Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wyler's Pub & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2385 W 27th St, #513

Greeley, CO 80634

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizer

1/4 lb Wyler's Cheeseburger Special

$8.00

1/4 lb. cheeseburger with American cheese on a grilled bun with a small order of crispy fries. No Substitutions. Add lettuce, pickle, onion and/or tomato for .30/each.

Wings 2 Ways

$15.00

Crispy, tasty fried wings with your choice of 2 dipping sauces. Customers tell us we have the best wings! We think so too!

Stadium Nachos

$6.00

We are going old school with our stadium nachos! Tortilla chips with nacho cheese sauce and a side of jalapenos all served in a classic nacho boat.

Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Creamy and warm, this house made artichoke dip is surrounded by fresh made flour tortilla chips sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.

Munchers

$10.00

Crispy potato bites with cheese and jalapeno, fried golden with ranch dipping sauce.

Basket of Fries

$8.00

Crispy fries hot and fresh. Served with ketchup or ranch.

Buffalo Blue Cheese Fries

$10.00

Crispy fries drizzled with buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, blue cheese crumbles and green onions.

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$10.00

Crispy fries seasoned with Parmesan sprinkle, truffle salt, and truffle oil and shredded Parmesan cheese.

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$10.00

crispy fries served with cheddar cheese sauce topped with crispy bacon and green onions. 

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.00

Breaded and fried dill pickle chips served with ranch dressing.

Appetizer Sampler

$15.00

Try it all with this sampler that includes small orders of chicken tenders, onion rings, pickle chips, munchers and your choice of 2 dipping sauces. No substitutions.

Spicy Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.00

A basket full of spicy, mouth watering fried crispy cauliflower! Dip the spicy buffalo cauliflower into a dipping sauce of your choice to cool things off!

Onion Rings

$8.00

A half pound of sweet onions breaded and deep fried to perfection. Sauce upon request.

Southwest Quesadilla

$12.00

A cheesy quesadilla filled with corn, peppers, onions and black beans. Served with salsa and sour cream. Add crispy chicken, $4.00

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.00

Breaded and fried spicy cheese curds. Served with marinara or ranch dressing. Our personal favorite is to dip these in our raspberry Dijon sauce.

Wings 2 Ways (1/2 Order)

$7.50

Basket or Fries (1/2 Order)

$4.00

Munchers (1/2 Order)

$5.00

Chicken & Fish

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Enjoy savory chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce. We recommend Dave's Sweet Heat Sauce!

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy chicken filet topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo on a grilled bun.

Deluxe Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy chicken filet topped with Swiss cheese, bacon and herb mayo on a grilled bun.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy chicken filet topped with pepper jack, jalapeno and buffalo mayo on a grilled bun.

Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Crispy pollock filet topped with American cheese, lettuce and house made tartar sauce on a grilled bun.

Fish & Chips

$14.00

1/2 lb. beer battered tender cod filets served with our house made tartar sauce and fries.

Sandwiches

Supreme Melt

$15.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, and Swiss melted between Texas toast and grilled golden brown. Served with homemade raspberry Dijon sauce for dipping.

BLT Supreme

$13.00

Enjoy this Texas toast BLT piled with crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato and our house made herb mayo.

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Flat Iron steak grilled to order, topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions and melted Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie roll.

Burgers

Classic Cheese Burger

$10.00

Single or double patty with your choice of American, Swiss, Cheddar, or Pepper jack cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on a grilled bun.

Wyler's Deluxe Burger

$14.00

Single or double patty classic cheese burger topping and crisp bacon, onion rings, and herb mayo make this burger outstanding.

Jalapeno Cream Cheese Burger

$10.00

Single or double patty topped with our house made jalapeno cream cheese for the perfect kick.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.00

Single or double patty with Swiss cheese and grilled mushrooms on a grilled bun.

Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.00

Sliced crispy chicken tenders, tomatoes, cheese, onion, and croutons topped on a bed of lettuce. Served with side of grilled Texas toast.

N/A Beverage

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Energy Drink

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Clamato-Upcharge

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2385 W 27th St, #513, Greeley, CO 80634

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Georgia Boys BBQ - Greeley
orange starNo Reviews
2473 W 28th St. Greeley, CO 80634
View restaurantnext
The Blue Mug - 35th Ave - 2030 35th Ave Unit D
orange starNo Reviews
2030 35th Ave Unit D Greeley, CO 80634
View restaurantnext
Inta Juice of Greeley - 2108 35th Ave. Unit B - Greeley, CO 80634
orange star4.7 • 2,331
2108 35th Ave Greeley, CO 80634
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Greeley
orange star4.5 • 7,125
2622 11th Avenue Greeley, CO 80631
View restaurantnext
Out of the Blue - 4111 Centerplace Dr. D
orange starNo Reviews
4111 Centerplace Dr. D Greeley, CO 80634
View restaurantnext
Chipper's Classic Lanes - 2454 West
orange starNo Reviews
2454 8th Ave Greeley, CO 80631
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Greeley

Fat Shack - Greeley
orange star4.5 • 7,125
2622 11th Avenue Greeley, CO 80631
View restaurantnext
Inta Juice of Greeley - 2108 35th Ave. Unit B - Greeley, CO 80634
orange star4.7 • 2,331
2108 35th Ave Greeley, CO 80634
View restaurantnext
Luna's Tacos & Tequila
orange star4.5 • 854
806 9th Street Greeley, CO 80631
View restaurantnext
Taste of Philly
orange star4.4 • 61
829 16th St Greeley, CO 80631
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greeley
Windsor
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)
Fort Collins
review star
Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston