Wyler Road Presents S.F.B.D.

51 Reviews

$$

3581 W Belden Ave

Chicago, IL 60647

Popular Items

French Fries
Double Burger
Single Burger

Fried Shrimp

1/2 Pound

1/2 Pound

$11.00

1/2 Pound Fried Shrimp with House Cocktail, Tartar and Hot Sauce.

1 Pound

1 Pound

$19.00

1 Pound Fried Shrimp with House Cocktail, Tartar and Hot Sauce.

Burger

Single Burger

$6.00

Slagel Farms Beef Patty, American Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Onions and Pickles.

Double Burger

Double Burger

$9.00

Two Slagel Farms Beef Patties, American Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce Onions and Pickles.

Beyond Burger

Single Beyond

$6.00

Single Beyond Patty, American Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Onions and Pickles.

Double Beyond

$9.00

2 Beyond Patties, American Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Onions and Pickles.

Dogs

Single Dog

Single Dog

$5.00

One Vienna Beef Frank Chicago Style, Mustard, Tomato, Peppers, Onion, Relish, Pickle and Celery Salt. Hand Cut Fries on Top.

Double Dog

$7.00

2 Vienna Beef Franks Chicago Style, Mustard, Tomato, Peppers, Onion, Relish, Pickle and Celery Salt. Hand Cut Fries on Top.

Veggie Dogs

Single Veggie

$5.00

One Veggie Dog Chicago Style, Mustard, Tomato, Peppers, Onion, Relish, Pickle and Celery Salt. Hand Cut Fries on Top.

Double Veggie

$7.00

Two Veggie Dogs Chicago Style, Mustard, Tomato, Peppers, Onion, Relish, Pickle and Celery Salt. Hand Cut Fries on Top.

Fries

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00

Hand Cut Fries with With Ketchup

Beverages

Coors Light

$3.00Out of stock

Must be 21 with valid I.D. to purchase

Schlitz

$4.00Out of stock

Must be 21 with valid I.D. to purchase

Tecate

$3.00Out of stock

Must be 21 with valid I.D. to purchase

Lil Buddy

$2.00

Must be 21 with valid I.D. to purchase

High Life Pony

$2.00

Must be 21 with valid I.D. to purchase

Pipeworks N vs U

$4.00

Ninja Vs. Unicorn 16oz Must be 21 with valid I.D. to purchase

Pipeworks King

$4.00

Lizard King 16oz Must be 21 with valid I.D. to purchase

Revolution Fist City

$5.00

Must be 21 with valid I.D. to purchase

Hopewell First Pils

$6.00Out of stock

First Pils 16oz Must be 21 with valid I.D. to purchase

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00Out of stock

House Lemonade and Cold Brewed Iced Tea

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

On the Gun

Ginger Ale

$1.50

On the Gun

Iced Tea

$3.00

Cold Brewed

LaCroix Grapefruit

$1.50

LaCroix Lime

$1.50

Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Fresh Squeezed

Mountain Dew

$1.50

On the Gun

Pepsi

$1.50

On the Gun

Sierra Mist

$1.50

On the Gun

WBC Cream Soda

$3.50

WBC Root Beer

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Shrimp Fries Burgers Dogs Pick up and enjoy!

Website

Location

3581 W Belden Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

Directions

