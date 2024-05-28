Wyogrown Microgreens & Things 113 E 17th st
113 E 17th st
Cheyenne, WY 82001
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Smoothie
- strawberry slam$6.50+
apple juice, strawberries, bananas, avocado
- sunshine citrus$6.50+
orange juice, pineapple, mango, vanilla extract
- Alota Kolada$6.50+
pineapple juice, pineapple, banana, coconut
- Berry Breeze Delight$6.50+
apple juice, raspberries, mango, banana
- Island Raspberry Dream$6.50+
orange juice, raspberries, mango pineapple, avocado
- Blueberry Blitz$6.50+
apple juice, blueberries, banana, avocado
- Orange Peach Sunrise$6.50+
peach juice, peaches, oranges, banana, avocado
- Matcha Green Tea$6.50+
oat milk, banana, avocado, matcha green tea powder, honey
- Golden Oasis$6.50+
oat milk, peanut butter, dates, avocado, honey, cinnamon
- pineapple berry blast$6.50+
pineapple juice, pineapples, strawberries, blueberries, vanilla extract
- ruby raptor$6.50+
orange juice, strawberries, banana, avocado
- orange julius$6.50+
orange juice, oat milk, pineapple, banana, vanilla extract
- cool breeze$6.00+
pineapple, cucumber, green apple, mint
Juice
- carrot craze$6.00+
carrots
- cider vibes$6.00+
red apples, cinnamon
- coconut island dream$6.00+
pineapple, coconut water, coconut meat
- lemon delight (lemonade)$6.00+
apples, lemon
- watermelon twist$6.00+
watermelon, lime, mint
- citrus carrot splash$6.50+
carrot, red apple, green apple, lemon
- melon sunset$6.50+
cantaloupe, pear, strawberry, lemon
- sweet potato pie$6.50+
sweet potato, carrot, green apple, red apple, lemon, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove
- tropical citrus refresher$6.50+
orange, pineapple, lime, carrot
- cherry limeade$6.50+
cherries, lime, green apple, red apple, cucumber
- green essence$6.50+
cucumber, green apple, kale, lemon
- green dream$6.50+
green apple, kale, celery, pineapple, lemon
MicroGreens
- microgreens powder 60 servings$50.00
a variety of microgreen powder 60 servings to take home
- microgreens powder pill capsules 30 capsules$60.00
a variety of microgreens powdered and capsulated. each capsule contains 2 servings of the powdered version.
- fresh microgreens container 1 variety$4.99
one container of microgreens, single variety
- microgreen salad$9.99
a variety of sunflower, broccoli, buckwheat, and peas microgreens
Freeze Dried
candy
fruits and veggies
freeze dried creations
wraps
wraps
- southwest wrap$7.99
tomato wrap, grilled chicken, chipotle sauce, pepper jack cheese, corn, beans, red and green peppers, onions, avocado, microgreens(sunflower, peas, broccoli, buckwheat)
- turkey avocado wrap$7.99
tomato wrap, turkey breast, swiss cheese, spicy mustard, mayo, onion, tomato, avocado italian dressing, microgreens(sunflower, peas, broccoli, buckwheat)
- chicken caesar wrap$7.99
spinach wrap, grilled chicken, microgreens(sunflower, peas, broccoli, buckwheat), parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
kombucha
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
We are a juice bar that offers superfood microgreens and a lot of different freeze dried options.
113 E 17th st, Cheyenne, WY 82001