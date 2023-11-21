Grandstand - Cawtawba

$17.99

The Ohio State Fair was first held in 1850, and moved to its current home in Columbus in 1886. Today, the fair is one of the largest in the United States. The label depicts the old Ohio State Fair grandstand which featured a racetrack and was the venue for many famous performers that entertained fair guests. over the years. The old grandstand was torn down in 1990, but many regular fair goers remember it fondly. In the mid 1800's Ohio was the largest producer of wine in the United States, and that was mostly because of the Catawba grape. Today, many still enjoy the simple, sweet grape flavor that makes it a favorite.