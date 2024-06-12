This restaurant does not have any images
Xami Sushi 2707 E Broadway Rd
2707 E Broadway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Food
Lunch
- Edamame
Boiled Japanese Soybeans Served With Salt$4.00
- Miso Soup
Japanese Soup Consisting Of Dashi Stock And Miso Paste Served With Tofu, Green onions, And Seaweed$3.00
- Pick 2$11.00
- Pick 3$14.00
- Big Lunch Combo$14.00
- Lunch Gyoza$8.00
- Lunch Chicken Teriyaki$12.00
- Lunch Chicken Katsu$12.00
- Lunch Salmon Teriyaki$13.00
Entrees
Appetizers
- Agedashi Tofu
Deep-Fried Tofu With Ponzu And Bonito Flakes$8.00
- Calamari
Deep-Fried Calamari Strips served With A Side Of Spicy Mayo$12.00
- Crispy Spicy Tuna*
4 Pieces of Deep-Fried Rice squares Topped With Spicy Tuna, Jalapeño, Spicy Mayo And Eel Sauce$9.00
- Edamame
Boiled Japanese Soybeans Served With Salt$4.00
- Gyoza
6pcs Pork and Chicken dumplings Served Deep-Fried or Pan Fried. Side Of Ponzu$11.00
- Jalapeño Poppers
6pcs Of Tempura-Fried Jalapeños Stuffed With Cream Cheese And Spicy Crab$9.00
- Miso Soup
Japanese Soup Consisting Of Dashi Stock And Miso Paste Served With Tofu, Green onions, And Seaweed$3.00
- Mixed Tempura
Zucchini, Onion, Sweet Potato, Asparagus, Broccoli, Calamari, Shrimp Tempura. Side Of Ponzu$10.00
- Rock Shrimp
Sweet Chili Sauce Covered Bite Size Tempura Shrimp$10.00
- Shrimp Tempura
6pcs Of Tempura Shrimp With Ponzu Sauce$11.00
- Spicy Garlic Edamame
Edamame Covered in Chili Garlic Butter Sauce$7.00
- Vegetable Tempura
Zucchini, Onion, Sweet Potato, Asparagus, Broccoli. Side Of Ponzu$9.00
Sushi
- Albacore*
2pcs Of Fish Over Rice$7.00
- Crab Stick
2pcs Of Fish Over Rice$5.00
- Freshwater Eel
2pcs Of Fish Over Rice$8.00
- Halibut*
2pcs Of Fish Over Rice$8.00
- Ikura*
2pcs Of Fish Over Rice$8.00
- Masago*
2pcs Of Fish Over Rice$5.00
- Octopus*
2pcs Of Fish Over Rice$7.00
- Quail Egg$1.50
- Salmon*
2pcs Of Fish Over Rice$7.00
- Shrimp
2pcs Of Fish Over Rice$6.00
- Tamago$8.00
- Tobiko*
2pcs Of Fish Over Rice$6.00
- Toro$19.00
- Tuna*
2pcs Of Fish Over Rice$8.00
- White Tuna*
2pcs Of Fish Over Rice$8.00
- Yellowtail*
2pcs Of Fish Over Rice$8.00
- Scallop$8.00
- Squid$8.00
Sashimi
Tapas
- Zesty Halibut*
6 Slices Halibut With Ponzu, Truffle Oil, Fried Ginger, Sesame Seed, And Microgreens$18.00
- Hotty Hamachi*
6 Slices Yellowtail With Hotty Sauce, Chili Oil, And Jalapeño$18.00
- Salmon Carpaccio*
6 Slices Salmon With Pesto Sauce, Microgreens, And Tobiko$18.00
- Seared Salmon*
6 Slices Salmon wrapped with Spicy Crab, Avocado, And Seared Topped With Jalapeño And Serrano Garlic Ponzu$18.00
- Tunacado*
6 Slices Tuna With Avocado and Fried Onions$18.00
- Savory Ono*
6 Slices White Tuna With Japanese Dressing, Sesame Oil, Fried Onions, And Microgreens$18.00
Basic Rolls
- Avocado
Avocado$7.00
- California
Crab Mix, Cucumber, Avocado$8.00
- Crunchy
IN-Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber TOP-Crab Mix, Crunchies, Eel Sauce$11.00
- Cucumber
Cucumber$7.00
- Eel
Eel and Cucumber$10.00
- Philly*
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Avocado$10.00
- Salmon*
Salmon$8.00
- Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado$9.00
- Soft Shell Crab
Soft Shell Crab, Cucumber, Avocado$10.00
- Spicy California
Spicy Crab Mix, Cucumber, Avocado$9.00
- Spicy Tuna*
Spicy Tuna And Cucumber$10.00
- Tootsie
Crab Mix, Cucumber, Avocado, Ebi With Crunchies And Eel Sauce$9.00
- Tuna*
Tuna$9.00
- Veggie
Cucumber, Avocado, Kanpyō, Yamagobo, Asparagus, Seaweed Salad$9.00
- Yellowtail*
Yellowtail And Green Onions$8.00
Special Rolls
- Baja*
IN-Spicy Tuna, Crab, Cucumber, Avocado TOP- Yellowtail, Pesto, Sriracha, Microgreens$15.00
- Blazing Thunder*
IN-Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Spicy Crab TOP-Spicy Tuna, Tempura Jalapeño, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo$16.00
- Blonde G *
IN-Shrimp Tempura, Crab Mix, Cucumber TOP-Salmon, White Tuna, Avocado$16.00
- Cabo*
IN-Salmon, Spicy Crab, Avocado, Cucumber TOP-Halibut, Xami Pico, Cilantro Crema$17.00
- Calamari Popper
Calamari, Spicy Crab, Cream Cheese, Jalapeño Topped With Crunchies And Eel Sauce$12.00
- Caterpillar
IN-Eel, Crab Mix, Cucumber TOP-Avocado, Eel Sauce, Sesame Seed$15.00
- Dirty Core*
IN-Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Crab, Asparagus TOP-Albacore, Avocado, Fried Onions, And Spicy Mustard Sauce$15.00
- Dragon*
IN-Shrimp Tempura, Crab Mix, Cucumber TOP-Eel, Avocado, And Eel Sauce$15.00
- Dragonball*
IN-Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Crab, Cucumber TOP-Eel, Salmon, Ikura with Eel Sauce And Spicy Mayo$16.00
- Rainbow*
California Roll Topped With Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, White Tuna, And Shrimp$15.00
- Sad Boy *
IN-Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Crab, Avocado, Jalapeño TOP-Seared Salmon And Lemon$16.00
- Teriyaki Roll
Chicken, Cucumber, Avocado, Teriyaki Sauce Wrapped In Soy Paper$9.00
- Tunacado Roll*
IN-Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Crab, Cucumber TOP-Seared Tuna, Avocado, Rice Crispy And Microgreens$16.00
- Xami Roll*
Shrimp Tempura, Crab Mix, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Topped With Ebi And Avocado with Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Yakinuku, Sesame Seed And Rice Crispy With A Flame Finish$18.00
Baked Rolls
- Baked Salmon*
California Roll Topped With Salmon. Baked. Topped With Eel Sauce, Green Onions, And Sesame Seed$14.00
- Lobster*
California Roll Topped With Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, And Baked Lobster With Eel Sauce, Green Onions, And Sesame Seed$16.00
- Scallop*
California Roll Topped With Mushroom, Onions, And Baked Scallop Topped With Eel Sauce, Green Onions, And Sesame Seed$15.00
Fried Rolls
- Golden California
Crab Mix And Avocado Deep-Fried With Eel Sauce$10.00
- Golden Vegas
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado Deep-Fried Topped With Eel Sauce And Spicy Mayo$11.00
- Viva Las Vegas*
Crab Mix, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Eel Deep-Fried Topped With Tuna Crab Mix, And Lotus Root With Eel Sauce And Spicy Mayo$14.00
- Volcano Jalapeno*
Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Jalapeño Deep-fried With Eel Sauce And Spicy Mayo$12.00
Combos
Cucumber Wrap
Salad
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
