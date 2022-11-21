Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ground Xero 10333 Northfield Rd Suite 20

10333 Northfield Rd Suite 20

Northfield, OH 44067

Order Again

Popular Items

Three Musketeers (Pick 3)
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
Porky's

Folds

Three Musketeers (Pick 3)

$13.99

Pick Any Three Folds From Our Menu! If you would like to modify any of the pick 3 folds, please write us a message to specify! If you choose a house salad as a side, please write a message which dressing you would like: Ranch, Italian, Bleu Cheese, Oriental, Southwest, Caesar, or Southwest

Yellowstone (1)

Yellowstone (1)

$4.75

Oven Roasted Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Melted Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, and a Ranch Dressing Drizzle in one 6" Tortilla (Comes With a Single Fold)

Buffaloed (1)

Buffaloed (1)

$4.75

Oven Roasted Buffalo Chicken, Melted Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickle, in a 6" Flour Tortilla. W/ a side of Bleu Cheese Dressing (Comes With a Single Fold)

True Grit (1)

True Grit (1)

$4.75

Deconstructed BBQ Bacon Burger, Crispy Bacon, Melted Cheddar, Fried Onions, and BBQ Sauce on one 6" Tortilla (Comes With a Single Fold)

Amores Perros (1)

Amores Perros (1)

$4.75

Your Choice of Beef, Chicken, Pulled Pork, Brisket, or Veggie Burger. Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Salsa and Sour Cream folded in a 6" Flour Tortilla (Comes with a Single Fold)

Finding Nemo (1)

Finding Nemo (1)

$4.75

Seared Tilapia with Lemon, Slaw, White Rice, and a garlic lime cream sauce in a 6" Flour Tortilla. (Comes With a Single Fold)

Veggie Tales *Vegan* (1)

Veggie Tales *Vegan* (1)

$4.75

Chopped Veggie Burger, Roasted Zucchini, Broccoli, Carrots, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, and White Rice on one 6" Tortilla. (Comes With a Single Fold)

Good Burger (1)

Good Burger (1)

$4.75

Classic Deconstructed Cheeseburger with American Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, and our Signature Sauce folded in a 6" Flour Tortilla. (Comes With a Single Fold)

Dancing With Wolves (1)

$4.75

Beef Brisket, Shaved Asiago Cheese, White Rice, and Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions on a 6" Tortilla.

Meatballs (1)

$4.75

Homemade Meatballs simmered in Marinara Sauce, Parmesan and Mozzarella Cheese, in a 6" Tortilla.

Salads

The Glass House

The Glass House

$11.50

Iceberg lettuce, Mozzarella, Cucumbers, Carrots, Roma Tomatoes, Chickpeas, Black Olives, Onion, and Croutons, and Dressing of Your Choice! (Added Protein Optional)

Julius Caesar

Julius Caesar

$11.50

Romaine Tossed in Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons (Added Protein Optional)

Buffalo Bill

Buffalo Bill

$13.50

Iceberg Lettuce, Romaine, Topped with Buffalo Chicken, Shredded Cheddar, Roma Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onion, Croutons, and Dressing of Your Choice!

The Sopranos

The Sopranos

$13.50

Iceberg Lettuce, Romaine, Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Shredded Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olives, Pepperoncinis, Croutons, and Dressing of Your Choice!

Wild Wild West

Wild Wild West

$13.50

Your Choice of Beef, Chicken, or Chopped Veggie Burger on Iceberg Lettuce, Romaine, Shredded Cheddar, Tomatoes, Onion, Black Olives, Salsa, Sour Cream, and Tortilla Strips.

Enter The Dragon

Enter The Dragon

$13.50

Roasted Teriyaki Chicken, Iceberg Lettuce, Romaine, Cucumbers, Carrots, Mandarin Oranges, Shaved Almonds, Crispy Noodles, and Dressing of Your Choice!

