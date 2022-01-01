Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Salad
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

WynBurg Cafe

311 Reviews

$$

306 E Rand Rd

Arlington Heights, IL 60004

Popular Items

Regular coffee
Denver omelet
Pork Potato Blanket Omelet

Drinks

Regular coffee

$3.65

Decaf coffee

$3.65

Espresso

Cappuccino

$4.50
Caramel macchiato

Caramel macchiato

$4.75

Latté

$4.25

Coke

$3.45

Diet Coke

$3.45

Cherry Coke

$3.45

Sprite

$3.45

Fanta Orange

$3.45

Root Beer

$3.45

Lemonade

$3.45

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$3.45

Orange juice

Apple juice

Tomato juice

Iced tea

$3.65

Hot tea

$3.65

Milk

$1.95

Chocolate milk

$2.35
Gourmet hot chocolate

Gourmet hot chocolate

$4.25

Breakfast

Breakfast Panini

$7.95

Scrambled eggs, bacon, and mozzarella cheese on grilled Italian panini bread. Served with red skin potatoes.

2 eggs with bacon

2 eggs with bacon

$11.25

Includes 2 strips of bacon.

2 eggs with sausage links

2 eggs with sausage links

$11.25
2 eggs with sausage patties

2 eggs with sausage patties

$11.25
2 eggs with ham

2 eggs with ham

$11.25
2 eggs with corned beef hash

2 eggs with corned beef hash

$12.55
2 eggs with steak

2 eggs with steak

$19.95
2 eggs with Canadian bacon

2 eggs with Canadian bacon

$11.25

Includes 2 slices of Canadian bacon.

2 eggs with turkey sausage

2 eggs with turkey sausage

$12.35

Includes 2 turkey sausage patties.

2 egg breakfast without meat

$8.55
Pork Potato Blanket Omelet

Pork Potato Blanket Omelet

$14.25

Contains diced ham, bacon, and sausage links, and monterey jack cheese.

Steak Potato Blanket Omelet

Steak Potato Blanket Omelet

$15.95

Contains skirt steak, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and monterey jack cheese.

Chorizo Potato Blanket Omelet

Chorizo Potato Blanket Omelet

$13.55

Spicy chorizo, onions, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with choice of either toast or pancakes.

Denver Potato Blanket Omelet

Denver Potato Blanket Omelet

$13.55

Contains diced ham, onions, and green peppers, and American cheese.

Guacamole Potato Blanket Omelet

Guacamole Potato Blanket Omelet

$14.75

Diced chicken breast, onions, jalapeño bacon, tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese, and house-made guacamole both inside and on top. Served with choice of either toast or pancakes.

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$12.55

Breakfast Tacos

$10.25

Scrambled eggs, cilantro, onions, and queso fresco served with 3 corn tortillas, red skin potatoes, and a side of house-made salsa.

Breakfast Enchilada Verdes

$10.55

3 corn tortillas, each filled with scrambled eggs, Monterey Jack cheese, and potatoes. Each breakfast enchilada is topped with house-made salsa verde, sour cream, and queso fresco.

Huevos Rancheros

$9.95

2 corn tortillas topped with 2 over easy eggs, house-made red salsa, black beans, queso fresco, and cilantro. Served with red skin potatoes.

Plain Pancakes (4)

$8.95

Plain Pancakes (3)

$7.45

Plain Pancakes (2)

$5.15

Gluten Free Pancakes (4)

$10.45

Gluten Free Pancakes (3)

$9.45

Gluten Free Pancakes (2)

$6.95
Cookie Jar Pancakes (4)

Cookie Jar Pancakes (4)

$13.85

Oreo cookie crumbles and sugar cookie dough, topped with chocolate sauce.

Cookie Jar Pancakes (3)

Cookie Jar Pancakes (3)

$9.95

Oreo cookie crumbles and sugar cookie dough, topped with chocolate sauce.

Cookie Jar Pancakes (2)

Cookie Jar Pancakes (2)

$7.25

Oreo cookie crumbles and sugar cookie dough, topped with chocolate sauce.

Birthday Cake Pancakes (4)

Birthday Cake Pancakes (4)

$13.65

Sugar cookie dough, rainbow sprinkles, and cream cheese icing.

Birthday Cake Pancakes (3)

Birthday Cake Pancakes (3)

$9.75

Sugar cookie dough, rainbow sprinkles, and cream cheese icing.

Birthday Cake Pancakes (2)

Birthday Cake Pancakes (2)

$6.95

Sugar cookie dough, rainbow sprinkles, and cream cheese icing.

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes (4)

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes (4)

$12.95

Topped with cinnamon-sugar and cream cheese icing.

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes (3)

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes (3)

$8.95

Topped with cinnamon-sugar and cream cheese icing.

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes (2)

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes (2)

$6.65

Topped with cinnamon-sugar and cream cheese icing.

S'mores Pancakes (4)

S'mores Pancakes (4)

$13.65

Chocolate chips, graham cracker crumbles, and house-made marshmallow fluff, topped with chocolate sauce.

S'mores Pancakes (3)

S'mores Pancakes (3)

$9.75

Chocolate chips, graham cracker crumbles, and house-made marshmallow fluff, topped with chocolate sauce.

S'mores Pancakes (2)

S'mores Pancakes (2)

$6.95

Chocolate chips, graham cracker crumbles, and house-made marshmallow fluff, topped with chocolate sauce.

DIY Pancake Kit

DIY Pancake Kit

$15.95

Each DIY pancake kit contains enough buttermilk pancake batter to make 15, 4.5 inch diameter pancakes, and includes rainbow sprinkles, white chocolate chips, chocolate chips, chocolate sauce, and powdered sugar.

DIY Gluten Free Pancake Kit

DIY Gluten Free Pancake Kit

$19.95

Each DIY pancake kit contains enough gluten free pancake batter to make 15, 4.5 inch diameter pancakes, and includes rainbow sprinkles, white chocolate chips, chocolate chips, chocolate sauce, and powdered sugar.

French toast

French toast

$8.95

2 thick-cut slices of challah French toast.

Berry French toast

Berry French toast

$12.95

2 slices of thick cut challah topped with seasonal berries and house-made lemon-honey compote.

Banana walnut French toast

$12.25

2 thick-cut slices of challah French toast topped with walnuts, sliced bananas, and caramel sauce.

Caramel-banana churro French toast

$11.75
Churro French toast

Churro French toast

$10.25

Crispy cinnamon-sugar French toast topped with sliced bananas in a banana glaze.

Egg-in-a-hole French toast

Egg-in-a-hole French toast

$10.25

Three slices of French toast with holes in their centers that are filled with fried eggs.

West coast omelet

West coast omelet

$12.95

Contains asparagus, spinach, tomatoes, and feta cheese.

Farmers omelet

Farmers omelet

$13.55

Contains diced char-broiled chicken breast, spinach, broccoli, onions, and cheddar cheese.

Zesty omelet

Zesty omelet

$12.95

Egg white omelet that contains spinach, mushrooms, red and green peppers, and mozzarella cheese.

Mexican omelet

Mexican omelet

$13.25

Contains spicy chorizo, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, and monterey jack cheese.

Mediterranean omelet

Mediterranean omelet

$13.55

Contains spinach, onions, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese, and topped with oregano.

Veggie omelet

Veggie omelet

$12.95

Contains mushrooms, onions, spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese.

Greek omelet

Greek omelet

$13.95

Thin slices of gyro meat (beef and lamb), onions, tomatoes, and feta cheese, served with choice of potatoes and either pancakes or toast.

Denver omelet

Denver omelet

$13.25

Contains diced ham, onions, and green peppers, and American cheese.

Garden scramble

Garden scramble

$12.35

Broccoli, onions, mushrooms, asparagus, zucchini, and tomatoes. Served with choice of potatoes and either toast or pancakes.

Spinach scramble

Spinach scramble

$13.25

Baby spinach, chopped bacon, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of potatoes and either toast or pancakes.

Mexican scramble

Mexican scramble

$13.95

Spicy chorizo, jalapeño peppers, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, Monterey Jack cheese, and house-made salsa served on the side. Served with choice of potatoes and either toast or pancakes.

Mediterranean scramble

Mediterranean scramble

$12.75

Baby spinach, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, and feta cheese. Served with choice of potatoes and either toast or pancakes.

Classic eggs Benedict

Classic eggs Benedict

$11.95

Canadian bacon

Smoked salmon eggs Benedict

Smoked salmon eggs Benedict

$14.75
California eggs Benedict

California eggs Benedict

$11.95

Sauteed baby spinach, diced tomatoes, and avocado.

Guacamole eggs Benedict

Guacamole eggs Benedict

$13.95
Berries & cream crepes

Berries & cream crepes

$13.95
Banana Nutella crepes

Banana Nutella crepes

$12.95

3 crepes topped with sliced bananas and Nutella.

French crepes

French crepes

$11.95

3 crepes topped with sliced strawberries and house-made suzette sauce.

Blintzes

Blintzes

$11.25

Crepes filled with a house-made sweet cream cheese sauce.

Crepes

Crepes

$8.95
Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$8.50
Gluten Free Belgian Waffle

Gluten Free Belgian Waffle

$11.00
Strawberry Nutella Belgian Waffle

Strawberry Nutella Belgian Waffle

$11.55

Strawberries & Nutella

Strawberry Nutella Gluten Free Belgian Waffle

Strawberry Nutella Gluten Free Belgian Waffle

$14.05

Strawberries & Nutella

Berry Belgian Waffle

Berry Belgian Waffle

$12.75

Belgian waffle topped with seasonal berries and house-made lemon-honey compote.

Gluten Free Berry Belgian Waffle

Gluten Free Berry Belgian Waffle

$15.25

Belgian waffle topped with seasonal berries and house-made lemon-honey compote.

Chicken & Belgian Waffle

Chicken & Belgian Waffle

$12.95

Belgian waffle topped with crispy chicken tenders.

Chicken & Gluten Free Belgian Waffle

Chicken & Gluten Free Belgian Waffle

$15.45

Belgian waffle topped with crispy chicken tenders.

Bacon Belgian Waffle

Bacon Belgian Waffle

$10.95
Bacon Gluten Free Belgian Waffle

Bacon Gluten Free Belgian Waffle

$13.45
Steak breakfast burrito

Steak breakfast burrito

$14.95

Contains skirt steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with choice of either red skin potatoes or hash browns.

Chicken breakfast burrito

Chicken breakfast burrito

$13.75

Contains diced char-broiled chicken breast, onions, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with choice of either red skin potatoes or hash browns.

Mexican breakfast burrito

Mexican breakfast burrito

$13.45

Contains spicy chorizo, onions, jalapeño peppers, diced tomatoes, cilantro, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with choice of either red skin potatoes or hash browns.

Avocado toast

Avocado toast

$12.55

House-made guacamole on multigrain toast with 2 poached eggs on top; served with cup of seasonal fruit.

Nova lox platter

Nova lox platter

$15.75
Berry oatmeal

Berry oatmeal

$10.55
Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$6.75

Seasonal fruit bowl

$6.95
Chicken frittata

Chicken frittata

$13.95

Char-broiled chicken breast, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, and Monterey Jack cheese.

Mexican frittata

Mexican frittata

$13.75

Contains spicy chorizo, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, and monterey jack cheese.

Veggie frittata

Veggie frittata

$13.15

Contains mushrooms, onions, spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese.

Bacon (3 slices)

Bacon (3 slices)

$4.25
Sausage links (2)

Sausage links (2)

$4.25

Sausage patties (2)

$4.25

Corned beef hash

$4.95

Turkey sausage patties

$4.45

Skirt steak (6 oz)

$8.95

Ham

$6.45
Seasonal fruit cup

Seasonal fruit cup

$3.95

Seasonal berries cup

$5.55
Bacon, egg, & cheese sandwich on English muffin

Bacon, egg, & cheese sandwich on English muffin

$7.95
French toast (1 slice)

French toast (1 slice)

$4.95

Bagel & cream cheese

$3.25

Toast (2 slices)

$2.75

Gluten free toast (2 slices)

$3.45

Hash browns

$3.95

Red skin potatoes

$3.95

Avocado

$2.00

Salsa

$0.75

Sour cream

$0.50

Lunch

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$13.95
Patty melt

Patty melt

$13.95

Grilled hamburger topped with sautéed onions and American cheese on marble rye bread. Served with French fries and a cup of soup.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$12.95

Mexican burger

$14.95

Pepper Jack cheese, house-made guacamole, bacon, and jalapeño peppers. Served with French fries and a cup of soup (while supplies last).

Bacon cheeseburger

$14.25

Served with French fries and a cup of soup (while supplies last).

Turkey club

Turkey club

$13.45

Sliced oven-roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo between 3 slices of toasted white bread.

BLT club

BLT club

$12.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo between 3 toasted slices of white bread.

Duo grilled cheese sandwich

Duo grilled cheese sandwich

$8.45

American and mozzarella cheeses grilled between 2 slices of grilled buttered white bread.

Chicken breast sandwich

Chicken breast sandwich

$12.95

Char-broiled chicken breast with lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun.

Tuna salad sandwich

Tuna salad sandwich

$10.95
Monte Cristo Sandwich

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$13.25

Thin-sliced turkey, ham, and mozzarella cheese grilled between our delicious French toast. Served with French fries and a cup of soup.

WynBurg chicken sandwich

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with ham off the bone, melted Swiss cheese, and ranch dressing.

Chicken artichoke panini

Chicken artichoke panini

$14.25

Char-broiled chicken breast, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and balsamic mayo on grilled Italian panini bread. Served with French fries and a cup of soup (while supplies last).

Turkey, ham & cheese panini

Turkey, ham & cheese panini

$13.95

Oven-roasted turkey, ham, and Swiss cheese on grilled Italian panini bread. Served with French fries and a cup of soup (while supplies last).

Chicken avocado panini

Chicken avocado panini

$14.55

Char-broiled chicken, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, and mozzarella cheese on grilled Italian panini bread.

Steak wrap

Steak wrap

$14.95

Sliced skirt steak, shredded iceberg lettuce, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Served with French fries and a cup of soup.

Buffalo chicken wrap

Buffalo chicken wrap

$13.95

Choice of either crispy or char-broiled chicken breast tossed in hot sauce, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing. Served with French fries and a cup of soup.

Chicken Caesar wrap

Chicken Caesar wrap

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast with romaine lettuce and Caesar dressing.

Mediterranean wrap

$13.95

Char-broiled chicken breast, iceberg lettuce, feta cheese, green peppers, red onions, tomatoes, and Greek dressing. Served with a cup of soup and French fries.

Veggie wrap

$12.25

Zucchini, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, avocado, mushrooms, baby spinach, and iceberg lettuce, served with a side of chipotle mayonnaise. Served with French fries and a cup of soup.

Very berry salad

Very berry salad

$15.95

Greens topped with blackened chicken breast, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, walnuts, avocado, and pomegranate dressing.

Southwest BBQ chicken salad

Southwest BBQ chicken salad

$14.95

Grilled or crispy strips of chicken tossed in BBQ sauce on a bed of greens with corn, black beans, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, cheddar cheese, avocado, and crisp tortilla strips, served with a side of chipotle ranch dressing.

Caesar salad

Caesar salad

$11.95

Greens tossed in Caesar dressing topped with shaved parmesan cheese.

Chopped Cobb salad

Chopped Cobb salad

$14.95

Char-broiled chicken breast over a bed of greens with tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, hard-boiled egg, bacon, and choice of dressing.

Julienne salad

Julienne salad

$13.25

Julienne strips of ham, turkey, mozzarella and American cheeses, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, iceberg lettuce, and romaine lettuce. Served with choice of dressing.

Cup of soup

$1.95

Bowl of soup

$3.95

Quart of soup (takeout only)

$8.95

French fries

$2.95

DIY PC Kit

DIY PC Kit

$15.95

GF DIY PC Kit

$19.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a family-friendly restaurant that also provides extensive catering, take-out, and public & private party offerings. Our potato blanket omelets, chilaquiles, skirt steak, salads, and novelty pancakes are our specialties. However, all of our food is delicious, and our service is second to none!

Website

Location

306 E Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60004

Directions

Gallery
WynBurg Cafe image
WynBurg Cafe image
WynBurg Cafe image
WynBurg Cafe image

