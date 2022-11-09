Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wyoming Rib and Chophouse Casper

1,437 Reviews

$$

256 S Center St

Casper, WY 82601

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Steak
Chicken Fingers
Whole Rack

Appetizer

Boudin Balls

Boudin Balls

$11.95

Our Louisiana seasoned mixture of pork, Cajun spices, and rice served with remoulade sauce.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.95

One-pound of battered wings tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce. Served with celery and blue cheese dressing. Other dipping sauces available upon request

Charred Tomato Bruschetta

Charred Tomato Bruschetta

$10.95

Vine ripened tomatoes and grilled corn oven roasted with olive oil and garlic. Served on grilled toast with fresh basil.

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$13.95+

4 large chicken tenders deep fried in our hand-mixed batter. Served over fries with a side of honey mustard. Other sauces (Buffalo style) available upon request

Crabmeat Stuffed Mushrooms

Crabmeat Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.95

4 to 5 fresh, large mushrooms filled with our crabmeat stuffing and served over a red wine, garlic and mushroom sauce with garlic bread

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$16.95

8 slices of green tomatoes dipped in Japanese bread crumbs, deep fried, stacked with blue cheese dressing, topped with sliced green onions and balsamic reduction drizzled over the top

Grabbers (3)

Grabbers (3)

$7.95

2 two-ounce burgers each served with a pickle and lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on the side.

Grabbers (6)

Grabbers (6)

$14.50

Mini burgers served with a pickle.

Hot and Crunchy Shrimp

Hot and Crunchy Shrimp

$14.95

SIX jumbo shrimp dipped in a crunchy spiced batter, deep fried and served over fries with our spicy jalapeno and mango sauce.

Shrimp and Tender Combo

$14.95
Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$11.95

Spinach blended with Romano and Monterrey Jack cheeses, topped with sliced artichokes. Served with fresh corn tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa

Soups & Salads 🥗🥘

2 Outa 3

$9.95

Choose a combination of any of these two favorites: soup, salad, or potato

Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad

Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad

$14.95

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.95

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.

Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad

Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad

$17.95

A huge portion of freshly cut romaine, grilled red onions, bacon pieces, freshly made croutons, parmesan cheese and our secret Caesar dressing tossed together. Topped with 6-oz. of sliced top sirloin then drizzled with a balsamic reduction

Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.

Gumbo Bowl

Gumbo Bowl

$7.95

A unique blend of herbs and vegetables with chicken and sausage in a rich broth.

Gumbo Cup

Gumbo Cup

$5.95

A unique blend of herbs and vegetables with chicken and sausage in a rich broth.

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$7.95

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$7.95

Mixed greens and romaine lettuce topped with sliced carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and croûtons.

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$4.95

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$4.95

A blend of freshly cut iceberg and Romaine lettuce, tossed with julienned carrots and shredded cabbage, topped with 2 sliced red onions, 2 grape tomatoes, fresh croutons and 2 sliced cucumbers. All dressings are available

Soup Of The Day Bowl

$5.95

Soup Of The Day Cup

$3.95
Super Caesar Salad - BBQ Shrimp

Super Caesar Salad - BBQ Shrimp

$16.50

A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons with Jumbo Shrimp sautéed in BBQ butter

Super Caesar Salad - Fried Chicken

Super Caesar Salad - Fried Chicken

$14.50

A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons then topped with Fried Chicken

Super Caesar Salad - Fried Shrimp

Super Caesar Salad - Fried Shrimp

$16.50

A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons then topped with fried Jumbo Shrimp

Super Caesar Salad - Grilled Chicken

Super Caesar Salad - Grilled Chicken

$14.50

A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons then topped with fresh grilled chicken breast

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$7.95

Cold and crisp iceberg lettuce, bleu cheese dressing, bacon, and green onions.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.50

This is served only on the lunch menu. A uniquely designed salad made up of sliced hard-boiled egg, diced tomatoes, grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, romaine lettuce and marinated onions and topped with cracked black

Chicken & Pasta 🍗🍝

Louisiana Pasta Jambalaya

Louisiana Pasta Jambalaya

$24.95

Tender shrimp, grilled chicken and andouille sausage in a Cajun red sauce and served over linguine with parmesan cheese and chives. Served with garlic bread.

