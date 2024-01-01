Xian Kitchen 12338 Shelbyville Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Filipino Restaurant with Quick Service
Location
12338 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville, KY 40243
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi - 12336 Shelbyville Rd
No Reviews
12336 Shelbyville Rd Louisville, KY 40243
View restaurant
Hyderabad House Lousville - 12412 Shelbyville Road
No Reviews
12412 Shelbyville Road Middletown, KY 40243
View restaurant
VinBun Vietnamese Bistro - 12422 Shelbyville Road
No Reviews
12422 Shelbyville Road Middletown, KY 40243
View restaurant
Carali's Rotisserie Chicken - Middletown
4.7 • 16
12531 Shelbyville Rd Middletown, KY 40243
View restaurant