Xetava Gardens Cafe
1,287 Reviews
$$
815 Coyote Gulch Ct
Ivins, UT 84738
Beverages
Peppermint Mocha (Seasonal)
espresso, chocolate sauce, peppermint, & steamed milk
Pumpkin Latte (Seasonal)
espresso, pumpkin & steamed milk. Topped with cinnamon & nutmeg
Caramel Apple Cider (Seasonal)
Hot Apple cider, caramel & whipped cream
Honey Lavender Latte (NEW!!!)
A glorious combination of oat milk, lavender, a touch of honey, and 2 shots of espresso - best served iced!
Xetava Cream Soda
choice of orange, strawberry, raspberry, coconut or cherry lime with vanilla - mixed with soda water, topped with cream
Molasses Chai Frappe
Grandpa Clyde's homemade molasses cookies blended into our chai frappé...no need to add a cookie, it's already in there!
Oatmeal Chai Frappe
Grandpa Clyde's homemade oatmeal chocolate cranberry cookie blended into our chai frappé...no need to add a cookie, it's already in there!
Oreo Jamocha
Grandpa Clyde's huge homemade oreo cookie blended into our jamocha frappé, with an extra drizzle of chocolate inside the glass...no need to add a cookie, it's already in there!
Americano
Espresso with reverse osmosis water.
Arnold Palmer
black currant tea and lemonade over ice
Bottled Water
Cappuccino
2 shots of espresso with steamed milk and foam
Caramel Macchiato
2 shots of espresso with steamed milk and homemade caramel sauce
Chai Frappe
chai tea and milk blended with ice
Chai Latte
chai tea with milk
Chocolate Milk
Cold Brew
24 oz cup of our Logan Canyon - slow, cold brewed - served over ice
Cocoa Supreme
chocolate sauce and steamed milk with homemade whipped cream
Winter Cocoa Supreme
chocolate sauce, peppermint syrup and steamed milk with homemade whipped cream, topped with peppermint crumbles
Dirty Chai Latte
chai tea, steamed milk, and a shot of espresso - topped with cinnamon and nutmeg - pairs well with a cookie or a slice of cake
Dirty Girl
Lowfat milk, coffee and chocolate blended with an extra shot of espresso, peanut butter and ice, topped with homemade whipped cream
Espresso
2 shots of espresso
Espresso Con Pana
2 shots of espresso with a dollop of homemade whipped cream
Espresso Macchiato
2 shots of espresso with a dollop of foam
Jamocha Frappe
coffee and chocolate blended with 1% milk and ice, topped with homemade whipped cream
Iced Tea
house made black currant iced tea
Latte
2 shots of espresso with milk
Royden Lemonade
our most famous drink - lemonade blended with ice, coconut, vanilla and fresh mint
Lemonade - Plain
lemonade over ice
London Fog
earl grey tea steeped in steamed milk and vanilla
Lucky Girl
coffee and chocolate blended with lowfat milk, peanut butter and ice, topped with homemade whipped cream
Mango Smoothie
Lowfat milk and mango puree blended with ice
Mighty Leaf Tea
a selections of organic teas of the highest quality...
Milk
Mocha Latte
2 shots of espresso with chocolate sauce, milk and homemade whipped cream
Orange Juice
Orange Mango Smoothie
mango puree blended with orange juice and ice
Pellegrino
Soda
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite or Dr. Pepper
Steamer
steamed milk with your choice of flavor
Blended Lemonade
Cocktails-Dine in Only
Beer-Dine in Only
HooDoo Golden Ale $6.50
A crisp and traditional Kolsch, HooDoo displays notes of honey and a delicate grainy malt body as balanced as the rock spires of their namesake.
