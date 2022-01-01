Restaurant header imageView gallery

Xengo Restaurant

No reviews yet

3162 Johnson Ferry Rd #420

Marietta, GA 30062

Order Again

Popular Items

California Roll
Edamame
Dinner Fried Rice

Starters

Ahi Poki Tuna

$15.95

Chasing Yellowtail

$15.95

Cheese Rangoon

$5.25

Crispy Calamari

$9.95

Cucumber Salad

Edamame

$4.95

Fish Salad

$16.00

Grilled Salmon Salad

$14.95

Pork Gyoza

$5.25

Haru Maki (Spring Roll)

$5.25

House Salad

$2.95

lavacado

$11.50

Salt and pepper Fried Tofu

$12.95

Salt and pepper SSC

$16.95

Screaming Sashimi

$15.95

Seaweed Salad

$5.95

Tempura Appetizer

Thai Sweet Chili Smoked Duck

$15.50

Tuna Stack

$15.95

Vegetable Gyoza

$4.25

Soups

Coconut Soup

$5.95

Chicken Tom Yum Soup

$4.95

Hot & Sour Soup

$2.95+

Miso Soup

$4.75+

Shrimp Tom Yum Soup

$5.95

PHO (Vietnamese Style Noodle Soup)

Chicken Pho

$13.99

Veggie Pho

$13.99

Tofu Pho

$13.99

NY Strip Steak Pho

$15.99

Shrimp Pho

$14.99

Mixed Pho

$18.99

Beef Stew Pho

$13.99

Sushi Combinations (No Substitutions)

Chirashi Don

$35.00

Sake Don

$26.00

Sashimi Mori

$35.00

Sushi & Sashimi Deluxe

$55.00

Sushi & Sashimi Mori

$35.00

Sushi Deluxe

$29.00

Sushi Mori

$20.00

Tekka Don

$28.00

Tuna All The Way

$35.00

Popular Rolls

Baked Salmon Roll

$9.95

Bakery Roll

$9.95

Batman Roll

$12.00

California Crunchy Roll

$7.95

California Golden

$7.95

California Roll

$6.95

Dancing Eel Roll

$13.00

Drunken Tiger

$11.95

Ebi Crunchy Roll

$10.95

Eel Roll

$10.75

Japanese Bagel Roll

$9.50

Krab Crab Roll

$11.50

Mexican Roll

$10.95

Orange Sunset Roll

$12.95

Rainbow Roll

$12.00

Rising Sun Roll

$11.95

Salmon avocado Roll

$9.95

Salmon Crunch Roll

$10.95

Salmon Kali Roll

$10.95

Scallop Jalapeno Roll

$10.95

Seven Spices Roll

$11.50

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.50

Snow Crunch Roll

$11.75

Spicy Salmon Crunchy Roll

$10.95

Spicy Shichimi Salmon Roll

$9.95

Spicy Tuna 7 Roll

$10.95

Spicy Tuna Avocado Roll

$9.50

Spicy Tuna Crunchy Roll

$10.95

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$9.95

Spider Roll

$10.95

Tropical Roll

$10.95

Tuna Avocado Roll

$9.95

Volcano Roll

$12.95

Vegetarian Rolls

Big G Roll

$7.95

Futo Maki Roll

$7.95

Garden Blossom Roll

$9.50

Green Roll

$10.50

Haru Haru Roll

$12.00

Jalapeno Popper Roll

$7.50

Myso Tofu Roll

$9.95

Southern Roll

$9.00

Veggie Tempura Roll

$8.50

Chef Special Rolls

Atlanta Falcons Roll

$15.50

Awesome Roll

$15.95

Black Dragon Roll

$16.95

Butterfly Roll

$16.95

Camaron Loco Roll

$16.95

Candy Crush Roll

$15.50

Caribbean Roll

$14.95

Cherry Blossom Roll

$15.95

Crazy Crab Roll

$13.95

Crazy Smokey Roll

$15.95

Dragon Roll

$15.50

East Cobb Roll

$15.50

Fuji Roll

$13.00

Gone Fishing Roll

$15.95

Lobster Roll

$21.50

Natsu Roll

$15.95

Ocean Roll

$13.50

Remond Roll

$16.95

Rock Salmon Roll

$15.95

Salmon Skin Cucumber Roll

$10.00

Super Crunch Roll

$14.50

Surfing Scallop Roll

$16.95

Suteki Steak Roll

$16.00

Sweet Breeze Roll

$16.95

The One Roll

$16.00

Tuna Lover Roll

$15.95

Yummy Yummy Roll

$12.95

Valentine's Roll

$18.00

Three Friends Roll

$14.95

Nigiri

Asparagus Nigiri

$1.25

Avocado Nigiri

$1.25

Crab Stick Nigiri

$2.00

Cucumber Nigiri

$1.25

Ebi Nigiri

$2.00

Eel Nigiri

$2.75

Mackerel Nigiri

$2.00

masago Nigiri

$2.00

Octopus Nigiri

$2.00

Salmon Nigiri

$2.00

Salmon Roe Nigiri

$2.75

Scallops Nigiri (2pc)

$8.00

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$2.75

Spicy Salmon Nigiri

$2.75

Spicy Tuna Nigiri

$2.75

Spicy Yellowtail Nigiri

$2.75

Squid Nigiri

$2.00

Surf Clam Nigiri (2pc)

$6.00

Tamago Nigiri

$2.00

Tilapia Nigiri

$2.00

Tobiko Nigiri

Tofu Skin Nigiri

$2.00

Tuna Nigiri

$2.75

Tuna Tataki Nigiri

$2.75

White Tuna Nigiri

$2.75

Yellowtail Nigiri

$2.75

Sashimi

Cooked Egg Sashimi

$6.00

Cooked Shrimp Sashimi

$6.00

Crab Stick Sashimi

$6.00

Eel Sashimi

$9.00

Mackerel Sashimi

$7.00

masago Sashimi

$8.00

Octopus Sashimi

$7.00

Salmon Roe Sashimi

$11.00

Salmon Sashimi

$9.00

Scallop Sashimi

$12.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$9.00

Squid Sashimi

$7.00

Surf Clam Sashimi

$8.00

Tobiko Black Sashimi

$10.00

Tobiko Green Sashimi

$10.00

Tobiko Red Sashimi

$10.00

Tuna Sashimi

$12.00

White Tuna Sashimi

$9.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$11.00

Tempura

Asparagus Tempura (3pc)

$4.25

Broccoli Tempura(3pc)

$3.95

Crab Stick Tempura(2pc)

$3.95

Mushroom Tempura (3pc)

$3.95

Onion Rings Tempura (3pc)

$3.95

Shrimp Tempura (2pc)

$3.95

Zucchini Tempura (3pc)

$3.95

Sweet Potato Tempura (10PC)

$4.25

Jr. Rolls

Jr. Avocado Roll

$4.50

Jr. Caliente Roll

$4.95

Jr. California Roll

$4.95

Jr. Crab Stick Roll

$4.50

Jr. Crm Chs Temp Roll

$4.95

Jr. Crunchy Mix Roll

$4.50

Jr. Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Jr. Salmon Roll

$4.95

Jr. Shrimp Roll

$4.50

Jr. Spicy Salmon Roll

$4.95

Jr. Spicy Tuna Roll

$4.95

Jr. Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$4.95

Jr. Tuna Roll

$4.95

Jr. White Tuna Roll

$4.95

Jr. Yellow Tail Roll

$4.95

$6.5 Sushi Rolls

Asparagus Cucumber Roll

$6.50

Avocado Cream Cheese Roll

$6.50

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$6.50

Crab Cream Cheese Roll

$6.50

Mango Cucumber Roll

$6.50

seaweed salad roll

$6.50

Hand Rolls

Avocado Cucumber Handroll

$5.00

California Handroll

$5.75

Eel Avocado Handroll

$7.50

Kani Salad Handroll

$5.50

Rice Only Hanroll

$3.50

Salmon Avo Handroll

$6.50

Salmon SKin Cucumber Handroll

$6.00

Scallop Avo Handroll

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura Handroll

$6.95

Spicy Hamachi Cucumber Handroll

$7.50

Spicy Salmon Cucumber Handroll

$6.75

Spicy Scallop Cucumber Handroll

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Avo Handroll

$7.50

Spider Tem Handroll

$8.50

Tuna Avo Handroll

$7.50

Yellow Tail Cucumber Handroll

$7.50

Dinner Hibachi

Dinner Chicken Hibachi

$16.99

Dinner Shrimp Hibachi

$18.99

Dinner NY Strip Steak Hibachi

$21.99

Dinner Trio Hibachi

$25.99

Dinner Salmon Hibachi

$22.99

Dinner From The Wok

Dinner Yasai Itame

$16.95+

Dinner Veggies Medley

$15.95+

Dinner Pad Prik

$16.95+

Dinner Mongolian

$16.95+

Dinner Broccoli

$16.50+

Dinner Panang Curry

$18.95+

Dinner Massaman Curry

$18.95+

Dinner Sesame Chicken

$16.95

Dinner General Tso's Chicken

$16.95

Dinner Cousin Thai Whole Red Snapper

$22.95

Dinner Rice & Noodles

Dinner Fried Rice

$15.50+

Dinner Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$16.50+

Dinner Hawaiian Fried Rice

$18.50+

Dinner Pad Thai

$16.50+

Dinner Drunken Noodles

$16.50+

Dinner Lo Mein

$16.50+

Dinner Singapore Noodle

$16.50+

Side Dishes

Side White Rice

$2.50

Side Brown Rice

$3.50

Side Fried Brown Rice

$5.50

Side Steamed Veggies

$4.50

Side Fried Rice

$4.50

Side French Fries

$3.50

Side Asian Slaw

$4.50

Side Steamed Brocccoli

$4.50

Side Sushi Rice

$3.50

Side Tofu

$5.50

16 oz Sauce

$9.00

32 oz sauce

$15.00

$5 Extra curry sauce Only

$5.00

Side Sauces

Spicy Mayo Sauce

$0.75

Seafood Sauce/Yum Yum Sauce

$0.75

Eel Sauce/Yummy Sauce

$0.75

Sauce

$0.75

Siracha Sauce

$0.75

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Ginger Dressing

$0.75

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Ponzu Sauce

$0.75

Chili Oil Sauce

$0.75

( DUCK SAUCE) SPRING ROLL SAUCE

$0.75

Jr.'s Menu (Copy)

Chicken Nuggets

$8.50

Fish Bites 4pcs

$7.95

Kids Chicken Teriyaki

$8.50

Kids Sushi Boat

$8.50

Kid's Shrimp Tempura 3pcs

$8.50

N/A Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$3.35

Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Honey Ginger Tea non-refill

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Juices

$3.75

Milk

$2.50

Ramune

$3.25

San Pellegrino

$4.25

Shirley Temple

$3.35

Soda

$2.95+

Southern Style Ice Tea

$2.95

Spring Water

$3.00

Tea w/Honey

$2.95

Thai Ice Tea

$3.75

Water

Dessert

Tiramisu

$6.95

Vanilla Sundae

$4.75

Green Tea Ice Cream

$4.95

Fried Raspberry Cheesecake

$8.95

Raspberry White Chocolate Cheese Brulee

$8.25

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$6.95

Chocolate Marquise

$8.00

Dulce de Leche Cheesecake Xangos

$8.00

GF Starters

GF Cucumber Salad

$4.95

Edamame

$4.95

Avocado Salad

$14.00

GF Fish Salad

$16.00

GF Sushi App 5pc

$13.00

GF Sashimi App 9pc

$19.00

GF Sushi Rolls

GF Avocado Cucumber Roll

$5.95

GF Avocado Roll

$5.50

GF Baked Salmon Roll-No Sauce

$9.95

no sauce

GF Caribbean Roll

$14.95

GF Colorful Roll

$14.00

GF Cucumber Roll

$5.50

GF East Cobb Roll

$15.50

GF Ebifornia Roll

$7.95

GF Feliz Tuna Roll

$16.00

GF Fish Lover Roll

$15.50

GF Japanese Flag Roll

$16.00

GF Negi Hamachi roll

$9.50

GF Rock Salmon Roll-No Sauce

$15.95

GF Salmon Avocado Roll

$9.95

GF Seafood Su

$16.00

GF Three Sakana Roll

$12.00

GF Tuna Avocado Roll

$8.50

GF Entrees

GF Dinner Fried Rice

$15.50

GF Dinner Flat Noodles

$16.50

GF Dinner Yasai Itame

$16.95

GF Dinner Vegetable Medley

$15.95

GF Hawaiian Fried Rice

$18.50

GF Singapore Noodle

$16.50

GF Dinner Hibachi

GF Dinner Chicken Hibachi

$16.99

GF Dinner Shrimp Hibachi

$18.99

GF Dinner Steak Hibachi

$21.99

GF Dinner Trio Hibachi

$25.99

GF Dinner Salmon Hibachi

$22.99

Tonkotsu Ramen

$13.95

Miso Ramen

$13.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Restaurant info

Marietta, Ga

Location

3162 Johnson Ferry Rd #420, Marietta, GA 30062

Directions

Xengo Restaurant image
Xengo Restaurant image
Xengo Restaurant image

