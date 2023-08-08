Food

Appetizers精品头台

Salt & Pepper Chicken 盐酥鸡

Salt & Pepper Chicken 盐酥鸡

$8.95
Shuanghui Ham 小王中王

Shuanghui Ham 小王中王

$4.25
Handmade Egg Rolls (1pc) 手工鸡肉春卷

Handmade Egg Rolls (1pc) 手工鸡肉春卷

$2.50
Spicy Boneless Chicken Feet 香辣无骨凤爪

Spicy Boneless Chicken Feet 香辣无骨凤爪

$9.99
Grilled Pork Sausage (2 Pcs) 台式烤肠（两根）

Grilled Pork Sausage (2 Pcs) 台式烤肠（两根）

$7.50
Spicy Gizzards 香辣鸡胗

Spicy Gizzards 香辣鸡胗

$6.99
Sliced Beef Shank In Chili Sauce 五香牛腱

Sliced Beef Shank In Chili Sauce 五香牛腱

$8.95
Szechuan Spicy Chicken Leg (Cold) 口水鸡

Szechuan Spicy Chicken Leg (Cold) 口水鸡

$8.95
Spring Roll (1pc) 素菜春卷

Spring Roll (1pc) 素菜春卷

$2.50
Special Made Peanut 自制酒鬼花生

Special Made Peanut 自制酒鬼花生

$3.00
pork ears w. special made sauce 红油猪耳

pork ears w. special made sauce 红油猪耳

$8.99Out of stock
duck neck w. special sauce 麻辣鸭脖

duck neck w. special sauce 麻辣鸭脖

$11.99Out of stock
homemade half chicken 手撕扒鸡

homemade half chicken 手撕扒鸡

$12.99Out of stock

Soup noodles汤面

Spicy Beef Stew Noodle 香辣牛肉面

Spicy Beef Stew Noodle 香辣牛肉面

$14.95

Soup noodle with spicy beef bone broth. Beef stew and baby bok-choy.

Fish W. Sour Pickled Noodle 酸菜鱼面

Fish W. Sour Pickled Noodle 酸菜鱼面

$16.95

Sour pickle broth soup noodle. Homemade sour pickle with fish slices.

Bone Broth Vermicelli 桂林米粉

Bone Broth Vermicelli 桂林米粉

$14.95

Soup noodle with spicy beef bone broth. Beef shank slices, sour string beans, pickled vegetables, baby bok-choy, marinated boiled egg and peanuts.

Hot & Sour Thin Vermicelli 酸辣粉

Hot & Sour Thin Vermicelli 酸辣粉

$14.95

Hot and sour flavor beef bone broth with thin rice noodle. Sour string beans, pickled vegetables, baby bok-choy and special minced pork topping.

Spicy & Sour Tomato Noodles (Vegetarian) 酸辣番茄面（素）

Spicy & Sour Tomato Noodles (Vegetarian) 酸辣番茄面（素）

$11.95

Spicy and sour flavor soup noodle. Tomato slices and baby bok-choy.

Spicy Intestines Noodle 香辣肥肠面

Spicy Intestines Noodle 香辣肥肠面

$15.95

Soup noodle with spicy beef bone broth. Pork intestine and baby bok-choy.

Spicy Pork Rib Tip Noodle 香辣排骨面

Spicy Pork Rib Tip Noodle 香辣排骨面

$14.95

Soup noodle with spicy beef bone broth. Pork rib-tip and baby bok-choy.

Haggis Noodle 羊杂面

$15.95

Soup noodle with our signature lamb bone broth and lamb affal.

Xi Xia Lamb Noodles 风味羊肉面

Xi Xia Lamb Noodles 风味羊肉面

$13.95

Our signature soup noodle with original lamb bone broth. Daikon slices, wood ear mushroom, cilantro, green onion(scallion) and lamb shank slices. Clear broth with options to add our homemade chili oil for spicy flavor.

