Wyndridge Farm

630 Reviews

$$

885 S PLEASANT AVE

DALLASTOWN, PA 17313

Order Again

Popular Items

SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS
GARDEN SALAD
FARMHAND BURGER

STARTERS

GARDEN SALAD

GARDEN SALAD

$8.00

Spring Mix, Carrot, Radish, Cucumber, House Made Ranch Dressing

HARVEST SALAD

$8.00

Baby Spinach, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Maple Vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing, Diced Egg, Croutons

MARYLAND CRAB SOUP

MARYLAND CRAB SOUP

$7.00+

Traditional Chesapeake Style Crab Soup

SOUP DU JOUR

$7.00+

Smoked Pork Tortilla

STEIN PASS

$40.00

SHAREABLES

OLD BAY CHIPS & RANCH

$6.00
BUTCHER BLOCK

BUTCHER BLOCK

$18.00

Goot Essa Cheeses, Charcuterie Meats, Fig Jam, IPA Mustard, Pickled Veg, Gherkins, Crostinis

SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS

SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS

$17.00

Celery, Blue Cheese or Ranch

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$15.00

Shallots, Bacon, Parmesan Cheese, Balsamic Drizzle

POMMES FRITES

POMMES FRITES

$9.00

House Cut Fries, Served with Choice of Two Sauces

STEAMED SHRIMP

STEAMED SHRIMP

$16.00

Half Pound Shrimp, Old Bay, Hazeway IPA, Lemon

PUB PRETZELS

PUB PRETZELS

$9.00

IPA Mustard and Beer Cheese

CRAB STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$16.00

Lump Crab, Three Cheese Dip, Silver Dollar Mushrooms, Garlic Butter

CAULIFLOWER BITES

$12.00

Tempura Fried Cauliflower, Choice of Sauce

AHI TUNA POKE STACK

$14.00

Ahi Tuna, Soy Sauce, Green Onion, Seaweed Salad, Avocado Mash, Sticky Rice, Sweet Chili Aioli, Tortilla Chips

HAND HELDS

WYNDRIDGE PIT BEEF

WYNDRIDGE PIT BEEF

$18.00

Cooper Cheese, Beer Cheese, Tiger Sauce, Crispy Onions, Pretzel Roll

COWBOY RUEBEN

$18.00

House Smoked Brisket, 1000 Island, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Marble Rye

GRILLED MAHI MAHI TACOS

GRILLED MAHI MAHI TACOS

$18.00

3 Flour Tortillas, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Lime Crema

ASIAN SHRIMP TACOS

$18.00

3 Flour Tortillas, Sauteed Shrimp, Asian Slaw, Fried Shallots, Sweet Chili Mango Sauce

FARMHAND BURGER

FARMHAND BURGER

$16.00

Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun

SHORT RIB PANINI

SHORT RIB PANINI

$17.00

Smoked Short Rib, Tiger Sauce, Jalapeno, Cooper Cheese, Crispy Onions, Sourdough Bread

BARBEQUE PULLED PORK

BARBEQUE PULLED PORK

$14.00

Smoked Pulled Pork, House Made BBQ, Wyndridge Slaw, Brioche Bun

GRILLED VEGETABLE WRAP

$15.00

Squash, Zucchini, Green Onions, Mushrooms, Bean Sprouts, Broccoli, Red Pepper Hummus

CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.00

Crispy Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Slaw, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun

SHRIMP PO' BOY

$18.00

Tempura Fried Shrimp, Old Bay Remoulade, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Bits, Lettuce, Sub Roll

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$22.00

Jumbo Lump Crab, Old Bay Remoulade, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun

LARGE PLATES

1.5 ounce of each, scallops, swordfish, lobster, jumbo lump crab, shrimp, risotto, broccolini
FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$20.00

885 Porter Beer Battered Cod, House Cut Old Bay Fries, Old Bay Remoulade

STEAK FRITES

STEAK FRITES

$30.00

Hand Carved NY Strip, Romano Dusted House Cut Fries, Garlic Herb Butter

MAC AND CHEESE

MAC AND CHEESE

$15.00

Wyndridge farm favorite! Cavatappi Pasta, White Cheese Sauce, Smoked Cheddar

CHICKEN & SHRIMP FLORENTINE

$22.00

Bowtie Pasta, Chicken, Shrimp, Tomato, Mushrooms, Spinach, White Wine Garlic Sauce

PASTA PRIMAVERA

$18.00

OVEN ROASTED SALMON

$28.00

BBQ PLATTER

$26.00

1/4 Rack Ribs, Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, Brisket, Honey Jalapeno Cornbread, Slaw, House Cut Fries

SPAGHETTI & STUFFED MEATBALLS

$20.00Out of stock

Mozzarella Stuffed Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Garlic Bread, Parmesan

JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE

$30.00

Seasonal Veg, Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Old Bay Remoulade, Lemon Wedge

FILET MIGNON

$32.00

GERMAN EATS BOX

$35.00

PIZZA

MARGHERITA PIZZA

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Basil, House Tomato Sauce

FARMHOUSE PIZZA

FARMHOUSE PIZZA

$16.00

Shredded Mozzarella, Salami, Pepperoni, Parmesan, Tomato Sauce

RUSTICA PIZZA

$16.00

Garlic Oil, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Spinach, Kalamata Olives, Seasoned Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Oregano, Baby Basil

MUSHROOM PIZZA

MUSHROOM PIZZA

$16.00

Roasted Mushroom Blend, Three Cheese Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Spinach, Pancetta

RUCOLLA E PROSCIUTTO PIZZA

$18.00

Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmesan, Garlic Oil, Caramelized Onions, Thin Sliced Lemon, Prosciutto, Baby Arugula

TUSCANO PIZZA

$16.00

House Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Ricotta, Mushrooms, Spinach, Chicken

SMOKEHOUSE MEATLOVERS PIZZA

$19.00

Brisket, Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, Pulled Pork, Porter BBQ Sauce, Parmesan, Cheddar

CHEESE PIZZA

CHEESE PIZZA

$12.00

Add Vegetable $1 Add Meat $2 Sub Cauliflower Crust $3

KIDS

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$9.00
KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$9.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$9.00
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

KIDS MAC N CHZ

$8.00

DESSERTS

Apple Cobbler

$8.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.00

Vanilla Creme Brulee

$8.00

Mousse

$8.00

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.50

Dessert Feature

$10.00

SIDES

SIDE SEASONAL VEGETABLES

$6.00

SIDE FRIES

$5.00

SIDE SLAW

$5.00

SIDE MAC N CHZ

$6.00

SIDE MANDARIN ORANGES

$1.50

SAUCES

SD BBQ SAUCE

$0.50

SD SWEET CHILI MANGO

$0.50

SD GARLIC PARM

$0.50

SD BUFFALO

$0.50

SD FIERY APPLE

$0.50

SD HOT GARLIC

$0.50

SD CHESAPEAKE HOT

$0.50

SD CHEF'S HOT

$0.50

SD RANCH

$0.50

SD BLEU CHEESE

$0.50

SD BBQ RANCH

$0.50

SD BEER CHEESE

$0.50

SD OLD BAY REM

$0.50

SD JAP AIOLI

$0.50

SD TRUFFLE AIOLI

$0.50

SD TOMATO AIOLI

$0.50

SD GARLIC AIOLI

$0.50

SD PICKLES

$0.50

SD MARINARA

$0.50

SD 1000 ISLAND

$0.50

SD TIGER SAUCE

$0.50
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

885 S PLEASANT AVE, DALLASTOWN, PA 17313