Crawfish Pasta

$22.95

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$20.95
Charbroiled Chicken

Charbroiled Chicken

$17.95

10-ounce chicken breast marinated twice then grilled. Served over fresh sautéed spinach and mashed potatoes

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$21.95

Grilled marinated chicken with a marsala cream sauce, roasted portabella mushrooms sautéed spinach and garlic mashed potatoes

Crab Crusted Chicken

Crab Crusted Chicken

$22.95

Seasoned and grilled chicken breast encrusted with crab, citrus zest, herbs, and panko. Served over paradise cream sauce and sautéed spinach.

Premium Steaks 🥩

6 oz Filet

6 oz Filet

$26.95

Our finest tenderloin. The leanest and most tender of all. Hand-cut and broiled to your specifications.

10 oz Filet

10 oz Filet

$34.95

Our finest choice tenderloin. The leanest and most tender of all. Hand-cut and broiled to your specifications.

Baseball Cut Top Sirloin 7 oz

Baseball Cut Top Sirloin 7 oz

$25.95

Aged Certified Angus Beef steak - a true meat lover's favorite.

Baseball Cut Top Sirloin 10 oz

Baseball Cut Top Sirloin 10 oz

$29.95

10 ounces of aged Angus beef –A true meat lover’s favorite! all cut sirloin. Topped with a half ounce of butter

Cote De Boeuf

Cote De Boeuf

$79.95

This 36 oz Bone-In Certified Angus Beef, French cut ribeye is large enough for two. A generous cut with ample marbling for exceptional tenderness and flavor. Seasoned with fresh herbs and garlic and served on a sizzle platter.

Hand-Cut Ribeye

Hand-Cut Ribeye

$39.95

15-16 ounce CAB ribeye steak. Our most popular and flavorful steak. Topped with an ounce of butter.

NY Strip

NY Strip

$37.95

A 15-16oz pure Certified Angus beef. Lean and firm the New York is full and rich flavored. Topped with an ounce of butter

Ribs 🍖

Fulton Street Ribs

Fulton Street Ribs

$19.95

Our award winning Fulton Street Baby Back Ribs are marinated for 24 hours in our secret seasoning, slow cooked in a special oven, then finished on the grill and glazed with BBQ sauce

Whole Rack

Whole Rack

$28.95

Our award winning Baby Back Ribs are marinated for 24 hours in our secret seasoning, slow cooked in a special oven, then finished on the grill and glazed with BBQ sauce

Specialties

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$25.95

14-ounce T-bone cut of farm raised pork.The T-bone includes the pork loin on the larger side and the pork tender loin on the smaller side. Very tender. Will arrive at the table with one temperature pick. Topped with a half an ounce of butter

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$18.95

10 oz. tender chicken breast wrapped in Cajun seasoned batter then deep fried to perfection. Served with homemade garlic mashed potatoes and country gravy

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.95

8 oz of tender beef fried traditionally and served with country gravy and garlic mashed potatoes.

Fish & Shrimp

BBQ Shrimp

BBQ Shrimp

$20.95

8 jumbo butterflied shrimp sautéed in our spicy blend of butter and Cajun seasoning (cayenne, oregano, rosemary, Worcestershire sauce and paprika) and beer. Served over mashed potatoes with a slice of garlic bread

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$17.95

Our own beer batter wrapped around our choice Chop House fish. Served over French fries,with malt vinegar and tartar sauce

Cedar Plank Salmon

Cedar Plank Salmon

$22.95

8-oz. freshly cut salmon topped with a lemon pepper seasoning, oven roasted, then added to our 2,000-degree oven until the cedar plank ignites. This dish is served on fire with a lemon wedge and chives

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$20.95

8 butterflied jumbo shrimp lightly battered and fried to a golden brown. Served over a bed of French fried with tartar sauce, cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge

Salmon Grilled

Salmon Grilled

$21.95

Seasoned and grilled salmon fillet served over sautéed spinach.

