Mexican & Tex-Mex

ZAPATA MEXICAN COCINA

1,266 Reviews

$$

23 Lunenburg Street

Fitchburg, MA 01420

Order Again

Popular Items

Burritos
Chimichanga
Tacos De Birria

Appetizers

Guacamole

$11.00

Roasted Corn

$7.00

Quesillo

$12.00

Guaraches

$12.00

Nachos

$12.00

Sopes

$12.00

Zapata Salad

$12.00

De la Casa Salad

$10.00

Sopa de tortilla

$8.00

Birria Soup

$13.00

Pork Fried Beans

$6.00

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Nachos Personales

$6.00

Chicharrones

$6.00

Tostadas

Tostada De Tinga

$12.00

Tostada De Chorizo

$12.00

Sitos

$10.00

Tradicionales

Enchiladas

$16.00

Las Flautas

$14.00

Torta

$14.00

Torta Ahogada

$13.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Burritos

$12.00

Burrito Bowl

$12.00

Chimichanga

$14.00

La Taquiza

Taco carne asada

$16.00

Taco Carnitas

$14.00

Taco Pescado

$16.00

Taco Shrimp

$16.00

Taco Nopal

$15.00

Taco al pastor

$15.00

Tacos De Chorizo

$14.00

Taco Pollo En Rajas

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Tacos De Beef

$14.00

Tacos De Birria

$18.00

Lo Fuerte

Pollo en su Mole

$18.00

Carne Asada

$28.00

Chile Relleno

$18.00

Fajitas

$18.00

Los Mariscos

Ceviche

$17.00

Tostada Marisquera

$15.00

Shrimp Zapata

$18.00

Salmon Tapatio

$20.00

Kids Menu

K- 2 Chicken Tacos

$6.00

K- 2 Steak Tacos

$6.00

K- 2 Carnitas Tacos

$6.00

K- Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.00

K- Quesadilla

$7.00

K- Burritos

$7.00

Desserts

Arroz con leche

$5.00

Smoked churro

$5.00

Helado de casa

$3.00

Flan

$5.00

Sides

Spicy sauce

$2.00

Rice & Beans

$5.00

plantains with guacamole

$7.00

slices of lime

$1.00

avocado slices

$1.00

tortilla de maiz

$2.00

tortilla de harina

$2.00

Sour cream

$1.00

Arroz

$2.50

Green sauce side

$1.00

Red sauce side

$1.00

Guacamole side $1.00

$1.00

French fries

$5.00

Beans

$2.50

Plantains

$3.00

Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Jack cheese

$1.00

Queso Fresco

$2.00

jalapeños

$1.00

refried beans

$2.50

Plantains w/ cheese & Cream

$5.00

Nacho cheese

$3.00

Small Birria Consomme

$3.00

Chips & salsa

$3.00

Pork fried beans

$5.00

Soft Drinks

SODAS

JUICES

JARRITOS

$4.00

HOT BEV

Margaritas

Margarita De la casa

$8.00

Verde

$12.00

Maya

$12.00

Naranja

$12.00

Spicy Mango

$14.00

Strawberry Mint

$15.00

Maracuya

$15.00

Margarita de Mandarina

$15.00

TINTIRI MARGARITA

$15.00

EL Sol Y La Playa

$18.00

Blueberry Margarita

$14.00

COCO-rita

$15.00

Specialty Cocktails

Mojitos

$12.00

La Paloma

$12.00

Tomas Collins

$10.00

Viejos Tiempos

$10.00

El Cantarito

$11.00

Michelada

$8.00

Piña Colada

$8.00

Rum & Coke

$10.00

Vodka Soda

$10.00

Cranberry Vodka

$10.00

Whiskey Soda

$10.00

Tequila Soda

$10.00

Whiskey & Coke

$10.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Henny & Coke

$12.00

Specialty Pitchers

Naranja Margarita

$30.00

Verde Margarita

$32.00

Margarita de la Casa

$25.00

Strawberry Mint Margarita

$35.00

Maya Margarita

$32.00

Maracuya Margarita

$35.00

Spicy Mango Margarita

$32.00

Mandarina

$35.00

Tintiri Margarita

$32.00

COCO-Rita

$35.00

Blueberry Margarita

$35.00

Red Sangria Pitcher

$25.00

White Sangria Pitcher

$25.00

Mojito Pitcher

$25.00

Specialty Shots

Tequila Lemon Drop

$10.00

Dame Un beso

$10.00

Al-Moat

$12.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Kamikaze Shot

$10.00

CT Crunch Shot

$11.00

Henny

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Bacardi Gold

$10.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Absolute

$11.00

Frozen Drinks

Strawberry

$10.00

Mango

$10.00

Rumchata

$10.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Beers

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Samuel Adams

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

XX Amber

$5.00

XX Lager

$5.00

Hieneken

$5.00

stella Artois

$6.00

Draft beer

Modelo Especial

$5.00

River Styx

$5.00

Wachusett (SEASONAL)

$5.00

Sam Adams (SEASONAL)

$5.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Merlot

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Zinfandel

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican Food with a modern Twist! Bringing you healthy food, made with the freshest ingredients!

Location

23 Lunenburg Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Zapata Mexican Cocina image

