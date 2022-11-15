Sushi & Japanese
Xian Sushi and Noodle Round Rock 3906 Gattis School Road Ste. 1A Round, Rock Texas 78664
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
In Chinese, the translation for “Xiān” is “Fresh”. At Xian Sushi and Noodle, we embody this word in every sense of the way through quality and taste. As Austin’s first Hand- Pulled Noodle restaurant, we offer a uniquely different experience when it comes to our fresh noodle soups and dry noodle dishes. All of our noodles are made with wheat flour, and hand-pulled to order. Fresh strands can be made into various shapes and widths- and you’ll be able to customize your order with the type of noodle
3906 Gattis school rd Ste. A, Round Rock, TX 78664
