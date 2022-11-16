A map showing the location of Xi'An Rougamo姑娘手西安小吃 Downtown Crossing,BostonView gallery
Chinese

Xi'An Rougamo姑娘手西安小吃 Downtown Crossing,Boston

review star

No reviews yet

417 Washington Street

Boston, MA 02108

Popular Items

N7. Beef or Lamb Sautéed Hand-pulled Noodle孜然羊肉/牛肉干扯面
R2.King Rougamo牛魔王
R1.Pork Stew Rougamo腊汁猪肉馍

Rougamo馍

R1.Pork Stew Rougamo腊汁猪肉馍

$6.59

R2.King Rougamo牛魔王

$6.99

R3.Cumin Lamb Rougamo孜然羊肉馍

$6.49

R4.Cumin Beef Rougamo孜然牛肉馍

$6.49

R5.Spicy Pork Rougamo辣妹子猪肉馍

$6.59

Shredded Potatoes Rougamo土豆丝夹馍

$5.10

Noodle & Rice米饭面食

Beef Combo Hot and Sour Vercimelli Soup牛杂酸辣粉

$14.95

Hot Sour Glass Noodles Soup with Braised Chitterlings肥肠酸辣粉

$12.95

N1. Biangbiang Hand-Pulled Noodle 油泼扯面

$12.95

N11. Dumpling Hot & Sour Soup酸汤水饺

$11.95

N13. Beef Stew Rice红烧牛肉饭

$10.95Out of stock

N8. Tomato & Egg Hand Pull Noodle 西红柿鸡蛋面

$9.95

N16. Braised Pork Knuckle Noodle Soup红烧猪蹄面

$11.95Out of stock

N2. Szechuan Dandan Noodle担担面

$9.95

N3. Beef Stew Noodle Soup红烧牛肉面/粉

$12.95

N4. Beef with Pickle Noodle Soup老坛酸菜牛肉面/粉

$12.95

N5. Beef Hot & Sour Vermicelli Soup骨汤肥牛酸辣粉

$12.95

Slippery noodles in a tangy soup, hot and sour glass noodle soup is irresistible but easy to prepare.A classic Chinese dish you ought to try.

N6. Mount Qi Pork Noodle Soup岐山哨子面

$11.95

N7. Beef or Lamb Sautéed Hand-pulled Noodle孜然羊肉/牛肉干扯面

$12.95

N9. Ja Jun Noodle炸酱面

$10.95

Pho Beef Combo牛骨汤火车头

$12.95

Pho Beef牛骨汤牛肉粉

$11.95

Pho Chicken牛骨汤鸡肉粉

$10.95

Pork Intestine Noodle Soup红烧肥肠面

$12.95

Pork Intestine Rice Noodle红烧肥肠粉

$12.95

Liuzhou Rice Noodles柳州螺蛳粉

$13.95

Small Plates小吃头台

Wonton w/ Spicy Sauce红油抄手

$7.95

Cold Noodle w/ Sesame Sauce凉面

$7.95

Cold Noodles Sesame Sauce With Chicken Shreds 麻酱鸡丝凉面

$8.95

Mouthwatering Chicken w/Chili Sauce口水鸡

$8.95

Pork Gyoza猪肉锅贴

$8.95

Pork Pot Stickers

Veggie Gyoza (V)蔬菜锅贴

$8.95

Veggie Pot Stickers

Cucumber & Fungus in Vinegar Sauce (V)(GF)黄瓜木耳

$8.95

Xi'an Cold Skin Liangpi (V) (GF)凉皮

$10.95Out of stock

Hand made pork&cabbage Dumpling (15pcs)手工水饺（猪肉白菜馅）

$11.95

Braised pork knuckle酱烧猪手

$9.95Out of stock

White Rice

$2.00Out of stock

Spiced Egg 卤蛋

$1.25

Eight Treasure Black Rice Porridge（16oz)八宝黑米粥

$3.99

Mango sticky rice椰香芒果糯米饭

$4.95Out of stock

Toofy Duck颓废鸭

Toofy Duck Neck 1/2lb麻辣鸭脖

$8.99Out of stock

Toofy Chicken Feet 1/2lb 麻辣鸡爪

$8.99Out of stock

Toofy Duck Feet 1/2lb麻辣鸭爪

$8.99Out of stock

Toofy Duck Wing 1/2lb 麻辣鸭翅

$8.99Out of stock

Toofy Lotus Root 1/2lb麻辣莲藕

$8.49Out of stock

Toofy Duck Head 1/2lb 麻辣鸭头

$8.99Out of stock

Toofy Potato Slices 1/2lb 麻辣土豆片

$6.99Out of stock

Toofy Duck Tongue 1/4lb 麻辣鸭舌

$14.99Out of stock

Toofy Chicken Gizzards 1/2lb麻辣鸡胗

$8.99Out of stock

Spiced eggs（8）卤蛋

$10.95

Toofy Braised spiced ma-la chicken 颓废烧鸡 (Half)

