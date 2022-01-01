Restaurant header imageView gallery

Xacalli

28222 Silverado Canyon Rd

Silverado, CA 92676

Order Again

Aperitivo

Aperol

$11.00

Campari

$13.00

Bottled Drinks

Coors Light

$7.00

Corona

$8.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Fever Tree Small

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Modelo

$8.00

Modelo Negra

$8.00

Ranch Water

$7.00

Cocktails

Basic B

$16.00

Hibiscus Lemonade

$16.00

Margarita

$16.00

Mezcal Mule

$16.00

Old Fashion

$16.00

Tequila Mule

$16.00

Coffee Liqueur

Bailey's Irish Cream

$11.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Cognac

D' Usse Vsop

$24.00

Draft Beer

Modelo

$9.00

Modelo Negra

$9.00

Voodo Ranger Hazy IPA

$10.00

805

$8.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Gray Whale

$13.00

Uncle Vals

$12.00

Liqueur

Ancho Reyes Verde Poblano

$14.00

Averna Amaro

$12.00

Cynar

$9.00

Dekuyper Triple Sec

$8.00

Dom Canton Ginger

$16.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Gozio Amaretto

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Mozart Chocolate Pumpkin

$12.00

Nonino Quintessentia Amaro

$20.00

St Germain

$13.00

Mezcal

Amaras Joven Cupreata

$22.00

Amaras Joven Espadin

$14.00

Amaras Reposado Espadin

$16.00

CasaMigos Joven

$20.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$26.00

Del Maguey Tobala

$42.00

Del Maguey Vida

$14.00

Dos Hombres Espadin Joven

$22.00

El Silencio Espadin

$13.00

Ilegal Anejo

$32.00

Ilegal Joven

$15.00

Ilegal Reposado

$20.00

Montelobos Joven Espadin

$15.00

Montelobos Joven Tobala

$32.00

Montelobos Pechuga

$40.00

Verde Momento

$10.00

Pisco

Barsol Primero Quebranta

$13.00

Red Wine

James Syrah

$18.00

Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

Serial Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Weather Pinot Noir

$15.00

Rum

Appleton 12 year Rare Cask

$18.00

Bacardi Superior

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Drakes

$8.00

Schnapps

Dekuyper Buttershots

$9.00

Dekuyper Curacao Blue

$9.00

Dekuyper Razzmatazz

$9.00

Scotch

Buchanans Deluxe 12 year

$13.00

Glenlivet 12 year

$15.00

Glenlivet Founder's Reserve

$13.00

Sparkling Wine

Chandon Brut

$60.00

Justin Rose

$16.00

Nautilus Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Proseco Bottle

$35.00

Proseco Split

$16.00

Tequila

CasaMigos Anejo

$20.00

CasaMigos Blanco

$16.00

CasaMigos Reposado

$18.00

CasaNoble Anejo

$22.00

CasaNoble Blanco

$18.00

CasaNoble Reposado

$20.00

ClaseAzul Gold

$130.00

ClaseAzul Plata

$45.00

ClaseAzul Reposado

$50.00

Codigo 1530 Anejo

$43.00

Codigo 1530 Blanco

$15.00

Codigo 1530 Reposado

$20.00

Codigo 1530 Rosa Blanco

$20.00

Don Julio 1942

$63.00

Don Julio Blanco

$20.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Espolon Reposado

$11.00

Santo Blanco Fino

$14.00

Santo Reposado

$19.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$13.00

Grey Goose Citron

$13.00

Grey Goose Orange

$13.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ketel One Cucumber Mint

$13.00

Prairie

$8.00

Whiskey

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$13.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$16.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$13.00

Makers 46 Bourbon

$15.00

Makers Mark Bourbon

$13.00

Redemption Bourbon

$10.00

White Wine

Josh Cellars Chardonnay

$13.00

Vermouth

Cinzano Dry

$9.00

Cinzano Sweet Rosso

$9.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Xacalli is a farm to table Mexican Restaurant that highlights regional Mexican cuisine located in historical mining town of Silverado Canyon. Experience the breathtaking mountains and trees while drinking in the ambiance and feel of Valle de la Guadalupe in Orange County. Executive Chef Vincent Espinoza sources quality ingredients to create seasonal menu alongside a craft bar.

28222 Silverado Canyon Rd, Silverado, CA 92676

Directions

