Dessert & Ice Cream

Wychmere Beach Club

review star

No reviews yet

23 Snow Inn Road

Harwich Port, MA 02646

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

JUICE

Clean Green

$9.00

Roots & Ginger

$9.00

Melon Cooler

$9.00

The Buzz

$9.00

Citrus Spice

$9.00

SMOOTHIE

Very Berry

$8.00+

Mango Ginger

$8.00+

Dreamly Chocolate

$8.00+

Overnight Oats

$8.00+

Morning Buzz

$8.00+

STARTERS

Clam Chowder

$8.00

House Made Guac

$9.00

Hummus Platter

$9.00

Crispy Wings

$15.00Out of stock

Crispy Cauliflower

$10.00

Tuna Lettuce Wraps

$15.00

Soft Pretzel

$7.00

HAND HELDS

Halibut Tacos

$19.00

Burrito

$15.00

Falafel Sandwich

$13.00

P.B.L.T

$10.00

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Classic Turkey Club

$15.00Out of stock

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

House Burgers

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Club

$15.00

SALADS & BOWLS

Chopped Cobb

$9.00+

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Spinach & Beet

$17.00

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Tuna Poke Bowl

$22.00

Caprese Salad

$16.00

SIDES

French Fries

$5.00

Zucchini Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Artisan Greens

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Potato Chips

$5.00

Shrimp Cocktail (1pc.)

$2.50

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp (1pc.)

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Fruit

$5.00

Side Watermelon

$3.00

EXPRESS LUNCH 22

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Slice Cheese Pizza

$4.00

Slice Pepperoni Pizza

$4.50

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Clam Chowder

$8.00

Kids Mains

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.00

Kids Catch of the Day

$12.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Kids Hot Dog

$12.00

Kids ABJ Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pasta Of the Day

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Snack Corner

Fruit Salad

$6.00

Watermelon

$2.00

Animal Crackers

$3.00

Apple Wedges

$2.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

House Potato Chips

$5.00

Cape Cod Potato Chips

$3.00

French Fries

$5.00

Zucchini Fries

$5.00

Veggie Sticks

$5.00

Pretzel

$5.00

Ice Cream Chest

$3.00

Cookies

$3.00

Kids Buffet

$16.00

SHARING PLATES

Jumbo Shrimp (1pc)

$2.50Out of stock

House Made Guacamole

$9.00

Soft Pretzel

$7.00

Hummus

$9.00

Tuna Lettuce Wraps

$15.00

Pulled Pork (1pc.)

$4.00Out of stock

Prime Rib Slider (1pc.)

$4.00

Crab Rangoon

$10.00Out of stock

Bao Buns (1pc.)

$4.00

Crispy Wings

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

French Fries

$5.00

Zucchini Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Crispy Cauliflower

$10.00

BLT Sliders ( 1 pc.)

$4.00

Appetizers

Chilled Shrimp (1pc)

$2.50

Clam Chowder

$8.00

Family Style Salad

Artisan Greens

Caesar

Mains

NY Strip

$43.00

Bells & Evans Chicken

$29.00

Cauliflower Steak

$23.00

Halibut

$40.00

Pork Chops

$33.00

Family Style Sides

Green Beans

Whipped Yukon Potatoes

Asparagus

Orzo Pilaf

Kids Mains

Kids Steak

$24.00

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Kids Halibut

$20.00

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Kids Buffet

Movie Night Buffet

$15.00

Raw Bar

Oyster (1pc)

$2.75

Shrimp (1pc)

