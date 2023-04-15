A map showing the location of Wingdom Wings Indian TrailView gallery

Wingdom Wings Indian Trail

6640 Old Monroe Rd, Suite E

Indian Trail, NC 28079

Traditional Wings

10 Wings

10 Wings

$14.99

Wings are Hickory smoked for a great flavor then fried for that crispy texture

15 Wings

15 Wings

$20.99

Wings are Hickory smoked for a great flavor then fried for that crispy texture

20 Wings

20 Wings

$25.99

Wings are Hickory smoked for a great flavor then fried for that crispy texture

30 Wings

30 Wings

$36.99

Wings are Hickory smoked for a great flavor then fried for that crispy texture

50 Wings

50 Wings

$59.99

Wings are Hickory smoked for a great flavor then fried for that crispy texture

75 Wings

75 Wings

$87.99

Wings are Hickory smoked for a great flavor then fried for that crispy texture

100 Wings

100 Wings

$114.99

Wings are Hickory smoked for a great flavor then fried for that crispy texture

Boneless Wings

Breaded boneless wings tossed in house made sauces
10 Boneless Wings

10 Boneless Wings

$11.99

Breaded white meat chicken bites

15 Boneless Wings

15 Boneless Wings

$16.99

Breaded white meat chicken bites

20 Boneless Wings

20 Boneless Wings

$21.99

Breaded white meat chicken bites

30 Boneless Wings

30 Boneless Wings

$31.99

Breaded white meat chicken bites

50 Boneless Wings

50 Boneless Wings

$49.99

Breaded white meat chicken bites

75 Boneless Wings

75 Boneless Wings

$74.99

Breaded white meat chicken bites

100 Boneless Wings

100 Boneless Wings

$98.99

Breaded white meat chicken bites

Wingdom Sides

Seasoned Fries

$3.49

Freshly fried seasoned fries

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.99

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Tater Tots

$3.49

Curly Fries

$3.99

Specialty Sides

Jalapeno Cheddar Bites

Jalapeno Cheddar Bites

$7.99

Pancko Breaded Jalapeno and Cheddar cheese fried to a golden brown

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Large Juicy Mushrooms covered in Panko Breading and fried to a golden brown

Fried Corn Nuggets

Fried Corn Nuggets

$6.99

Sweet Creamed Corn filled bites fried to a golden brown

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Dill Pickle chips lightly breaded and fried

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$6.99

Breaded Cheese Curds fried to perfection

Add-Ons

Celery & Carrots

$1.99

Side of Celery

$1.99

Side of Carrots

$1.99

Side Sauces

Side Sauce

$0.75

Side Dipping Sauce

$1.50

Side Dressing

$0.40

Side Dry Rub

$0.75

Party Platters

25 Traditional Wings

$37.99

25 Traditional Wings

50 Traditional Wings

$60.99

50 Traditional Wings

25 Boneless Wings

50 Boneless Wings

25/25 Combo

$75.99

25 Traditional Wings and 25 Boneless Wings

50/50 Combo

$151.99

50 Traditional Wings and 50 Boneless Wings

THE ONE WING CHALLENGE

Sign the waiver, Eat the Wing, Get a shirt!

$10.99

Veggie Wings

Regular Veggie Wing

Regular Veggie Wing

$10.99

Breaded Cauliflower fried to a golden brown

Large Veggie Wing

Large Veggie Wing

$17.99

Breaded Cauliflower fried golden brown

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Great Wings Smoked for flavor then Fried for that crispy texture and Tasty Side Items!!

Location

6640 Old Monroe Rd, Suite E, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Directions