Rice Noodles In Supreme Fish Maw Chicken Soup 至尊花胶鸡汤米粉

Rice Noodles In Supreme Fish Maw Chicken Soup 至尊花胶鸡汤米粉

$16.95Out of stock

Chicken broth soup noodle with fish maw. Bone in chicken thigh and baby bok-choy.

Xi Xia Beef Noodles 风味牛肉面

Xi Xia Beef Noodles 风味牛肉面

$13.95

Our signature soup noodle with original beef bone broth. Daikon slices, wood ear mushroom, cilantro, green onion(scallion) and beef shank slices. Clear broth with options to add our homemade chili oil for spicy flavor.

Dry noodles干面

Xi Xia Stirred Noodles 西夏油泼面

Xi Xia Stirred Noodles 西夏油泼面

$12.95

Signature noodle dish with baby bok-choy, bean sprout, cilantro, green onion and beef shank slices. Finished with hot oil drizzled on top of garlic and pepper flakes.

Cold Sesame Noodle 麻香凉面

$11.95
Dapanji Stirred Noodles 大盘鸡拌面

Dapanji Stirred Noodles 大盘鸡拌面

$14.95

Bone in chicken thigh pieces in special sauce, stir-fried with potato, bell pepper and jalapeno. Szechuan peppercorn added for extra flavor.

Fried Rice Noodles W. Seafood 海鲜炒米粉

Fried Rice Noodles W. Seafood 海鲜炒米粉

$16.95

Stir fried thin rice noodle with shrimp, squid, cabbage slices, carrot slices and celery.

House Fried Noodle 本楼炒面

$14.95
Singapore Style Fried Rice Noodles 星洲炒米粉

Singapore Style Fried Rice Noodles 星洲炒米粉

$14.95

Curry flavor stir fried thin rice noodle with beef, chicken, shrimp, cabbage slices, carrot slices, celery and homemade hot sauce.

Spicy Stir Vermicelli 南昌干拌粉

Spicy Stir Vermicelli 南昌干拌粉

$13.95

Rice noodle with sour string beans, pickled vegetables, baby bok-choy, chopped pepper sauce, garlic and beef shank slices.

Szechuan Dan Dan Noodles 四川担担面

Szechuan Dan Dan Noodles 四川担担面

$12.95

Thin noodle with special made DanDan sauce, sesame paste, home made chili oil, peanut and minced pork topping.

Tomato & Egg Stirred Noodles 西红柿鸡蛋拌面

Tomato & Egg Stirred Noodles 西红柿鸡蛋拌面

$11.95

Stir-fried tomato and scrambled eggs on noodle.

Xi Xia Beef Fried Noodles 西夏牛肉炒面

$13.95

Stir fried noodle dish with broccoli, snow peas and beef.

Xi Xia Chicken Fried Noodles 西夏鸡肉炒面

$13.95

Stir fried noodle dish with broccoli, snow peas and chicken.

Xi Xia Tofu Fried Noodles 西夏豆腐炒面

$13.95

Stir fried noodle dish with broccoli, snow peas and tofu.

Xi Xia Vegetable Fried Noodles 西夏蔬菜炒面

$12.95

Stir fried noodle dish with broccoli, snow peas.

Yibin Fire Noodle 宜宾燃面

Yibin Fire Noodle 宜宾燃面

$11.95

Thin noodle with special made sauce, home made chili oil, crushed peanut and minced pork topping.

Dapanji Stirred Noodles (Family) 大盘鸡拌面 (家庭版)

Dapanji Stirred Noodles (Family) 大盘鸡拌面 (家庭版)

$24.95

Double portion of bone in chicken thigh pieces in special sauce, stir-fried with potato, bell pepper and jalapeno. Serves 2-3. Szechuan peppercorn added for extra flavor.

Chicken Rice Bowl鸡肉盖饭

Kung Pao Chicken Over Rice 宫保鸡饭

Kung Pao Chicken Over Rice 宫保鸡饭

$13.50

It comes with Chicken, bell pepper, onion, corn shoots, water chestnut and peanuts.

