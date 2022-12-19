Anthony's Thornton Park 100 N. Summerlin Ave.

  • Home
Order Again

Popular Items

CHEESE PIZZA
GARLIC KNOTS
VEGGIE COMBO

Appetizers

GARLIC KNOTS

$5.99

Six homemade garlic knots topped with garlic butter and sprinkled with parmesan cheese

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$8.99

Five mozzarella sticks served with homemade marinara

CAPRESE

$10.99

Fresh mozzarella and sliced tomatoes finished with olive oiland fresh basil, served with kalamata olives, pepperocinis and garlic roasted red peppers

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.99

Five golden brown chicken tenders served with honey mustard

WINGS 10pc

$14.99

Ten chicken wings served with BBQ, Buffalo Mild, Buffalo Hot or Teriyaki Sauce. Bleu cheese and celery upon request

RICOTTA MEATBALLS

$10.99

Three meatballs with homemade marinara and topped with ricotta

BRUSCHETTA

$11.49

Homemade Bruschetta mix topped on a toasted baguette with fresh mozzarella and drizzled with balsamic glaze

CALAMARI

$11.99Out of stock

Lighly breaded and fried to perfection with zucchini and banana peppers served with homemade marinara sauce

3 CHEESE STUFFED TOMATOES

$9.99

Fresh Roma tomatoes stuffed with garlic, ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan cheese served with a basil vinagrette dressing

Salad & Soup

CLASSIC ITALIAN SALAD

$11.49

Fresh greens, ham, salami, provolone, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, black olives and roasted red peppers

GORGONZOLA SALAD

$12.99

Spinach, bleu cheese crumbles, red onions, hardboiled egg, candied walnuts and cherry tomatoes in our bacon vinagrette

GREEK SALAD

$10.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucmbers, pepperoncini peppers, cherry tomatoes, green peppers, red onions and roasted red peppers

TOMATO CUC SALAD

$11.99

Roma tomatoes, cucumber and red onions, tossed with Italian EVOO, oregano and lemon juice. Finished with feta cheese

CAESAR SALAD

$9.99

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, homemade croutons and shaved parmesan

GARDEN SALAD

$8.99

Fresh greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers and shredded carrots with your choice of dressing

HOMEMADE SOUP OF THE DAY

$5.99

SIDE GARDEN

$5.49

SIDE CAESAR

$5.49

Calzone/Stromboli

CHEESE CALZONE

$11.99

Mozzarella and ricotta

STROMBOLI

$11.49

Mozzarella cheese

MEAT LOVERS STROMBOLI

$15.99

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, meatball

ANTHONY'S SPECIAL STROMBOLI

$16.99

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, mushrooms, green peppers and onions

VEGGIE LOVER STROMBOLI

$15.99

Onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and diced tomatoes

MEAT CALZONE

$15.99

VEGGIE CALZONE

$15.99

SPECIAL CALZONE

$16.99

Sandwiches

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SUB

$11.99

Lightly breaded chicken, topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served on a toasted sub roll

MEATBALL PARMIGIANA SUB

$11.99

Two meatballs topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served on a toasted sub roll.

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA SUB

$11.49

Lighlty breaded eggplant, topped with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Served on a toasted sub roll

CHEESESTEAK SUB

$11.99

Thinly sliced steak auteed with pepper, onions and mushrooms, topped with mozzarella cheese. Served on a toasted sub roll

ITALIAN SUB

$11.99

Salami, ham, capicola, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes & house vinagrette. Served on a toasted sub roll.

PROSCIUTTO SUB

$12.99

Thinly sliced prosciutto de Parma with fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, roasted red peppers, red onions and a drizzleof balsamic vinegar. Served on a toasted sub roll.

