Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Wyoming Community Coffee

58 Reviews

$$

434 Springfield Pike Unit B

Wyoming, OH 45215

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Iced Latte
Bagel

Coffee

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$2.50+

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.50

Joe To Go

$25.00

One gallon fresh brewed coffee - serves 10-12, including cups, cream, & sugar. Please allow 45 minute notice during busy hours.

Unlimited Brew Monthly Subscription

$45.00+

Espresso

Espresso

$2.50

Macchiato (Traditional Italian 3oz)

$3.00

2 oz. espresso 1 oz. steamed milk

Cortado

$3.75

Cortadito

$4.00

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.25

Latte

$4.50+

Iced Latte

$5.00

Hot Chocolate / Steamer

$2.75+

Chocolate Milk (12 oz cup)

$3.00Out of stock

Tea

Loose Leaf Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Rishi Sparkling Botanical Tea

$4.00

Chai Latte

$5.00

London Fog

$4.50

Unlimited Loose Leaf Tea Subscription

$45.00Out of stock

Signature & Seasonal Drinks

Specialty Mimosa

$7.00

Oatmeal Latte

$6.00+

Latte with oat milk + Cinnamon + Vanilla + Brown Sugar

French Toast Latte

$5.50+

Latte with Maple + Vanilla + Cinnamon

Pot Of Gold Latte

$5.75+

Turmeric + Honey + Vanilla

Aztec Mocha Latte

$6.00+

Latte with Dark Chocolate Ganache + Tumeric + Cinnamon + Vanilla

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.25+

Latte with Caramel + Smoked Sea Salt

London Smog

$5.75

London Fog + Espresso + Vanilla

The Hug

$5.50Out of stock

Classic Chai + Lavender + Honey

Espressoda

$4.00

San Pellegrino + Espresso

Shakerato (made with a quad shot espresso)

$5.00

Hazelnut Mocha Latte

$5.50+

Latte with Dark Chocolate Ganache + Hazelnut

Apple Cider

$4.00+

Chaider

$5.00+

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew: 2 pumps maple, cream on top

$5.50

Grab & Go Cold Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.00

Root Beer \ Cream Soda

$2.00

San Pelligrino

$2.00

Rishi Sparkling Botanical Tea

$4.00

Queen City Hemp Seltzer

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$4.25Out of stock

Beer & Cider (available after 2pm-weekdays & 12pm-weekends)

Available for carry out with a DORA cup after 2pm weekdays and after 12pm weekends.

Rhinegeist Saber Tooth IPA

$5.00

Rhinegeist Raspy Cat

$5.00

Rhinegeist Franz

$5.00

Rhinegeist Geist Tea

$5.00

Rhinegeist Lemmy Nade

$5.00

Esoteric Dahlia Brown Ale

$5.00

Esoteric Odyssey New England IPA

$5.00

Esoteric Karneval Kosch

$5.00

Cartridge Cartucho

$5.00

Cartridge Hollow Point

$5.00

Cartridge Escape

$5.00

Wine (DORA rules: after 2pm-weekdays & 12pm-weekends)

House- Simply 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00+

House - Lobetia Rosado Grenache

$7.00+

House- Lobetia 2019 Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00+

Galerna 2019 Verdejo

$18.00+

Bott Freres Edelzwicker (1L)

$26.00+

Mirabello Prosecco

$7.00

Costis 2021 Bordeaux White

$18.00+

Gen5 2019 Chardonnay

$14.00+

Galerna 2020 Garnacha (red)

$10.00+

Pastries

Vegan Brownie

$4.00

Caramel Crownie

$3.50Out of stock

caramel cookie brownie bar

Coffee Cake

$3.50

Cookie Sandwich by Freedom Bakery

$4.00

Gf Cupcakes

$3.50Out of stock

Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Housemade Granola

$3.00Out of stock

Molasses Spice Cookie - Vegan & Gf

$2.50Out of stock

Muffin (blueberry)

$3.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Bread

$3.50

Rainbow Rice Krispies

$2.00

Rice Krispie

$2.00

Scotch A Roo

$3.00Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Scone

$5.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Pistachio Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$3.75

Danish- Pumpkin

$4.50

Lemon Lavender Shortbread

$2.25Out of stock

Poptart

$4.50

Three B's Sweets Buckeyes

$12.00Out of stock

Ham And Swiss Croissants

$5.00

Bagels

Bagel

$3.25

A La Carte

Cheese Stick

$0.75Out of stock

Donut (Vegan GF)

$3.50

Energy Bites- Pumpkin

$4.00Out of stock

Fruit CUP

$4.50

Frittata-veggie

$4.00

Chicken Salad

$4.50Out of stock

Chickpea Salad

$4.50

Oatmeal

$4.00Out of stock

Chobani Yogurt

$1.50Out of stock

Hen of the Woods Chips

$2.50Out of stock

Fruit (Individual)

$1.00Out of stock

Egg Pack

$2.00Out of stock

Lemon Bar

$3.50Out of stock

Hand Pie- Potato, Bacon, Cheddar

$4.50

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Carrot Hummus Pack

$3.00Out of stock

Garlic Sesame Noodles

$4.50Out of stock

Quinoa Tabbouleh

$4.50Out of stock

Empanadas

Empanada (2 per order)

$6.00Out of stock

Soup -only available after 10am weekdays

Tumeric Chickpea Stew

$5.00Out of stock

Gelato

Pint

$5.50Out of stock

Single Serve

$3.00Out of stock

Floats and Spritzer

Float

$5.00Out of stock

Sorbetto Spritzer

$5.00Out of stock

Coffee Beans

WyCoCo House Blend

$18.00

Body: medium Acidity: slightly bright Profile: chocolate, orange, plum, & jasmine

Ethiopia Yirgacheffe

$22.00Out of stock

Espresso Monte Cristo

$16.00

Body: full Acidity: soft Profile: dark chocolate, caramel, mulling spice, & almond

Decaf Colombia Farm Select

$16.00

Body: Full Acidity: Medium Profile: Graham cracker, cocoa, & citrus

Guatemala- Huehuetenango (washed)

$17.00Out of stock

Peru - Jaén Cajamarca

$19.00

Rwanda

$20.00

Cold Brew 32 oz

Cold Brew With A Growler

$20.00

Cold Brew Growler Refill

$18.00

Iced Latte 32 oz

Iced Latte With A Growler

$20.00

Iced Latte Growler Refill

$18.00

Iced Tea 32 oz

Iced Earl Grey Tea with a Growler

$16.00

Iced Earl Grey - Growler Refill

$14.00

Iced Chai Tea Latte 32 oz

Iced Chai Tea Latte with a Growler

$22.00

Iced Chai Tea Latte - Growler Refill

$20.00

Bottled Syrup

Bourbon Vanilla Syrup- 4 oz bottle

$8.00Out of stock
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

serving great coffee. creating great community.

Website

Location

434 Springfield Pike Unit B, Wyoming, OH 45215

Directions

