Xia

review star

No reviews yet

2525 Monroeville Blvd

Monroeville, PA 15146

Popular Items

Crab Cakes
Street Corn
Fried Cod Sandwich

Bar Menu

(8) Wing Dings

$12.50

(16) Wing Dings

$19.50

Loaded Fries

$14.00

Fresh Garden Salad

$13.50

Ceaser Salad

$12.75

Chicken on the stick

$16.00

Fried Cod Sandwich

$20.50

Beef Mushroom Burger

$19.50

Impossible Burger

$16.50

Salmon Sliders

$20.50

Tuna Steak Wrap

$16.50

Lobster Tacos

$22.00

Loaded Nachos Supreme

$14.00

Pound Of Deep Fried Shrimp

$32.50

Pound Of Shrimp Scampi

$28.50

Greek Pizza

$13.50

Crab Cakes

$22.50

Potato Skins

$12.00

Pineapple Bowl

Buff Chix Fries

$16.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$8.00

Street Corn

$8.00

Chicken Tender Kids Meal

$6.00

Banquet Deposit

$500.00

Friday Baquet Depoist

$300.00

mixed drinks

Soft Drink

$3.00

Fountain

$6.00

Fountain 3

$8.00

Fountain 4

$10.00

Fountain W

$5.00

Foutain TB

$5.00

Fountain BB

$3.00

Fountain Mixer

$6.50

KD Soft Drink

$1.00

beer

Beer

Soul Food Meals (Deep Copy)

(3) Turkey Ribs Meal

$22.95

(3) Pork Ribs Meal

$20.75

(3) Beef Short Ribs Meal

$25.00

(6) Fried Wings Meal

$22.95

(3) Fried Mixed Pieces Meal

$19.50

(7) Frided/Sauteed Shrimp Meal

$22.95

(1) Fried Red Snapper Meal

$25.00

(2) Fried Whiting Meal

$22.50

(3) Baked Chicken Meal

$18.50

(2) Smothered Pork Chop Meal

$18.95

(2) Jumbo Salmon Croquettes

$22.50

Lamb Chops

$32.00

Piece Of Snapper

$16.00

Salmon Meal

$25.00

Sides (Deep Copy)

Seasoned Green Beans

$6.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

Linguine

$6.00

Cabbage

$6.00

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Baked Beans (vegetarian)

$6.00

Buttered Sweet Corn on the Cob

$6.00

Garlic Ranch Whipped Potatoes

$6.00

Red Beans & Rice

$6.00

Fresh Seasoned Greens

$7.00

Homeade Candied Yams

$7.00

Homeade Baked Macaroni

$7.00
Quality Restaurant, with bar, lounge, and private events space for renting. We offer a different menu each day of the week to keep a fresh and new taste on your palate.