$2.50

Appetizers

Simple Greens

$10.00

Tuna Tartare

$16.00

Panzanella

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Mains

Cauliflower

$23.00

Filet Mignon

$42.00

Steak Frites

$39.00

Chicken Parmesan

$28.00

Halibut

$44.00

Pork Chop

$33.00

Fish N Chips

$24.00

Side Haricot Vert

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Vegetables

$5.00

Pizza

Bolognese

$16.00

White

$16.00

Kids Dinner

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Kids Halibut

$20.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.00

Pasta

$8.00

Sorbet & Ice Cream

$8.00

Cannoli

$7.00

Chocolate Cake Bomb

$10.00

Fruit

$10.00

Desserts

Espresso Gelato

$8.00

Chocolate Lava

$11.00

Carrot Bomb

$11.00

Cookie Dough

$8.00

Strawberry Ice Cream

$8.00

Chocolate Gellato

$8.00

Cherry Gelato

$8.00

Pistachio Gelato

$8.00

Espresso Gelato

$8.00

NO SHOW FEE

No Show Charge

$50.00

NO SHOW GRAT

No Show Gratuity `

$0.01

Starters

Jumbo Shrimp 1pc

$2.50

Tuna Tartare

$16.00

Oyster (1pc)

$2.75

Salads

Steak House Wedge

$12.00

Classic Caesar

$10.00

Panzanella

$15.00

Simple Greens

$10.00

Mains

Prime Rib

$30.00

Airline Chicken

$28.00

Cauliflower Steak

$22.00

Pork Chop

$30.00

Halibut

$40.00

Fish N Chips

$24.00

Chicken Parmesan

$28.00

Filet Mignon

$42.00

Steak Frites

$39.00

Sides

Wild Mushrooms

$8.00Out of stock

Steamed Broccolini

$8.00

Mashed Potato

$8.00

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Creamed Spinach

$8.00

French Fries

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Green Beans

$8.00

Desserts

Lava Cake

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Espresso Gelato

$8.00

Cherry Gelato

$8.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Breast

$13.00

Kids Swordfish

$22.00

Kids Ribeye

$25.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Asparagus

Mashed Potato

French Fries

Fruit Salad

Sweet Corn

Sparkling/ Champagne

Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut

$17.00

Faubourg Sparkling Prestige Rose

$11.00

Ca Furlan, Prosecco

$9.00

White Wine BTG

Savalai Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Eifel-Pfeiffer, Riesling

$12.00

Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

White Heven Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Dom. Roger Neveu, Sancerre

$17.00

Sauvion Vouvray

$9.00

Vionta Albariño

$10.00

Jean-Marc Brocard, Chablis

$13.00

La Crema Chardonnay

$13.00Out of stock

ZD Chardonnay

$17.00

Sonoma Cutrer

$14.00

Rose Wine BTG

Flowers Rosé

$14.00Out of stock

Ultimate Rosé

$12.00Out of stock

Long Shadows Rosé

$11.00

Cloud Chaser Rose

$14.00Out of stock

Minuty Prestige Rosé

$16.00

Domaine de Nizas Rosé

$14.00

Stemmari Rosé

$13.00

Red Wine BTG

James Bryant Hill Pinot Noir

$9.00

Flower Pinot Noir

$17.00

Bouchard Père & Fils Bourgogne

$15.00

Santa Julia Malbec

$9.00

Primocolle Villa Cerna, Chianti

$11.00

Francois Villard L'appel, Syrah

$11.00

Earthquake Zinfandel

$10.00

Nine Hats, Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Decoy Limited Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

