French
American
Asian Fusion

X2O Xaviars on the Hudson

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

71 Water Grant Street

Yonkers, NY 10701

Appetizers

DYL Baby Greens

DYL Crispy Tuna Roll

DYL Tagliatelle

DYL Baby Gem Lettuce

Entrees

DYL Atlantic Salmon

$45.00

DYL Duck Confit

$45.00

DYL Braised Short Rib

$45.00

Desserts

DYL Pear Tart

DYL NY Cheesecake

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

71 Water Grant Street, Yonkers, NY 10701