Pasta Entrees

SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$11.99

Spaghetti tossed in our homemade Marinara sauce

SPAGHETTI & MEAT SAUCE

$13.99

Spaghetti tossed in our homemade meat sauce

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$14.99

Spaghetti tossed in our homemade marinara sauce, topped with one meatball

BAKED ZITI

$13.49

Ziti pasta blended with Romano cheese, ricotta and marinara, topped with mozzarella

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$16.99

Chicken breast lightly breaded, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with spaghetti

FETTUCINE ALFREDO

$14.49

Fettucine pasta in a creamy alfredo sauce with parmesan cheese

LASAGNA

$15.49

Layers of pasta with homemade meat sauce, ricotta and mozzarella

SPAGHETTI CARBONARA

$16.99

Spaghetti with sauteed bacon and onions, served in a creamy parmesan sauce

CHICKEN PALERMO

$17.99

Chicken breast sauteed with chopped onions and basil in a pink sauce tossed with ziti pasta

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$15.99

Fresh eggplant, lightly breaded, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti

CHICKEN PICATTA

$17.99

Chicken breast sauteed with a white wine lemon caper sauce. Served with spaghetti

GRILLED SHRIMP PESTO RAVIOLI

$17.49Out of stock

Grilled or blackened shrimp served with stuffed cheese ravioli in a creamy basil pesto sauce

RAVIOLI BOLOGNESE

$15.99

House made Bolognese beef sauce with fresh tomatoes and garlic paired with stuffed cheese ravioli

CHICKEN MARSALA

$17.99

Tender chicken breast served in a mushroom marsala wine sauce over spaghetti

VEAL PICATTA

$18.99Out of stock

Breaded veal sauteed with a white wine lemon caper sauce, served over spaghetti

VEAL MARSALA

$18.99Out of stock

Breaded veal served in a mushroom marsala wine sauce served over spaghetti.

TUSCAN SALMON

$21.99

8 oz grilled salmon in a white wine cream sauce tossed with spinach, onions, garlic and sundried tomatoes with ziti pasta

SALMON & VEGGIES

$19.99

8 oz grilled salmon in a lemon garlic sauce served with seasonal grilled vegetables

GARLIC & OLIVE OIL PASTA

$11.99

Soda

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Mr Pibb

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Swt Tea

$2.99

Btl Water

$1.99

Ginger Beer

$3.50

2 Liter Coke

$3.89

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.89

2 Liter Sprite

$3.89

Cherry Coke

$2.99

San Pelligrino

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Energy

Red Bull

$3.99

Tropical Red Bull

$3.99

SF Red Bull

$3.99

Juice

Cranberry

$2.99

OJ

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Kids Menu

K SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$7.99

K SPAGHETTI MEATBALL

$8.99

K CHICKEN AND FRY BASKET

$8.99

K BUTTER PASTA

$7.99

K MEATSAUCE

$8.99

Sides

ADD CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.99

ADD GRILL CHICKEN

$5.99

ADD GRILLED SHRIMP

$7.99

ADD SALMON

$9.99

AVOCADO

$3.99

BUFFALO SAUCE

$0.99

FRENCH FRIES

$5.49

FRESH BROCCOLI SAUTEED IN GARLIC AND OLIVE OIL

$5.49

FRESH SPINACH SAUTEED IN GARLIC AND OLIVE OIL

$5.49

GRILLED SEASONAL VEGETABLES

$5.99

HOMEMADE SOUP

$5.99

MARINARA SAUCE

$1.49

MEAT SAUCE

$5.99

SIDE ANCHOVIES

$0.99

SIDE BLUE CHZ CRUMBLES

$1.50

SIDE CAESAR

$5.49

SIDE CROSTINI

$1.99

SIDE FETA

$1.50

SIDE GARDEN

$5.49

SIDE JALAPENOS

$0.99

SIDE MOZZ

$1.50

SIDE OF ALFREDO SAUCE

$4.99

SIDE OF BALSAMIC GLAZE

$0.99

SIDE OF DRESSING

$0.89

SIDE OF GARLIC BUTTER

$1.25

SIDE OF MEATBALLS

$6.99

SIDE OF PEPPERCINIS

$0.99

SIDE BBQ

$0.99

SIDE HOT SAUCE

$0.89

SIDE MILD SAUCE

$0.89

Desserts

TIRAMISU

$7.99

NY CHEESECAKE

$6.99

CANNOLI

$4.99

NUTELLA CANNOLI

$5.99

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$8.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:05 am
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:05 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:05 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:05 am
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:05 am
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:05 am
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:05 am
Restaurant info

Established in 1998, Anthony's Thornton Park is an easygoing, neighborhood pizzeria and Italian restaurant featuring NY style pies, Italian staples, drink specials and patio seating. Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 N. Summerlin Ave., Orlando, FL 32801

Directions

