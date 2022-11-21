Ground Xero 10333 Northfield Rd Suite 20
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Ground Xero. Open Now for Online Ordering/Delivery. INSIDE SERVICE AVAILABLE SOON! We are a Place Where People From all Walks of Life Will Gather to Share Their Love of Great Food, Primo Drinks, Classic Film, Vibey Music, and Fun Games. A Sublime Place to Leave all Your Worries Behind and Meet New People! Special Event Services Available for any Occasion!
Location
10333 Northfield Rd Suite 20, Northfield, OH 44067
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Compadres Grill - Northfield
No Reviews
10333 Northfield Rd. Unit 66A Northfield, OH 44067
View restaurant