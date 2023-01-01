A map showing the location of Xetava Tapas+Bar View gallery

815 Coyote Gulch Court

Ivins, UT 84738

Food

Food

Ancient Grains

$9.00

Farro and Freekeh ancient grains, locally grown sweet greens, avocado, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, butter infused olive oil and peach balsamic vinaigrette. (Contains: gluten)

Bacon Jam & Brie

$12.00

Applewood smoked bacon slowly simmered into a sweet and savory jam topped with melted brie. – served with crostini (Contains: dairy and gluten - GF option available)

Polenta Arrabbiata

$9.00

Crispy polenta cake, with pomodoro arrabiata, cashew alfredo, pine nut pesto and fresh herbs (V/GF)

Sweet Thai Chili Wings

$13.00

our own house recipe. (Contains: peanut, soy and sesame)

Charcuterie Board

$19.00

assortment of cured meats and artisan cheeses served with candied walnuts, spiced mountainberry jam, fresh berries, honeycomb and crostini. (Contains: dairy, gluten and tree nuts)

Nashville Hot Chicken

$9.00

Crispy fried chicken breast topped with house made Nashville hot sauce, agave coleslaw and fresh pickles on a toasted brioche bun. Served with coleslaw. (Contains: gluten)

Vietnamese Noodles with Crispy Chicken

$15.00

Crispy Chicken Thigh, rice noodles, carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, microgreens and Vietnamese style sauce

Tuna Tataki

$13.00

Seared Szechuan sesame crusted yellowfin tuna served with housemade Yuzu Ponzu, fresh chilis and cilantro. (Contains: sesame and soy) (GF)

Angry Mussels

$13.00

PEI mussels with applewood smoked bacon, serrano, garlic and sweet onion in a white wine- butter broth. Served with grilled baguette. (Contains: shellfish, dairy, gluten)

Pan Seared Crab Cakes

$15.00Out of stock

Lowcountry style crab cakes served with wakame salad and wasabi crema (Contains: shellfish, gluten, dairy, sesame)

Street Corn Quesadilla

$9.00

Seasoned and fire grilled corn with cotija and Monterey jack cheeses then dusted with tajin. Served with cilantro- lime crema (Contains: dairy and gluten)

Thai Shrimp Nachos

$15.00

Sauteed shrimp, leeks and peppers tossed in Thai curry sauce and topped with scallions and toasted coconut. Served with fried wonton chips. (Contains: shellfish, gluten and dairy)

Pork Tostada

$9.00

Braised and seasoned pork on a crispy corn tortilla served with, cabbage and avocado (GF)

Braised Short Rib

$16.00

Asian inspired slow cooked beef, pickled vegetables, pan sauce, micro greens (Contains: soy & gluten)

Dessert

Fried Chocolate Chip Cookie

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Wine

Red by the glass

Indigenous Nebbiolo

$13.00

Praza Douro Portugese Red Blend

$10.00

Lan Rioja Crianzo

$10.00

Corkage

$17.00

Red by the bottle

Praza Douro Portugese Red Blend

$32.00

Indigenous Nebbiolo

$42.00

Lan Rioja Crianzo

$32.00

Villa Creek Avenger

$85.00

White by the glass

Gruet Rosé - bubbles

$12.00

Saracina Rosé

$10.00

Pine Ridge Viognier/Chenin Blanc

$9.00

Chateau Suau White Bordeaux

$10.00

White by the bottle

Saracina Rosé

$32.00

Chateau Suau White Bordeaux

$32.00

Gruet Rosé - bubbles

$39.00

Pine Ridge Viognier/Chenin Blanc

$29.00

Cocktails

Post Hike Spritz

$14.00

Aperol, house-made sage tincture, sparkling water, Gruet Rosé

Earl Grey Haiku

$15.00

Tea, earl grey, condensed House-made syrup, Lemon, Haku vodka, yum

The White Bull

$15.00

Tanquery, Lillet blanc, lemon, sage infused Heffeweisen syrup, house-made sage tincture, candied sage leaf (you want to eat this, trust us)

Random Gin Drink

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire, Aperol, muddled strawberry, cilantro, agave, soda water

Mezcal Old Fashioned

$18.00

Bozal Mezcal, Casamigos Añejo, Angostura bitters, house-made rosemary simple syrup, Luxardo Cherry

New York Sour

$15.00

Rye whiskey, dehydrated lemon wine wheel (please eat), maple syrup, dry red wine

Paper Plane

$17.00

High West Rye, Amaro Nonino, Aperol, lemon

Gem

$16.00

Cognac, spiced rum, lime, pineapple syrup, bitters

Black Manhattan

$17.00

Highwest Rye, Fernet-Branca, Carpano Antica, Luxardo cherry

Italian Margarita

$14.00

Teremana Reposado, Limoncello, lemon, lime, agave

Watermelon Martini

$16.00

Ketel One Vodka, Grand Marnier, freshly juiced watermelon, citrus

Virgin Watermelon Martini

$9.00

Freshly juiced watermelon, citrus juice & agave

Draft Beer

Roha Pale Ale

$6.00

Hoodoo Kolsch

$6.00

Beer Cans/Bottles

Squatters Tropical Double IPA

$6.50

North Coast Stout

$8.00

Proper Pilsner

$8.00

Original Sin Rosé Cider

$7.50

Sculpin IPA

$8.00

Avery White Rascal

$8.00

Bohemian Helles Bock

$6.50

Spirits

Whiskey

Bruichladdich Islay

$18.00

Monkey Shoulder

$9.00

Elijah Craig

$16.00

High west Rye

$11.00

High West Bourye

$25.00

Tequila/Mezcal

Lalo Blanco

$16.00

Bozal Mezcal

$15.00

Casamigos Añejo

$15.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

Xicaru Mezcal

$12.00

Vodka

Ketel One

$9.00

Ciroc

$11.00

Haku

$11.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Tanqueray 10

$12.00

Rum

Captain Morgan 100

$9.00

Cognac

Pierre Ferrand Cognac

$17.00

Liquers

Aperol

$10.00

Cointreau

$13.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Nonino Amaro

$15.00

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

$9.00

Tuaca

$9.00

Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth

$8.00

Pallini Limoncello

$8.00

Lillet Blanc

$8.00

Beverages

N/A Drinks

Americano

$5.00

Espresso

$4.50

Latte

$6.00

Hot Water

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
815 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins, UT 84738