Paninis

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

$12.99

Homemade Meatballs Simmered in Marinara Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Melted Mozzarella, on a Grilled Panini. If you choose a House Salad as a Side, please manually write which Dressing you would like! Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Italian, Southwest, Oriental, Caesar, or Oil & Vinegar!

Rocky

Rocky

$12.99

Your choice of Roasted Chicken, Brisket, or Veggie Burger, Melted Mozzarella, Caramelized Onion, Mushrooms, and Bell Peppers, and Mayonnaise on a Grilled Panini. If you choose a House Salad as your Side, please manually write which Dressing you would like! Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Italian, Southwest, Oriental, Caesar, or Oil & Vinegar

Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast

$12.99

BLT with Bacon, Swiss, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, and Our Signature Sauce of the Stars! If you choose a House Salad as a Side, please manually write which Dressing you would like! Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Italian, Southwest, Oriental, Caesar, or Oil & Vinegar!

Some Like it Hot

Some Like it Hot

$12.99

Roasted Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Melted Swiss, Sriracha Aioli, Lettuce, Onion, and Tomato on a Grilled Panini. If you choose a House Salad as a Side, please manually write which Dressing you would like! Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Italian, Southwest, Oriental, Caesar, or Oil & Vinegar!

Porky's

Porky's

$12.99

Smoked Pulled Pork smothered in BBQ Sauce, Topped with Bacon, Melted Cheddar, Crispy Onions on a Grilled Panini. If you choose a House Salad as a Side, please manually write which Dressing you would like! Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Italian, Southwest, Oriental, Caesar, or Oil & Vinegar!

The Godfather

The Godfather

$12.99

Black Forest Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Melted Mozzarella, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pepperoncinis, and Italian Dressing on a Grilled Panini. If you choose a House Salad as a Side, please manually write which Dressing you would like! Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Italian, Southwest, Oriental, Caesar, or Oil & Vinegar!

Bowls

The Last Samurai

The Last Samurai

$14.50

Choice of Chicken, Pulled Pork, Brisket, or Veggie Burger. Teriyaki Glazed Zucchini, Broccoli, Carrots, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, and Sesame Seeds, on Top of White Rice.

The Mexican

The Mexican

$14.50

Your choice of Beef, Chicken, Pulled Pork, Brisket, OR Veggie Burger. Shredded Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Salsa, Sour Cream, and Tortilla Strips on Top of White Rice.

The Game Changers

The Game Changers

$14.50

Chopped Veggie Burger, Roasted Zucchini, Onion, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Carrot, on Top of White Rice.

The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid

$14.50

Seared Tilapia with Lemon, Roasted Veggies, on Top of White Rice with our Surf Sauce. Cilantro Slaw on the Side!

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games

$14.50

Tender Brisket, Melted Mozzarella, Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms, and Bell Peppers on Top of White Rice.

Sides

House Pasta Salad

$3.00

Roasted Vegetables

$3.00

Roasted Zucchini, Broccoli, Carrot, Mushroom, Onion, Red, Yellow, and Orange Bell Peppers

Garlic Parm Potatoes

$3.00

Side House Salad

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Beverages

Coke 16 oz

$2.50

Diet Coke 16 oz

$2.50

Sprite 16 oz

$2.50

Orange Fanta 16 oz

$2.50

Water 23 oz

$2.50

Food

Meatball Sub

$8.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Egg sandwich

$5.00

Italian Sausage

$8.00

Hot Dog

$4.00

Hamburger

$6.00

Cheesburger

$7.00

Drinks

Pop

$1.50

Water

$1.50

Orange Juice

$1.50

Coffee

$1.50

Sides

Potato Salad

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Chips

$0.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to Ground Xero. Open Now for Online Ordering/Delivery. INSIDE SERVICE AVAILABLE SOON! We are a Place Where People From all Walks of Life Will Gather to Share Their Love of Great Food, Primo Drinks, Classic Film, Vibey Music, and Fun Games. A Sublime Place to Leave all Your Worries Behind and Meet New People! Special Event Services Available for any Occasion!

10333 Northfield Rd Suite 20, Northfield, OH 44067

