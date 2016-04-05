Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing

226 Reviews

$$

201 S Boylan Ave

Raleigh, NC 27603

Order Again

Popular Items

Brussels Sprouts
Farmer's Burger
Pig Wings

Soups & Salads

1/2 Caesar

$8.75

Wye Caesar Salad

$12.75

1/2 Pear Salad

$8.75

Roasted Pear & Goat Cheese Salad

$11.75

Loaded Sweet Potato Soup

$8.75

Small Plates & Shareables

Deviled Eggs (3pcs)

Deviled Eggs (3pcs)

$5.75

country ham, sweet potato, dill, horseradish | GF ---------- - A must for the table - For our take on deviled eggs, we dice and roast sweet potatoes before whipping them directly into our egg stuffing with horseradish, mustard, and house-blended spices. They are then topped with savory chopped country ham and a fresh frond of dill.

Roasted Beet Hummus

Roasted Beet Hummus

$8.75

Served with Pita -------- Our vibrant red beet hummus is rich, tangy, and robust. It is adored by our staff—beet haters and lovers alike.

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$14.75

fried brussels sprouts, fromage blanc, maple-mustard, everything bagel seasoning, dill

Pig Wings

$15.75

Sauteed Broc

$11.75
Dill Pickle Pimento Cheese

Dill Pickle Pimento Cheese

$9.75
BBQ Fries

BBQ Fries

$8.75

bbq potato chip seasoning, charred scallion ranch | GF

Fries

$6.75

Baked Oyster

$12.75

Large Plates

Chicken Schnitzel

Chicken Schnitzel

$18.75

roasted chicken breast, cheese grits, bourbon red-eye jus, country ham | GF Try it with the Common Ground ----------------------- Our Southern take on the Italian classic, chicken saltimbocca. “Saltimbocca” translates literally to “jumps in the mouth,” and is included in the name of the original dish because of the way the salty-savory pop of the prosciutto cuts through juicy roast chicken and creamy polenta. We whimsically substitute country ham for prosciutto, cheese grits for polenta, and top it all off with a rich, caramelly bourbon-coffee jus.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$19.75

cheese grits, pilsner, pickled onion, chroizo, salsa verde | GF ---------------- Pairs with Little Lanterns ---------------- To make this southern classic our own, we render fresh chorizo with some butter before adding and sautéing wild-caught American shrimp and deglazing with our house-made pilsner. We serve this saucy sauté over cheese grits with our house pickled onions and fire-roasted salsa verde.

Pan Seared Salmon

Pan Seared Salmon

$19.75
Farmer's Burger

Farmer's Burger

$13.75

smash patty, pimento, heirloom tomato, lettuce, scallion ranch -------------- --------------

Steak Au Poivre

$31.75
Wye Hill Burger

Wye Hill Burger

$17.75

1/3 lb burger, cheddar, gouda, fried green tomato, bacon, chipotle crema ---------------

Turkey Burger

$14.75

Mushrooms

$21.75

Dessert

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$8.75Out of stock

Lemon Bar

$8.75

Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$8.75Out of stock

Growlers

32 oz Growler - Glass

$8.00

64 oz Growler - Glass

$8.00

Merch

Pint Glass

$5.00

5oz Glass

$3.00

Navy CC Tshirt

$30.00+

Cream CC Tshirt

$30.00+

White Unisex T-shirt

$20.00+

Womens White T-shirt

$20.00+

Red Unisex T-shirt

$20.00+

Black Unisex T-shirt

$20.00+

Steel Blue Unisex Tshirt

$20.00+

Turquoise Women's Tshirt

$20.00+

WH Kitchen Hat

$20.00

WH Brewing Hat

$20.00

Grey Wye Hill Shirt

$20.00+

Dogs of Wye Hill Calendar

$25.00

Good Boy Dog Treats

$8.00

Dark Grey Wye Tshirt

$20.00+

Orange Wye Hill Shirt

$20.00+

Orange Festival Wye Hill Tank Top

$20.00+

Black Wye Hill Mens Shirt

$20.00

Black Wye Hill Womens Shirt

$20.00

Wye Sweater

$35.00
Grey Blanket

Grey Blanket

$30.00

Wye Scarf

$25.00

Wye Beanie

$20.00

Holiday Card

$1.00

Dark Olive Unisex Tshirt

$20.00+

Silver Unisex Tshirt

$20.00+

Gold/Yellow Women's Tshirt

$20.00+

Silver Women's Tshirt

$20.00+
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markPet Friendly
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Righteously good People. Plates. and Pours. Now available @ home

Website

Location

201 S Boylan Ave, Raleigh, NC 27603

Directions

