Xacalli
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Xacalli is a farm to table Mexican Restaurant that highlights regional Mexican cuisine located in historical mining town of Silverado Canyon. Experience the breathtaking mountains and trees while drinking in the ambiance and feel of Valle de la Guadalupe in Orange County. Executive Chef Vincent Espinoza sources quality ingredients to create seasonal menu alongside a craft bar.
28222 Silverado Canyon Rd, Silverado, CA 92676