Silver Reef Day Drink Believer $6.50
Rich, smooth & deceptively strong German Pale Bock style lager perfect for the sun-drenched days in St George 6.8% abv
Blueberry Hefeweizen $6.50
smooth & unfiltered fruited hefeweizen that's fruity, malty & smooth
Dead Guy Amber Ale $6.50
deep honey color with a malty aroma and a rich, hearty flavor in the german maibock style 6.8% abv
Ghost Rider IPA $6.50
Tastes like pine, lemon, coriander. This unfiltered IPA is juicy & well balanced
Detour Double IPA $6.50
a bold hop profile - heavy pine, orange rind, and guava with a sweet malty finish 9.5% abv
Old Rasputin Imperial Stout $6.50
a rich, intense brew with big complex flavors and a warming finish - a sincere friend is not born instantly 9% abv
Wine-Dine in Only
GL Champagne $8.25
save water, drink champagne
GL Ch St Michelle - Riesling $12.50
Crisp & lively Riesling that reveals tart apple with peach notes. Medium dry/Medium sweet
GL Estancia - Pinot Grigio $10.50
Aromas of pear & honeysuckle with zesty, refreshing hints of green apple & grapefruit
GL Coppola - Sauvignon Blanc $11.75
Tangerine, pink grapefruit & honeysuckle on the nose follwed by juicy flavors of tropical fruit, zesty citrus & a hint of minerals on the palate
GL House White $8.75
currently chardonnay
GL KJ - Chardonnay $14.50
beautifully integrated tropical flavors such as pineapple, mango & papaya with citrus notes
GL Wild Thing Rosé $13
Dry rose with vibrant strawberry-watermelon fruit flavors & a crisp, dry minerally finish
GL House Red $8.50
Currently Cabernet
GL 14 Hands - Merlot $10.50
This juicy Merlot brings exhilarating flavors of blackberry and cherry, balanced by soft and supple mocha notes
GL Carolina - Carmenere $11.50
aromas of plum, blackberry, blueberry, medium bodied with delicate tannin, black fruits & spice
GL La Posta - Malbec $13.50
GL BV Coastal - Pinot Noir $10.50
Flavors of ripe cherry, raspberry & plum with toasty oak notes
GL Cline - Zinfandel $12
This old vine zin has strawberry & plum aromas followed by black cherry & vanilla flavors with a smooth finish
Btl Cakebread Chardonnay $98
Btl Ch St Michelle Riesling $42
Crisp & lively Riesling that reveals tart apple with peach notes. Medium dry/Medium sweet
Btl Estancia Pinot Grigio $35
Aromas of pear & honeysuckle with zesty, refreshing hints of green apple & grapefruit
Btl Wild Thing Rosé $43
Dry rosé with vibrant strawberry-watermelon fruti flavors & a crisply dry, minerally finish
Btl Coppola Sauvignon Blanc $38
Tangerine, pink grapefruit & honeysuckle on the nose follwed by juicy flavors of tropical fruit, zesty citrus & a hint of minerals on the palate
Btl KJ Chardonnay $49
Btl Carolina Carmenere $43
Btl House Red $32
Btl 14 Hands Merlot $36
This juicy Merlot brings exhilarating flavors of blackberry and cherry, balanced by soft and supple mocha notes
Btl La Posta Malbec $46
Btl BV Coastal Pinot Noir $36
Flavors of ripe cherry, raspberry & plum with toasty oak notes
Btl Prisoner Red Blend $98
Btl Cline Zinfandel $38
This old vine zin has strawberry & plum aromas followed by black cherry & vanilla flavors with a smooth finish
Btl Michael David Petite Petite $40
Michael David winery - Petite Petite: Aromas of dark fruit, summer strawberries & fig. Tasting notes of blackberries, espresso & vanilla bean. This wine is DARK & robust
Corkage $13
Per 750ml bottle
Salads
Half Grilled Caesar
grilled romaine heart with grated parmesan, chipotle caesar dressing, and homemade croutons
Half House Salad
organic greens, blue cheese crumbles, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette - pairs well with white or red wine, bellini, or iced tea
Half Beet Salad
chilled beets, organic greens, candied walnuts, goat cheese, balsamic reduction, dill oil
Full Grilled Caesar
grilled romaine heart with grated parmesan, chipotle caesar dressing, and homemade croutons
Full House Salad
organic greens, blue cheese crumbles, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette
Full Beet Salad
chilled beets, organic greens, candied walnuts, goat cheese, balsamic reduction, dill oil
Steak & Avocado Salad
grass fed steak, feta, dill crema, organic greens, avocado, cucumber, toasted pita
Cluck Cluck in a Garden
chicken breast, organic greens, fresh veggies, feta, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette
Appetizers
Mahi Cake - Seasonal
Wild mahi, potatoes, butter, onions, brown rice flour and blue cornmeal mashed into a homemade mahi cake. Served with our homemade lemon dill cream sauce with capers, and a pinch of lemon organic mixed greens.
