Restaurant info

Home Tavern is a family-owned neighborhood Restaurant and Tavern in Marietta, GA that offers a unique dining experience with a cozy ambiance and diverse cuisine. The menu features chef-created dishes to satisfy various tastes, while the establishment offers live music, craft cocktails, and TVs for entertainment. With a focus on handcrafted food and cocktails, Home Tavern provides a warm and inviting atmosphere for customers to enjoy delicious food and drinks, making it a great place for socializing, dining, and enjoying live entertainment.