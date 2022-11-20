Xia
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Quality Restaurant, with bar, lounge, and private events space for renting. We offer a different menu each day of the week to keep a fresh and new taste on your palate.
2525 Monroeville Blvd, Monroeville, PA 15146