Sandwiches

Fried Shrimp Poboy

Fried Shrimp Poboy

$14.95

4 oz. shrimp deep fried and served on a Po-boy bun and topped with a garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.

Charbroiled Chicken Sandwich

Charbroiled Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with melted swiss cheese, crispy bacon, and fresh avocado served on a fresh homemade bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.95

Pork . Served on a fresh 5” bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.

Pit Beef Sandwich

$14.95
Pulled Pork Stuffed Potato

Pulled Pork Stuffed Potato

$9.95

A huge baked potato smothered with your pulled pork.

Grilled Chicken Stuffed Potato

$9.95

A huge baked potato smothered in Grilled Chicken

Fried Chicken Stuffed Potato

$9.95

A huge baked potato smothered with Fried Chicken

Burgers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$13.95

1/2 pound of fresh ground round topped with cheddar cheese or blue cheese crumbles.

Western BBQ Bacon Burger

$14.95

Half pound burger topped with BBQ sauce, melty American cheese, crisp bacon, and fried onions on a brioche bun.

Chophouse Beyond

$15.95
Fried Green Tomato Burger

Fried Green Tomato Burger

$14.95

A half-pound of fresh ground round with Blue cheese dressing, grilled to the guest’s preference and served on a fresh bun with 2 slices of fried green tomatoes, balsamic reduction and homemade blue cheese. Topped with lettuce,tomato, pickle,and onion.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.95

Fried Avocado Burger

$14.95

Signature Desserts

Apple Cobbler

$7.95

A simple yet delicious apple dessert with cinnamon and topped with vanilla ice cream, just like you remember.

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.95

New York style cheesecake topped with your choice of raspberries or chocolate syrup.

Ice-Cream Single Scoop

$1.00

Satin Pie

$7.95

Ice Cream Brownie Sandwich

$7.95

Pecan Meltaway

$7.95

Kids Menu

Kids Grabbers

Kids Grabbers

$6.95
Kids Popcorn Shrimp

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$6.95

Bite sized fried shrimp served with French fries and ranch dressing

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.95

2 pieces of chicken tenderloin battered and fried. Served with French fries

Kids Mac n Cheese

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.95

Kraft Cheese and noodles

Kids Corndog

Kids Corndog

$6.95

A plump corndog served with French fries

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$4.95

Gingerale

$2.95

Mellow Yellow

$2.95

Pellegrino

$3.95Out of stock

Root Beer

$2.95

Soda Water

Sprite

$2.95

Tonic

$1.00

Red Bull

$2.95

Non-Carbonated

Lemonade

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Large Milk

$2.95

Large Choccy Milk

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

Gingerale

$2.95

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.95

Virgin Margarita

$4.95

Water

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.95

Decaf Coffee

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Apple Cider

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

A La Carte

A La Carte Baked Beans

$4.25

A La Carte Baked Potato

$4.95

A La Carte BBQ Shrimp

$8.95

A La Carte Country Gravy

$3.00

A La Carte French Fries

$4.25

A La Carte Fried Chicken

$5.95

A La Carte Fried Shrimp

$8.95

A La Carte Garlic Bread

$1.50

A La Carte Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.25

A La Carte Garlic Mushrooms

$4.25

A La Carte Green Beans

$4.25

A La Carte Green de Jour

$4.25

A La Carte Grilled Chicken

$5.95

A La Carte Sauteed Spinach

$4.25

A La Carte Side Order du Jour

$4.25

A La Carte Sweet Potato Fries

$4.25

A La Carte Brussels Sprout

$4.25

A la Carte Broccolini

$4.25

A La Carte Squash Casserole

$4.25

A La Carte Carrot Souffle

$4.25

A La Carte Mac & Cheese

$4.25

Catering Desserts

(CT) Cheesecake (12 Servings)

$59.95

New York style cheesecake topped with your choice of strawberries, raspberries, or blueberries.

