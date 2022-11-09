Wyoming Rib and Chophouse Casper
$$
256 S Center St
Casper, WY 82601
Popular Items
Appetizer
Boudin Balls
Our Louisiana seasoned mixture of pork, Cajun spices, and rice served with remoulade sauce.
Chicken Wings
One-pound of battered wings tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce. Served with celery and blue cheese dressing. Other dipping sauces available upon request
Charred Tomato Bruschetta
Vine ripened tomatoes and grilled corn oven roasted with olive oil and garlic. Served on grilled toast with fresh basil.
Chicken Fingers
4 large chicken tenders deep fried in our hand-mixed batter. Served over fries with a side of honey mustard. Other sauces (Buffalo style) available upon request
Crabmeat Stuffed Mushrooms
4 to 5 fresh, large mushrooms filled with our crabmeat stuffing and served over a red wine, garlic and mushroom sauce with garlic bread
Fried Green Tomatoes
8 slices of green tomatoes dipped in Japanese bread crumbs, deep fried, stacked with blue cheese dressing, topped with sliced green onions and balsamic reduction drizzled over the top
Grabbers (3)
2 two-ounce burgers each served with a pickle and lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on the side.
Grabbers (6)
Mini burgers served with a pickle.
Hot and Crunchy Shrimp
SIX jumbo shrimp dipped in a crunchy spiced batter, deep fried and served over fries with our spicy jalapeno and mango sauce.
Shrimp and Tender Combo
Spinach Dip
Spinach blended with Romano and Monterrey Jack cheeses, topped with sliced artichokes. Served with fresh corn tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa
Soups & Salads 🥗🥘
2 Outa 3
Choose a combination of any of these two favorites: soup, salad, or potato
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.
Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad
A huge portion of freshly cut romaine, grilled red onions, bacon pieces, freshly made croutons, parmesan cheese and our secret Caesar dressing tossed together. Topped with 6-oz. of sliced top sirloin then drizzled with a balsamic reduction
Fried Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.
Gumbo Bowl
A unique blend of herbs and vegetables with chicken and sausage in a rich broth.
Gumbo Cup
A unique blend of herbs and vegetables with chicken and sausage in a rich broth.
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese
Large House Salad
Mixed greens and romaine lettuce topped with sliced carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and croûtons.
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese
Small House Salad
A blend of freshly cut iceberg and Romaine lettuce, tossed with julienned carrots and shredded cabbage, topped with 2 sliced red onions, 2 grape tomatoes, fresh croutons and 2 sliced cucumbers. All dressings are available
Soup Of The Day Bowl
Soup Of The Day Cup
Super Caesar Salad - BBQ Shrimp
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons with Jumbo Shrimp sautéed in BBQ butter
Super Caesar Salad - Fried Chicken
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons then topped with Fried Chicken
Super Caesar Salad - Fried Shrimp
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons then topped with fried Jumbo Shrimp
Super Caesar Salad - Grilled Chicken
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons then topped with fresh grilled chicken breast
Wedge Salad
Cold and crisp iceberg lettuce, bleu cheese dressing, bacon, and green onions.
Cobb Salad
This is served only on the lunch menu. A uniquely designed salad made up of sliced hard-boiled egg, diced tomatoes, grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, romaine lettuce and marinated onions and topped with cracked black
Chicken & Pasta 🍗🍝
Louisiana Pasta Jambalaya
Tender shrimp, grilled chicken and andouille sausage in a Cajun red sauce and served over linguine with parmesan cheese and chives. Served with garlic bread.
Crawfish Pasta
Chicken Pesto Pasta
Charbroiled Chicken
10-ounce chicken breast marinated twice then grilled. Served over fresh sautéed spinach and mashed potatoes
Chicken Marsala
Grilled marinated chicken with a marsala cream sauce, roasted portabella mushrooms sautéed spinach and garlic mashed potatoes
Crab Crusted Chicken
Seasoned and grilled chicken breast encrusted with crab, citrus zest, herbs, and panko. Served over paradise cream sauce and sautéed spinach.