$29.00

Dessert/Port Wine

Kobalt Cabernet Dessert Wine

$18.00

Inniskillin Riesling Dessert Wine

$15.00

Sandeman Port

$12.00

Wine BTB

Moët & Chandon Brut

$95.00

Fauborg Sparkling Rose

$60.00

Ca Furlan Prosecco

$50.00

Ultimate Rose

$60.00

Long Shadows Rose

$55.00

Flowers Rose

$70.00

Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis

$70.00

Sauvion Vouvray

$45.00

Roland Tissier Sancerre

$70.00

Duckhorn

$60.00

La Crema Chardonnay

$65.00

ZD Chardonnay

$85.00

Savalai Pinot Grigio

$45.00

Eifel-Pfeiffer Riesling

$60.00

Vionta Albariño

$50.00

White Haven

$55.00

Bouchard Père

$75.00

Francois Villard Syrah

$55.00

Flower PN

$85.00

James Bryant Hill PN

$45.00

Caymus Cabernet

$150.00

Decoy

$70.00

Nine Hats

$60.00

Earthquake Zin

$50.00

Santa Julia Malbec

$45.00

Primocolle

$55.00

Heitz Martha's Vineyard

$380.00

Bollinger Special Cuvee

$195.00

Taittinger Brut

$140.00

Palmer & Co. Brut

$280.00

Veuve Clicquot

$140.00

Schramsberg Blanc

$90.00

Rosa Regale

$45.00

Langlois Chateau Depuis

$95.00

Domaine Sylvain Langoureau

$210.00

Carillon Chassange-Montrachet

$240.00

Cherisey Meurs

$290.00

Alexana Revana

$65.00

Merry Edwards

$95.00

The Prisoner Blindfold

$70.00

Cakebread

$75.00

The Snitch

$65.00

Hartfort Court

$60.00

Sonoma Cutrer

$70.00

Mer Soleil

$50.00

Chalk Hill

$50.00

Nicholas-Jay

$150.00

Attems

$40.00

Ceretto

$50.00

Dr. Loosen

$65.00

Cloudy Bay

$55.00

Minuty Prestige

$70.00

Domaine de Nizas

$50.00

Heitz Cellars Grignolino

$65.00

Chateau Plince

$150.00

Henri Gouges

$175.00

Domaine Bachelet-Monnot

$110.00

Chateau Lamothe-Bergeron

$125.00

Chateaux Deyrem

$100.00

Chateaux Bellegrave

$110.00

Paul Jaboulet Aine

$110.00

Benton-Lane

$55.00

Darioush

$150.00

Nicholas-Jay Pinot Noir

$150.00

Four Graces

$55.00

Meiomi

$60.00

Scott Amily Estate

$55.00

Route Stock

$60.00

Belle Glos

$95.00

Drumheller

$40.00

Thorn

$90.00

Hypothesis

$80.00

Obsidian Ridge

$100.00

Zeitgeist

$140.00

Kobalt

$240.00

Heitz Martha's Vineyard

$380.00

Derange

$160.00

Dylyns's Ghost

$110.00

Owen Roe

$75.00

Saldo

$75.00

Santa Julia Reserva

$45.00

Isole e Olena

$195.00

Caparzo Brunello

$190.00

Ceretto Barolo

$260.00

Speri Amarone

$165.00

Torbreck

$105.00

Kobalt Dessert

$150.00

Inniskillin

$120.00

Ribota Moscato

$50.00

Sandeman Tawny

$13.00

July 4th Event

July 4th Adult

$115.00

July 4th Child

$55.00

Movie Night

Adult Movie Night

$40.00

Child Movie Night

$30.00

MOVIE ONLY

$18.00

White Party

White Party

$95.00

Beach Blast

Adult Beach Blast

$55.00

Child Beach Blast

$35.00

End Of Season Soiree

Adult End Of Season Soiree

Kids End Of Season Soiree

Speaker Event

Speaker 7/27

$45.00

Clambake

Adult Clambake

$85.00

1 1/2 lb. Native Lobster, Clam Chowder, Littleneck Clams, Corn, Red Bliss Potatoes, Kielbasa, Drawn Butter

Kids Clambake

$45.00

1 1/4 lb. Native Lobster, Clam Chowder, Watermelon, Corn, Red Bliss Potatoes, Drawn Butter

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Oceanfront Dining for Lunch and Dinner

Website

Location

23 Snow Inn Road, Harwich Port, MA 02646

Directions

Gallery
Wychmere Beach Club image
Wychmere Beach Club image
Wychmere Beach Club image