Cajun Brussels Sprouts
served with warm peach chutney
Garlic Mushroom Plate
shiitake, oyster and button mushrooms, fresh herbs and garlic, goat cheese and balsamic reduction, with toasted pita wedges
Half Hummus Plate
with toasted pita, tomatoes and cucumber, topped with sriracha sauce
Full Hummus Plate
with toasted pita, tomatoes and cucumber, topped with sriracha sauce
Pulled Pork Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla filled with slow roasted pulled pork, tomatoes, green onions and pepperjack, with a side of avocado chimichurri, sour cream and chopped bell pepper
Olive Tapenade
black olives, herbs and capers, with lavash cracker bread...a light, flavorful snack that pairs really well with a glass of white wine
Fruit Bowl
strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and grapes
Kids Quesadilla
Cheddar cheese quesadilla with a side of grapes
Main Courses
Cubano - Lunch Special
Pulled seasoned pork, sliced ham, dijon mustard, melted gruyere cheese, housemade dill pickles on a toasted ciabatta. Served with a side of fries
Pork Chop Saltimbocca
Grilled bone-in pork chop topped with prosciutto & melted provolone - plated with homemade sweet potato gnocchi and wilted garlic and onion spinach - with a 1/2 grilled caesar salad start
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, romaine, aged parmesan, and chipotle caeser dressing in a grilled tortilla - topped with parmesan and toasted. Served with a grapes. Pairs well with a Glass of Pinot Grigio or an Iced Mint Tea.
Cauliflower Tacos (v)
Two tacos - with roasted cauliflower, peanut sauce, red cabbage, corn, tomato, cilantro and hummus, all inside warm flour tortillas, with a side of sautéed garlic green beans
Mahi Tacos
Two tacos - champagne battered wild mahi in grilled tortillas, with house slaw, grape salsa and a garlic crème fraiche, with a side of cilantro lime rice - pairs well with white wine, sangria, or green tea tropical iced tea (mighty leaf)
Xetava Burger
1/2 lb grass fed patty, melted dill havarti, house slaw, avo mash, with matchstick fries - pairs well with beer or a Lemonade Mint Supreme
Bacon Blue Burger
1/2 Lb grass fed patty, blue cheese sauce, blue cheese crumbles, double smoked bacon, and garlic wild mushrooms on a toasted ciabatta - with matchstick fries - pairs well with our house red wine or an arnold palmer
Kayenta Burger
1/2 Lb Patty, Melted Cheddar, Lettuce, Onion, and Tomato on. Ciabatta Bun. Served with Matchstick Fries. Pairs well with a Honey Kolsch Beer or Orange Mango Smoothie.
California Chicken Melt
chicken breast, homemade slaw, melted dill havarti, sliced avocado, tomato and smoked bacon - pairs well with beer or iced african nectar tea (mighty leaf)
Wild Mushroom Melt (Vegetarian)
blend of seasoned oyster, shiitake and button mushrooms, melted dill havarti, homemade slaw and avocado mash, all on a toasted ciabatta bun...with matchstick fries - pairs well with a chardonnay or a chai latte
Steak Gyro
Grass-fed steak strips, tomato, feta, cucumber, onions, romaine, and dill crema, all in a toasted pita - with a side of grapes. Pairs well with a Glass of Pinot Noir, or a Mocha Latte
Ham Ciabatta
hot ham, melted dill havarti and fresh veggies in a toasted ciabatta, with matchstick fries - pairs well with a Drunken Iceberg or a Lemonade Mint Supreme
Turkey Ciabatta
hot turkey, melted dill havarti and fresh veggies in a toasted ciabatta, with matchstick fries - pairs well with a Drunken Iceberg or a Lemonade Mint Supreme
Peach Ginger Chicken (gf)
grilled chicken breast, cilantro lime rice, homemade peach chutney, green beans, pickled ginger - pairs well with white wine or iced tea
Green Curry Mahi (gf)
grilled wild mahi, with green curry quinoa and a green curry/coconut milk broth - with baby bock choy, bell peppers, and a touch of green onion
Lemon Dill Salmon
grilled wild salmon filet in our creamy lemon dill sauce with capers, diced tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, cilantro-rice and ciabatta toast points
Dessert
Bread Pudding
a xetava classic - warm croissant bread pudding with homemade caramel sauce and whipped cream - take and extra home!