Premium Steaks 🥩
6 oz Filet
Our finest tenderloin. The leanest and most tender of all. Hand-cut and broiled to your specifications.
10 oz Filet
Our finest choice tenderloin. The leanest and most tender of all. Hand-cut and broiled to your specifications.
Baseball Cut Top Sirloin 7 oz
Aged Certified Angus Beef steak - a true meat lover's favorite.
Baseball Cut Top Sirloin 10 oz
10 ounces of aged Angus beef –A true meat lover’s favorite! all cut sirloin. Topped with a half ounce of butter
Cote De Boeuf
This 36 oz Bone-In Certified Angus Beef, French cut ribeye is large enough for two. A generous cut with ample marbling for exceptional tenderness and flavor. Seasoned with fresh herbs and garlic and served on a sizzle platter.
Hand-Cut Ribeye
15-16 ounce CAB ribeye steak. Our most popular and flavorful steak. Topped with an ounce of butter.
NY Strip
A 15-16oz pure Certified Angus beef. Lean and firm the New York is full and rich flavored. Topped with an ounce of butter
Ribs 🍖
Fulton Street Ribs
Our award winning Fulton Street Baby Back Ribs are marinated for 24 hours in our secret seasoning, slow cooked in a special oven, then finished on the grill and glazed with BBQ sauce
Whole Rack
Our award winning Baby Back Ribs are marinated for 24 hours in our secret seasoning, slow cooked in a special oven, then finished on the grill and glazed with BBQ sauce
Specialties
Pork Chop
14-ounce T-bone cut of farm raised pork.The T-bone includes the pork loin on the larger side and the pork tender loin on the smaller side. Very tender. Will arrive at the table with one temperature pick. Topped with a half an ounce of butter
Chicken Fried Chicken
10 oz. tender chicken breast wrapped in Cajun seasoned batter then deep fried to perfection. Served with homemade garlic mashed potatoes and country gravy
Chicken Fried Steak
8 oz of tender beef fried traditionally and served with country gravy and garlic mashed potatoes.
Fish & Shrimp
BBQ Shrimp
8 jumbo butterflied shrimp sautéed in our spicy blend of butter and Cajun seasoning (cayenne, oregano, rosemary, Worcestershire sauce and paprika) and beer. Served over mashed potatoes with a slice of garlic bread
Beer Battered Fish & Chips
Our own beer batter wrapped around our choice Chop House fish. Served over French fries,with malt vinegar and tartar sauce
Cedar Plank Salmon
8-oz. freshly cut salmon topped with a lemon pepper seasoning, oven roasted, then added to our 2,000-degree oven until the cedar plank ignites. This dish is served on fire with a lemon wedge and chives
Fried Shrimp
8 butterflied jumbo shrimp lightly battered and fried to a golden brown. Served over a bed of French fried with tartar sauce, cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge
Salmon Grilled
Seasoned and grilled salmon fillet served over sautéed spinach.
Sandwiches
Fried Shrimp Poboy
4 oz. shrimp deep fried and served on a Po-boy bun and topped with a garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.
Charbroiled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with melted swiss cheese, crispy bacon, and fresh avocado served on a fresh homemade bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pork . Served on a fresh 5” bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.
Pit Beef Sandwich
Pulled Pork Stuffed Potato
A huge baked potato smothered with your pulled pork.
Grilled Chicken Stuffed Potato
A huge baked potato smothered in Grilled Chicken
Fried Chicken Stuffed Potato
A huge baked potato smothered with Fried Chicken
Burgers
Cheeseburger
1/2 pound of fresh ground round topped with cheddar cheese or blue cheese crumbles.
Western BBQ Bacon Burger
Half pound burger topped with BBQ sauce, melty American cheese, crisp bacon, and fried onions on a brioche bun.
Chophouse Beyond
Fried Green Tomato Burger
A half-pound of fresh ground round with Blue cheese dressing, grilled to the guest’s preference and served on a fresh bun with 2 slices of fried green tomatoes, balsamic reduction and homemade blue cheese. Topped with lettuce,tomato, pickle,and onion.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Fried Avocado Burger
Signature Desserts
Apple Cobbler
A simple yet delicious apple dessert with cinnamon and topped with vanilla ice cream, just like you remember.
