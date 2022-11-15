Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Xian Sushi and Noodle Round Rock 3906 Gattis School Road Ste. 1A Round, Rock Texas 78664

No reviews yet

3906 Gattis school rd Ste. A

Round Rock, TX 78664

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork Gyoza (4) 煎饺
Fried Rice 炒饭
General Tso’s (S) 左宗

Drinks

Water

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.75

Orange Soda

$2.75

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cran Jc.

$3.50

Milk

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.75

Ice Tea

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ramune

$3.00+

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Strawberry Milk

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Beer

Tsingtao

$6.50

Asahi

$5.00

Kirin Light

$5.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Sapporo

$7.00

Dos Equis

$7.00

Karbocktober

$6.00

Kirin Ichiban

$7.00

Bucket Head

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Ziegenbock

$6.00

Wine

B Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00

B Merlot

$18.00

B Pinot Grigio

$18.00

B Chardonnay

$18.00

B Sauvignon Blanc

$18.00

B Moscato

$14.00

B White Zinfandel

$14.00

Castle Rock Pinot Noir

$10.00

Decoy Merlot

$14.00

Louis M. Martini

$13.00

D'arenberg Shiraz

$7.00

Bottle Castle Rock Pinot Noir

$25.00

Bottle Decoy Merlot

$36.00

Bottle Decoy Cabernet

$36.00

Bottle Louis M. Martini

$30.00

Bottle D'arenberg Shiraz

$17.00

Angels Landing

$12.00

Castle Rock

$8.00

Kendall Jackson

$10.00

Santa Margherita

$14.00

Ecco Domani

$9.00

Bottle Angels Landing

$30.00

Bottle Castle Rock

$20.00

Bottle Kendall Jackson

$25.00

Bottle Santa Margherita

$36.00

Bottle Ecco Domani

$22.00

Stella Rosa Moscato

$9.00

CK Mondavi W Zinfandel

$4.00

Bottle Stella Rosa Moscato

$22.00

Bottle CK Mondavi W Zinfandel

$12.00

Bottle Korbel Brut

$21.00

Bottle Becker Riesling

$19.00

Wycliff Brut Champagne Bottle

$16.00

Mother Day Special

$3.00

Sake

Hot Sake

$8.00

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori 375ML

$11.00

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori 750ML

$20.00

Hana Lychee 375ML

$12.00

Hana Lychee 750ML

$20.00

Hana Pineapple 375ML

$12.00

Hana Pineapple 750ML

$20.00Out of stock

Sho Chiku Bai Premium Ginjo

$13.00

Shirakabe Gura

$18.50Out of stock

Yuki Lychee Nigori

$13.75

Kitchen Appetizer

Edamame (VG) 水煮毛豆

Edamame (VG) 水煮毛豆

$5.50

Spicy Chili Wontons

$7.00
Tempura Appetizer (3)*

Tempura Appetizer (3)*

$10.00
Takoyaki (6)

Takoyaki (6)

$9.00
Vegetable Spring Roll (4)

Vegetable Spring Roll (4)

$6.50

Vegetable Spring Roll

Crispy Brussel Sprouts with Pistachios

$9.00
Gua Bao Pork (2) (** S) 卤肉刈包

Gua Bao Pork (2) (** S) 卤肉刈包

$8.00

Taiwanese buns with Cilantro, crushed peanut, cucumber & Pork Belly w. Hoisin sc.

Gua Bao Tofu (2) (** S) 豆腐刈包

Gua Bao Tofu (2) (** S) 豆腐刈包

$8.00

Taiwanese buns with Cilantro, crushed peanut, cucumber & Organic Tofu w. Sweet Spicy Sc.

Pork Gyoza (4) 煎饺

Pork Gyoza (4) 煎饺

$6.00

Pan fried gyoza

Crispy Rocky Shrimp*

Crispy Rocky Shrimp*

$11.00

Signature shrimp tempura tossed w. sweet & spicy sc. & sesame seeds.

Japanese Shumai (6)*

$6.00

Steamed Shrimp dumpling

Sushi Bar Appetizer

Nigiri Appetizer*

$7.50

Tuna, White fish, Shrimp & Crab.

Sashimi Appetizer*

$11.00

Tuna, White fish, Salmon, Octopus & Crab

Tako Su*

$11.00

Sliced octopus w. Yuzu sc. over cucumber.

Tuna Tataki*

$13.00

Seared tuna over cucumber and seaweed salad.

Salmon Dream*

$10.00

Seared Salmon over spingmix

Crispy Rice with spicy tuna

Crispy Rice with spicy tuna

$8.00

Deep fried rice with a choice of spicy tuna or spicy crab meat on top. Topped with a drizzle of eel sauce and a slice of Jalapeno.