Pistol Chicken Leg Rice 手枪鸡腿饭

Pistol Chicken Leg Rice 手枪鸡腿饭

$13.50

Fried chicken leg quarter with special made seasoning and fried egg.

Chicken W. Snow Peas Over Rice 雪豆鸡饭

Chicken W. Snow Peas Over Rice 雪豆鸡饭

$13.50

It comes with Snow peas, chicken, rice and fried egg.

Chicken W. Broccoli Over Rice 芥兰鸡饭

Chicken W. Broccoli Over Rice 芥兰鸡饭

$13.50

It comes with Broccoli, chicken, rice and fried egg.

Chicken W. Mushroom Over Rice 蘑菇鸡饭

Chicken W. Mushroom Over Rice 蘑菇鸡饭

$13.50

It comes with white mushroom, chicken, rice and fried eggs.

Curry Chicken Over Rice 咖喱鸡块饭

Curry Chicken Over Rice 咖喱鸡块饭

$13.50

It comes with chicken breat, green pepper, red pepper, onion, potatoes and special curry sauce.

Dapanji Over Rice 大盘鸡盖饭

Dapanji Over Rice 大盘鸡盖饭

$13.50

Bone in chicken thigh pieces in special sauce, stir-fried with potato, bell pepper and jalapeno over rice. Szechuan peppercorn added for extra flavor.

General Tsos Chicken Over Rice 左宗鸡饭

General Tsos Chicken Over Rice 左宗鸡饭

$13.50

It comes with Chicken, chili, rice and fried egg.

Hunan Chicken Over Rice 湖南鸡饭

Hunan Chicken Over Rice 湖南鸡饭

$13.50

It comes with broccoli, snow peas, red bell pepper, corn shoots, water chestnut slices, black fungus, chicken, rice and fried egg.

Orange Chicken Over Rice 陈皮鸡饭

Orange Chicken Over Rice 陈皮鸡饭

$13.50

It comes with Chicken, tangerine peel, rice and fried eggs.

Seasame Chicken Over Rice 芝麻鸡饭

Seasame Chicken Over Rice 芝麻鸡饭

$13.50

It comes with Chicken, sesame, rice and fried eggs

Spicy Chicken Over Rice 辣子鸡丁饭

Spicy Chicken Over Rice 辣子鸡丁饭

$13.50

It comes with chicken breast, green pepper, red pepper and onion.

Chicken W. Cashew Nuts Over Rice 腰果鸡饭

$13.50

It comes with Chicken, bell pepper, onion, corn shoots, water chestnut and cashew nuts.

Pork Rice Bowl猪肉盖饭

Stewed Pork Over Rice 卤肉饭

Stewed Pork Over Rice 卤肉饭

$14.95

Traditional braised minced pork with pickled vegetable, marinated boiled egg and baby bok-choy over rice.

Pork Intestines Over Rice 尖椒肥肠饭

Pork Intestines Over Rice 尖椒肥肠饭

$13.50

Stir fried pork intestine with jalapeno over rice.

Spicy Pork Ribs Over Rice 香辣排骨饭

$13.50

Home made spicy pork rib-tip with bell pepper and onion over rice.

Beef Rice Bowl牛肉盖饭

Curry Beef Over Rice 咖喱牛饭

$13.50

It comes with green pepper, red pepper, onion, beef, special curry sauce, rice and fried eggs.

Spicy Beef Stew Over Rice 香辣牛肉饭

$13.50

Home made spicy beef stew with bell pepper and onion over rice.

Hunan Beef Over Rice 湖南牛饭

$13.50

It comes with broccoli, snow peas, red bell pepper, corn shoots, water chestnut slices, black fungus, beef, rice and fried eggs.

Beef W. Green Pepper Over Rice 青椒牛饭

$13.50

It comes with green pepper, beef, rice and fried eggs

Beef W. Broccoli Over Rice 芥兰牛饭

$13.50

It comes with broccoli, beef, rice and fried eggs.

