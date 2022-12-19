Anthony's Thornton Park 100 N. Summerlin Ave.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:05 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:05 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:05 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:05 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:05 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:05 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:05 am
Restaurant info
Established in 1998, Anthony's Thornton Park is an easygoing, neighborhood pizzeria and Italian restaurant featuring NY style pies, Italian staples, drink specials and patio seating. Come in and enjoy!
Location
100 N. Summerlin Ave., Orlando, FL 32801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
RusTeak Thornton Park - 101 S. Eola Drive
4.5 • 239
101 S. Eola Drive Orlando, FL 32801
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Orlando
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurant
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurant