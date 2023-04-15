Wingdom Wings Indian Trail
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Great Wings Smoked for flavor then Fried for that crispy texture and Tasty Side Items!!
Location
6640 Old Monroe Rd, Suite E, Indian Trail, NC 28079
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
TMR-TickleMyRibs - Indian Trail
No Reviews
6640 Old Monroe Rd., Suite E Indian Trail, NC 28079
View restaurant