Carrot Cake (gf)
our homemade, gluten free recipe with dried cranberries and cream cheese frosting
Chilled Chili Chocolate 🌶
a blend of chocolates with spicy árbol chilies, with fresh blueberries and homemade whipped cream - you NEED espresso with this...:)
Chocolate Cake (vegan)
decadent chocolate cake with strawberry puree, fresh strawberries and a drizzle of chocolate sauce....try it with espresso
Pumpkin Chai Cake - Seasonal
Pumpkin Chai Spice cake with a Browned Butter Maple Buttercream
Molasses Cookie
small and rich - goes well with chai latte or hot tea
Oatmeal Cookie
one of grandpa clyde's specialties - with chocolate chips and dried cranberries
Oreo
a grandpa clyde specialty....great for pacifying the kids...adults, too
Turtle Cookie
a grandpa clyde specialty - chocolate cookie with caramel center - great with a drip coffee or americano
Sides
Side Chicken Breast
Side Grass Fed Steak Strips (4 oz)
Grass Fed Burger Patty (8 oz)
Wild Mahi Filet
Wild Salmon Filet
Side Bacon - 3 slices
Side Sliced Ham (4 oz)
Side Slow Roasted Pulled Pork (4 oz)
Side Sliced Turkey (4 oz)
Side Fries
Matchstick fries tossed in a savory cajun seasoning
Peach Chutney (ramekin)
Side Balsamic Reduction (2 oz)
Side Balsamic Vinaigrette (2 oz)
Side Caesar Dressing (2 0z)
Side Dill Crema (2 0z)
Side Dill Oil (2 oz)
Side Avo Sliced
Side Avo Mash (2 oz)
Side Avo Mash (4 oz)
Side Grape salsa (2oz)
Side Grape salsa (4oz)
Side Cream Cheese (2 oz)
Side Cheese (2 slices)
Side Cucumber (7 slices)
Side Garlic Mushrooms
Side Grapes
Side Mixed Greens
Side Slaw
Garlic Greenbeans
Side Tomato (5 Slices)
Side Slaw Sauce (2 oz)
Hellhole Sauce
the items from our original spice plate all mixed together in a fantastic new sauce -homemade aioli, sport peppers, crushed red chili flakes and sriracha sauce
Side Green Curry Quinoa (4 oz)
Side Cilantro Lime Rice
Side Hummus (4 oz)
Side Pita w/ salt & pepper
Side Gluten Free Crackers
Toast Points (4 pieces)
Heaven Waffle
blue corn and rice flour belgian style waffle, topped with agave syrup, peanut butter, fresh berries and homemade whipped cream - pairs well with lucky girl, dirty girl, or americano
Brunch Menu (view only)
Egg McGreg $12.50
toasted croissant, eggs, ham and melted cheddar, with a side of grapes - pairs well with an Americano or sangria
Heaven Waffle $14.95 (GF)
blue corn/rice flour belgian style waffle, topped with agave syrup, peanut butter, fresh berries and homemade whipped cream - pairs well with lucky girl, dirty girl, or americano
Avocado Toast $15.95
Grilled sour dough bread, mashed avocado with arugula & radish topped with toasted hazelnuts & feta cheese. Pairs well with a mimosa or Honey lavender latte
Johnstrosity $15.95 🌶
eggs, sport peppers, turkey, pepperjack, hummus and fresh veggies, in a toasted garlic herb tortilla - with a side of grapes - pairs well with a drunken iceberg or Americano
BOrrito $15.95
eggs, bacon, ham, blue cheese crumbles, feta, mushrooms and potatoes - toasted in a garlic herb tortilla with a side of grapes - pairs well with an americano or a cappuccino
Breakfast Bagel $14.95
toasted everything bagel with eggs, cilantro avo mash, dill havarti, tomato and bacon, with a side of grapes - pairs well with a chai latte or a mango mimosa
Eggs, Croissant and Grapes $10.50
2 scrambled eggs, a toasted butter croissant and fresh grapes
Fruit Bowl $9.50
strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and grapes
Bagel with Butter $4.50
toasted bagel with butter
Bagel with Cream cheese $5.95
toasted bagel with cream cheese
2 Scrambled Eggs $2.95
Croissant with Butter $3.95
slightly toasted croissant with butter
Hellhole Sauce $.75
the items from our original spice plate all mixed together in a fantastic new sauce -homemade aioli, sport peppers, crushed red chili flakes and sriracha sauce
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Locally owned and operated cafe under the giant red cliffs of southern Utah. Full espresso bar, beer/wine, patio dining...with local, organic, vegetarian options.
815 Coyote Gulch Ct, Ivins, UT 84738