Cheesecake
New York style cheesecake topped with your choice of raspberries or chocolate syrup.
Ice-Cream Single Scoop
Satin Pie
Ice Cream Brownie Sandwich
Pecan Meltaway
Kids Menu
Kids Grabbers
Kids Popcorn Shrimp
Bite sized fried shrimp served with French fries and ranch dressing
Kids Chicken Fingers
2 pieces of chicken tenderloin battered and fried. Served with French fries
Kids Mac n Cheese
Kraft Cheese and noodles
Kids Corndog
A plump corndog served with French fries
Soft Drinks
Non-Carbonated
A La Carte
A La Carte Baked Beans
A La Carte Baked Potato
A La Carte BBQ Shrimp
A La Carte Country Gravy
A La Carte French Fries
A La Carte Fried Chicken
A La Carte Fried Shrimp
A La Carte Garlic Bread
A La Carte Garlic Mashed Potatoes
A La Carte Garlic Mushrooms
A La Carte Green Beans
A La Carte Green de Jour
A La Carte Grilled Chicken
A La Carte Sauteed Spinach
A La Carte Side Order du Jour
A La Carte Sweet Potato Fries
A La Carte Brussels Sprout
A la Carte Broccolini
A La Carte Squash Casserole
A La Carte Carrot Souffle
A La Carte Mac & Cheese
Catering Desserts
Catering Starters
(CT) Fried Green Tomatoes
Sliced green tomatoes, with blue cheese, lump crabmeat and balsamic reduction.
(CT) Spinach Dip
Spinach and marinated artichoke hearts with Monterey Jack, Romano, and Parmesan cheeses. Comes with chips, salsa, and sour cream.
(CT) Boudin Balls Large (25-30 Servings)
Our Louisiana seasoned mixture of pork, Cajun spices and rice served with mustard remoulade.
(CT) Buffalo Chicken Wings
(CT) Vegetable Platter (25-30 Servings)
Fresh assortment of grape tomatoes, celery, broccoli, sliced cucumbers, peeled carrots. Comes with 1 pint of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
GB App
Catering Soup and Salad
(CT) Garden Salad (15-18 Servings)
Mixed greens and romaine lettuce topped with sliced carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and croutons. Comes with 1 quart of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
(CT) Caesar Salad (15-18 Servings)
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese.
(CT) Chicken & Sausage Gumbo (15-18 Servings)
A unique blend of herbs and vegetables with chicken and sausage in a rich broth.
(CT) Soup of the Day (15-18 Servings)
Catering Lunch
(CT) Chicken Salad Sandwich (per person)
(CT) Egg Salad Sandwich (per person)
(CT) Tuna Salad Sandwich (per person)
(CT) Pulled Pork Sandwich (per person)
(CT) BBQ Chicken Sandwich (per person)
(CT) Hamburger Bar (per person)
Tender beef burgers served with kettle chips and a full range of condiments.
Catering Entree
(CT) Sirloin Steak (per person)
Certified Angus Beef baseball cut steak— a true meat lover’s favorite.
(CT) Pasta Jambalaya (per person)
Grilled chicken, shrimp and Andouille sausage, tossed with linguine pasta and Cajun tomato sauce.
(CT) Grilled Chicken with Mushroom Marsala (per person)
Marinated and grilled chicken breast, roasted portabello and button mushrooms, Marsala cream, subtle Cajun kick.
(CT) Fulton St Ribs (per person)
Marinated for 24 hours in our secret seasoning, slow cooked in a special oven, then finished on the grill and lightly glazed with BBQ sauce.
(CT) Jamaican Glaze Salmon (per person)
Fresh fillet of Alaskan salmon, glazed with brown sugar and jerk spices.
Beer Dinner
Wine Dinner
Cocktail Dinner
Cater Steak
Cater Chicken
Cater Salmon
Catering Sides
Catering Beverages
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Welcome to the Rib & Chop House—home of premium steaks, fresh seafood and award-winning baby back ribs, all served in a casual atmosphere.
256 S Center St, Casper, WY 82601