Dessert & Ice Cream
Wychmere Beach Club
23 Snow Inn Road
Harwich Port, MA 02646
STARTERS
HAND HELDS
SALADS & BOWLS
SIDES
EXPRESS LUNCH 22
Kids Mains
Kids Snack Corner
SHARING PLATES
Jumbo Shrimp (1pc)
$2.50Out of stock
House Made Guacamole
$9.00
Soft Pretzel
$7.00
Hummus
$9.00
Tuna Lettuce Wraps
$15.00
Pulled Pork (1pc.)
$4.00Out of stock
Prime Rib Slider (1pc.)
$4.00
Crab Rangoon
$10.00Out of stock
Bao Buns (1pc.)
$4.00
Crispy Wings
$15.00Out of stock
Chicken Fingers
$12.00
French Fries
$5.00
Zucchini Fries
$5.00
Onion Rings
$8.00
Crispy Cauliflower
$10.00
BLT Sliders ( 1 pc.)
$4.00
Family Style Salad
Family Style Sides
Kids Buffet
Mains
Kids Dinner
Desserts
NO SHOW FEE
NO SHOW GRAT
Mains
Sides
Kids
Sparkling/ Champagne
White Wine BTG
Rose Wine BTG
Red Wine BTG
James Bryant Hill Pinot Noir
$9.00
Flower Pinot Noir
$17.00
Bouchard Père & Fils Bourgogne
$15.00
Santa Julia Malbec
$9.00
Primocolle Villa Cerna, Chianti
$11.00
Francois Villard L'appel, Syrah
$11.00
Earthquake Zinfandel
$10.00
Nine Hats, Cabernet Sauvignon
$12.00
Decoy Limited Cabernet Sauvignon
$14.00
Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon
$29.00
Dessert/Port Wine
Wine BTB
Moët & Chandon Brut
$95.00
Fauborg Sparkling Rose
$60.00
Ca Furlan Prosecco
$50.00
Ultimate Rose
$60.00
Long Shadows Rose
$55.00
Flowers Rose
$70.00
Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis
$70.00
Sauvion Vouvray
$45.00
Roland Tissier Sancerre
$70.00
Duckhorn
$60.00
La Crema Chardonnay
$65.00
ZD Chardonnay
$85.00
Savalai Pinot Grigio
$45.00
Eifel-Pfeiffer Riesling
$60.00
Vionta Albariño
$50.00
White Haven
$55.00
Bouchard Père
$75.00
Francois Villard Syrah
$55.00
Flower PN
$85.00
James Bryant Hill PN
$45.00
Caymus Cabernet
$150.00
Decoy
$70.00
Nine Hats
$60.00
Earthquake Zin
$50.00
Santa Julia Malbec
$45.00
Primocolle
$55.00
Heitz Martha's Vineyard
$380.00
Bollinger Special Cuvee
$195.00
Taittinger Brut
$140.00
Palmer & Co. Brut
$280.00
Veuve Clicquot
$140.00
Schramsberg Blanc
$90.00
Rosa Regale
$45.00
Langlois Chateau Depuis
$95.00
Domaine Sylvain Langoureau
$210.00
Carillon Chassange-Montrachet
$240.00
Cherisey Meurs
$290.00
Alexana Revana
$65.00
Merry Edwards
$95.00
The Prisoner Blindfold
$70.00
Cakebread
$75.00
The Snitch
$65.00
Hartfort Court
$60.00
Sonoma Cutrer
$70.00
Mer Soleil
$50.00
Chalk Hill
$50.00
Nicholas-Jay
$150.00
Attems
$40.00
Ceretto
$50.00
Dr. Loosen
$65.00
Cloudy Bay
$55.00
Minuty Prestige
$70.00
Domaine de Nizas
$50.00
Heitz Cellars Grignolino
$65.00
Chateau Plince
$150.00
Henri Gouges
$175.00
Domaine Bachelet-Monnot
$110.00
Chateau Lamothe-Bergeron
$125.00
Chateaux Deyrem
$100.00
Chateaux Bellegrave
$110.00
Paul Jaboulet Aine
$110.00
Benton-Lane
$55.00
Darioush
$150.00
Nicholas-Jay Pinot Noir
$150.00
Four Graces
$55.00
Meiomi
$60.00
Scott Amily Estate
$55.00
Route Stock
$60.00
Belle Glos
$95.00
Drumheller
$40.00
Thorn
$90.00
Hypothesis
$80.00
Obsidian Ridge
$100.00
Zeitgeist
$140.00
Kobalt
$240.00
Heitz Martha's Vineyard
$380.00
Derange
$160.00
Dylyns's Ghost
$110.00
Owen Roe
$75.00
Saldo
$75.00
Santa Julia Reserva
$45.00
Isole e Olena
$195.00
Caparzo Brunello
$190.00
Ceretto Barolo
$260.00
Speri Amarone
$165.00
Torbreck
$105.00
Kobalt Dessert
$150.00
Inniskillin
$120.00
Ribota Moscato
$50.00
Sandeman Tawny
$13.00
July 4th Event
White Party
End Of Season Soiree
Speaker Event
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Oceanfront Dining for Lunch and Dinner
Location
23 Snow Inn Road, Harwich Port, MA 02646
Gallery
