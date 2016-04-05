Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing

Chicken Schnitzel

$18.75

roasted chicken breast, cheese grits, bourbon red-eye jus, country ham | GF Try it with the Common Ground ----------------------- Our Southern take on the Italian classic, chicken saltimbocca. “Saltimbocca” translates literally to “jumps in the mouth,” and is included in the name of the original dish because of the way the salty-savory pop of the prosciutto cuts through juicy roast chicken and creamy polenta. We whimsically substitute country ham for prosciutto, cheese grits for polenta, and top it all off with a rich, caramelly bourbon-coffee jus.