(CT) Apple Cobbler

$54.95+

Just like you remember... with cinnamon, pecans, and ice cream.

(CT) Chocolate Brownie

$24.95+

Catering Starters

Our signature wings dipped in our homemade wing sauce served with blue cheese dressing and celery sticks.

(CT) Fried Green Tomatoes

$49.95+

Sliced green tomatoes, with blue cheese, lump crabmeat and balsamic reduction.

(CT) Spinach Dip

$49.95+

Spinach and marinated artichoke hearts with Monterey Jack, Romano, and Parmesan cheeses. Comes with chips, salsa, and sour cream.

(CT) Boudin Balls Large (25-30 Servings)

$49.95

Our Louisiana seasoned mixture of pork, Cajun spices and rice served with mustard remoulade.

(CT) Buffalo Chicken Wings

$29.95+

(CT) Vegetable Platter (25-30 Servings)

$39.95

Fresh assortment of grape tomatoes, celery, broccoli, sliced cucumbers, peeled carrots. Comes with 1 pint of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

GB App

$7.50

Catering Soup and Salad

(CT) Garden Salad (15-18 Servings)

$29.95

Mixed greens and romaine lettuce topped with sliced carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and croutons. Comes with 1 quart of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

(CT) Caesar Salad (15-18 Servings)

$29.95

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese.

(CT) Chicken & Sausage Gumbo (15-18 Servings)

$29.95

A unique blend of herbs and vegetables with chicken and sausage in a rich broth.

(CT) Soup of the Day (15-18 Servings)

$29.95

Catering Lunch

(CT) Chicken Salad Sandwich (per person)

$11.95

(CT) Egg Salad Sandwich (per person)

$11.95

(CT) Tuna Salad Sandwich (per person)

$11.95

(CT) Pulled Pork Sandwich (per person)

$13.95

(CT) BBQ Chicken Sandwich (per person)

$13.95

(CT) Hamburger Bar (per person)

$9.95

Tender beef burgers served with kettle chips and a full range of condiments.

Catering Entree

(CT) Sirloin Steak (per person)

$21.95

Certified Angus Beef baseball cut steak— a true meat lover’s favorite.

(CT) Pasta Jambalaya (per person)

$17.95

Grilled chicken, shrimp and Andouille sausage, tossed with linguine pasta and Cajun tomato sauce.

(CT) Grilled Chicken with Mushroom Marsala (per person)

$17.95

Marinated and grilled chicken breast, roasted portabello and button mushrooms, Marsala cream, subtle Cajun kick.

(CT) Fulton St Ribs (per person)

$15.95

Marinated for 24 hours in our secret seasoning, slow cooked in a special oven, then finished on the grill and lightly glazed with BBQ sauce.

(CT) Jamaican Glaze Salmon (per person)

$22.95

Fresh fillet of Alaskan salmon, glazed with brown sugar and jerk spices.

Beer Dinner

$55.00

Wine Dinner

$65.00

Cocktail Dinner

$65.00

Cater Steak

$25.00

Cater Chicken

$25.00

Cater Salmon

$25.00

Catering Sides

(CT) Squash Casserole

Out of stock

(CT) Mashed Potatoes

(CT) Carrot Souffle

Out of stock

(CT) Cream Spinach

Catering Beverages

Soft Drinks (Can)

$1.45

Bottled Water

$1.25

Iced Tea (12-15 Servings)

$9.95

$5 Cocktail

$5.00

GB Wine

$6.00

Retail

$100 Wine Basket

$100.00

$200 Wine Basket

$200.00

$300 Wine Basket

$300.00

Hot BBQ Sauce

$9.00

Mild BBQ Sauce

$9.00

Glass Accomplice

$5.00

Beer Dinner

$55.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markQR Codes
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to the Rib & Chop House—home of premium steaks, fresh seafood and award-winning baby back ribs, all served in a casual atmosphere.

Website

Location

256 S Center St, Casper, WY 82601

Directions

Gallery
Wyoming Rib & Chop House image
Wyoming Rib & Chop House image