$8.99Out of stock

Ma La Pork Ear

$8.99Out of stock

Toofy Beef 1/2lb 麻辣牛肉

$11.99Out of stock

Toofy Braised spiced ma-la chicken (Whole)颓废烧鸡

$18.99Out of stock

Toofy Pig Feet 1/2lb 麻辣猪蹄

$8.99Out of stock

Toofy Chicken Kidney 1/2lb 麻辣鸡肾

$8.99Out of stock

Toofy Squid 1/2lb 麻辣鱿鱼

$13.99Out of stock

Toofy Bean Curd Bamboo 1/2lb 麻辣支竹

$8.99Out of stock

Toofy Seaweed 1/2lb麻辣海带

$8.99Out of stock

VALUE SETS MENU套餐

C1. Xi'an Cold Skin Liangpi w/ Sesame Sauce (or Spicy Sauce) + Pork Stew Rougamo凉皮（麻酱或红油) + 西安肉夹馍

$16.99Out of stock

C2. Hot & Sour Vermicelli Soup + Pork Stew Rougamo骨汤肥牛酸辣粉 + 西安肉夹馍

$16.99

C3. Beef with Pickle Noodle Soup + Pork Stew Rougamo老坛酸菜牛肉面/粉 + 西安肉夹馍

$16.99

C4. Beef Stew Noodle Soup + Pork Stew Rougamo红烧牛肉面/粉 + 西安肉夹馍

$16.99

C5. Beef or Lamb Sautéed Hand-pulled Noodle + Pork Stew Rougamo孜然羊肉/牛肉干扯面 + 西安肉夹馍

$16.99

C6. Mount Qi Pork Noodle Soup + Pork Stew Rougamo岐山哨子面 + 西安肉夹馍

$16.99

Beverages

Coke 可乐

$1.65

Diet Coke健怡可乐

$1.65

Lemonade柠檬汁

$1.65

Lemon Iced Tea冰红茶

$1.65

Fanta Orange芬达

$1.65

Ginger Ale姜汽

$1.65

Sprite 雪碧

$1.65

Chinese Herbal Tea王老吉

$2.89

Plum Drink酸梅汤

$2.89

Soymilk豆奶

$2.89

Water (Bottle)瓶装水

$1.50

Classic milk tea flavors

Original milk tea 原味奶茶

$5.15+

Brown sugar milk tea 黑糖奶茶

$5.15+

Jasmine milk green tea 茉莉奶茶

$5.15+

Matcha latte 抹茶拿铁

$5.15+

Fruit milk tea flavors

Strawberry milk tea 草莓奶茶

$5.15+

Blueberry milk tea 蓝莓奶茶

$5.15+

Mango milk tea 芒果奶茶

$5.15+

Peach milk tea 蜜桃奶茶

$5.15+

Lychee milk tea 荔枝奶茶

$5.15+

Taro milk tea 香芋奶茶

$5.15+

Redbean milk tea 红豆奶茶

$5.15+

Passionfruit milk tea 百香果奶茶

$5.15+

Hibiscus 花茶

Strawberry hibiscus 草莓花茶

$5.15+

Blueberry hibiscus 蓝莓花茶

$5.15+

Mango hibiscus 芒果花茶

$5.15+

Peach hibiscus蜜桃花茶

$5.15+

Lychee hibiscus荔枝花茶

$5.15+

Passionfruit hibiscus百香果花茶

$5.15+

Lemonade柠檬茶

Strawberry lemonade 草莓柠檬茶

$5.15+

Blueberry lemonade蓝莓柠檬茶

$5.15+

Mango lemonade 芒果柠檬茶

$5.15+

Peach lemonade 蜜桃柠檬茶

$5.15+

Lychee lemonade荔枝柠檬茶

$5.15+

Passionfruit lemonade百香果柠檬茶

$5.15+

Matcha lemonade柠檬绿茶

$5.15+

Smoothie flavors

Strawberry smoothie 草莓沙冰

$5.50+

Blueberry smoothie 蓝莓沙冰

$5.50+

Mango smoothie 芒果沙冰

$5.50+

Peach smoothie 蜜桃沙冰

$5.50+

Passionfruit smoothie 百香果沙冰

$5.50+

Redbean smoothie 红豆沙冰

$5.50+

Taro smoothie香芋冰沙

$5.50+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