Lamb Rice Bowl羊肉盖饭

Roasted Lamb Shank 手抓羊腿饭

Roasted Lamb Shank 手抓羊腿饭

$19.95

Grilled lamb shank with special seasoning with fried rice.

Signature Rice Pilaf 西夏抓饭

Signature Rice Pilaf 西夏抓饭

$14.95

Special fried rice with lamb cubes, bell pepper, onion, potato, dried walnut and raisin.

Fried Rice炒饭

Egg Fried Rice 蛋炒饭

Egg Fried Rice 蛋炒饭

$10.50
Kimchi Fried Rice 泡菜炒饭

Kimchi Fried Rice 泡菜炒饭

$12.50

Vegetable Fried Rice 蔬菜炒饭

$11.50

Chicken Fried Rice 鸡肉炒饭

$11.50

Shrimp Fried Rice 虾炒饭

$12.50

Beef Fried Rice 牛肉炒饭

$12.50

House Fired Rice 本楼炒饭

$12.95

Vegetable蔬菜

Broccoli W. House Garlic Sauce 蒜蓉西兰花

Broccoli W. House Garlic Sauce 蒜蓉西兰花

$12.95

It comes with broccoli and garlic granules.

Bok-Choy W. House Garlic Sauce 蒜蓉青菜

Bok-Choy W. House Garlic Sauce 蒜蓉青菜

$12.95

It comes with garlic granules and baby bok-choy

Stir Fried Vegetables 清炒时蔬

Stir Fried Vegetables 清炒时蔬

$12.95

Mixed selection of fresh vegetables that includes broccoli, snow peas, wood ear mushroom, carrots and water chestnut slices. Stir fried in wok with our special clear sauce.

Soup汤类

Lamb Vermicelli Soup 羊肉粉丝汤

Lamb Vermicelli Soup 羊肉粉丝汤

$15.95

Thin rice noodle soup dish with our signature lamb bone broth, lamb slices and wolfberry.

Hot Sour Soup 酸辣汤

Hot Sour Soup 酸辣汤

$3.95

It comes with tofu, carrot, white mushroom, shredded bamboo shoots, shredded wood ear mushrooms, pickled vegetables

Duck Blood Vermicelli Soup 鸭血粉丝汤

Duck Blood Vermicelli Soup 鸭血粉丝汤

$13.95

Traditional thin rice noodle with duck soup, duck offal and fried tofu puffs.

Haggis Soup 羊杂粉丝汤

$16.95

Thin rice noodle soup dish with our signature lamb bone broth and lamb offal.

Special特色菜

Spicy Dry Hot Pot麻辣香锅

Spicy Dry Hot Pot麻辣香锅

$19.95

Traditional smoky wok flavor stir fried dish with beef, chicken, pork sausage, whole shrimp, broccoli, snow peas, bell pepper, wood ear mushroom, fish tofu and dried tofu skin. Szechuan peppercorn added for extra flavor.

More Rice附加（米饭）

White Rice/米饭

$2.00

Fried Rice/炒饭

$2.95

Drinks

Drinks饮料

Diet Coke健怡可乐

$2.50

Milk Tea阿萨姆奶茶

$3.50

Good Taiwan milk tea!

Iced Honey Jasmine Tea茉莉蜜茶

$3.50

Iced Green Tea康师傅绿茶

$2.95

The Arctic Ocean北冰洋

$3.95

Coke可乐

$2.50

Herbal Tea加多宝

$3.50

Soy Milk豆奶

$2.95

Plum Juice酸梅汤

$4.20

Iced Jasmine Tea茉莉清茶

$3.50

Sprite雪碧

$2.50

Master Kang Rock Sugar Pear Juice冰糖雪梨

$3.50

Aloe Drink芦荟汁

$3.95

Chinese Ice Tea冰红茶

$2.95

Hot Green Tea 热绿茶

$2.50

Hot jasmine tea 热茉莉花茶

$2.50

Coconut Milk椰汁

$3.50