISPY SPRING ROLLS

$5.00

SHAWARMA

BEEF, CHICKEN, COMBO, ULTIMATE COMBO AVAILABLE SATURDAY/SUNDAY ONLY!!

Grilled Chicken Shawarma

$11.00

Grilled Beef Shawarma

$13.00

Combination Shawarma

$14.00

Combination Ultimate Shawarma

$16.00

TRADITIONAL SOUP ENTREES

EGUSI SOUP

$18.00

EFO RIRO

$16.00

OKRA SOUP

ABULA (SPECIALS)

OFE NSALA (SPECIALS)

soup alone

$13.00

MEATLESS SOUP

$15.00

EFORIRO & PLANTAIN

$18.00

SIDES

RICE

$5.00

FRIED PLANTAIN

$6.00

SWALLOW

$6.00

ZAG'S BREAD

$1.80

POUNDED YAM

$6.00

EBA

$6.00

AMALA

$6.00

WHEAT

$6.00

SEMOVITA

$6.00

LAND & SEA

CHARCOAL CHICKEN

$18.00

NAIJA STEWED BEEF CHOPS

$18.00

WHOLE GRILLED TILAPIA

$17.00

JAMAICAN JERK CHICKEN

$18.00

BLACKENED CATFISH

$16.00

GRILLED CROAKER FISH

$20.00

PEPPERED TURKEY MEAL

$20.00

WHOLE CHICKEN SUYA MEAL

$25.00

NA BEVERAGES

Coke

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Malt

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Ice-tea

$3.50

Schwepps Bitter lemon

$3.00

Water

$1.50

Classic Chapman

$7.00

Very Berry Zobo

$7.00

JUICES

ORANGE JUICE

$3.50

MANGO JUICE

$3.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.50

GUAVA JUICE

$3.50

Appetizers

Beef Pie -Dozen

$30.00

Chicken Pie- Dozen

$28.00

Fish Rolls - Dozen

$28.00

Creamy Veggie Salad-

Peppersoup

$80.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
We focus on African cuisines with a western edge. We make use of the finest and freshest ingredients that are locally sourced. Come on in and enjoy!

5000 main st suite 214, the colony, TX 75056