Crispy Rice with spicy kani

$8.00

Spicy Lobster Dumpling

$11.00

Sides

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Kani Salad

$8.00

House Green Salad

$3.50

Wok Fried Green Beans

$6.00

Spicy Sesame Cucumbers

$4.50

Sp Mayo

$0.75

Hot Chili Oil

$0.75

Dandan Sauce

$1.50

Eel Sauce

$0.75

Kitchen Entrees

Serve with white rice, Brown rice for $1 or Fried rice for $2 extra.
Sesame 芝麻"

Sesame 芝麻"

$14.50
General Tso’s (S) 左宗

General Tso’s (S) 左宗

$14.50
Orange (S) 陳皮

Orange (S) 陳皮

$14.50
Cumin Beef (S) 孜然牛肉

Cumin Beef (S) 孜然牛肉

$16.00

Leeks , onion , Stir fried beef and cumin chili powder.

Mongolian Beef (S) 葱爆牛

Mongolian Beef (S) 葱爆牛

$16.00

Sliced beef stir fried with onion and Leeks in savory brown sauce.

Gung Bao Broccoli

$14.50

chicken & broccli. w. gongbao sauce

Fried Rice 炒饭

$11.00

Egg, onion, peas and carrots.

Combination Fried Rice

$14.00
Bento Box Dinner

Bento Box Dinner

$16.00

Served with one of side item, main dish, house salad, Orange and 8pcs California Roll.

Noodle

Creamy Tonkotsu soup

Creamy Tonkotsu soup

$14.50

style creamy pork broth. Fish cake .cron .mashroom soy egg cilantro and your choice of pork chicken beef.shrimp. Tofu. Green beans .wanton

Creamy Veggie Noodle Soup * (VG S) 素菜拉麵

Creamy Veggie Noodle Soup * (VG S) 素菜拉麵

$14.50

Tonkotsu soup flavor, enoki mushrooms, mushrooms, bean sprouts, cilantro & chili oil,

Shoyu Ramen Soup * 滷肉拉麵

$14.50

Served with soy sauce & chicken broth, , soy sauce egg, cilantro。mushroom

Dan Dan Noodle (S) 担担

$14.50

SiChuan Style Spicy with bok choy, pickled veggie, cilantro& bean sprout.

Savory Beef Ramen

$14.50

Served with clear beef broth ,bok choy &bean sprouts and beef

Stir-Fried Noodle 炒麵

$14.50

Served with sweet soy sauce, baby bok choy, bell peppers, onions, leeks, and eggs.

Spicy Chicken Ramen

$14.50

Kid's Noodles

$6.00

Misc. Sides

Miso Soup

$3.00

White Rice

$3.00

Steamed white rice

Brown Rice

$4.00

Steamed Brown rice

Side Fried Rice

$5.00

Small side of fried rice with onions, carrot, peas & egg

Side Sushi Rice

$3.00

Vinegary steamed sushi rice

Noodle only

$3.50

Plain noodle with your choice of shape

wonton shoyu soup（6）

$5.50

wonton miso soup（6）

$5.00

wonton w .beef soup

$5.00

wonton(6) beef broth soup &green onion

Dim Sum

Har Gow (4)

$8.00

Soup Dumplings (4)

$9.00Out of stock

Sushi A La Carte

Nigiri 2 pcs

Sashimi 3 pcs

Sushi Entree 寿司主食

Served with House Salad

Tri Sushi *w salad

$20.00

2 Tuna, 2 Salmon, 2 Yellowtail and spicy tuna roll with green salad

Tri Sashimi *w salad

$20.00

3 Tuna, 3 Salmon, 3 Yellowtail with green salad

Salmon lover

$23.00

5pcs salmon sushi w. 1 spicy roll and 1 salmon roll

Tuna lover

$24.00

5pcs tuna sushi w. 1 spicy tuna roll and 1 tuna roll

Sashimi Deluxe*salad

Sashimi Deluxe*salad

$26.00

15 pcs. Of sashimi.

Chirashi Dinner w. Salad

$23.00

Assorted fish with kani, tamago over the rice

Royal Platter*salad.

Royal Platter*salad.

$32.00

9 Pcs of sashimi, 8 pcs of sushi & Spicy Tuna Roll.

Sushi for One *w. Salad

Sushi for One *w. Salad

$20.00

6 Pieces Assorted Sushi w. California Roll & Spicy Tuna Roll.

Sushi Platter for Two* w. 2. salad

$59.00

15 Pcs of sashimi, 10 pcs of sushi with California Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll & Aki Roll.

Sushi Platter for Three*3 salad

$84.00

18 Pcs of sashimi, 15 pcs of sushi with 2 Classic Rolls & 2 Special Rolls (Chef’s Choice).

Tempura Don w. Salad*

Tempura Don w. Salad*

$15.00

5pc Shrimp tempura and vegetable tempura over rice

Teriyaki w. Salad*

Teriyaki w. Salad*

$17.00

Teppanyaki Grilled meat of your choice over broccoli, Onion topped with teriyaki sauce and served with white rice & green salad

Spicy Maki Combo **w. Salad

$17.00

Spicy tuna, spicy salmon and spicy california

Maki Roll Combo **w salad

$17.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail roll

Signature Roll 特色寿司卷

8 PCs

Sunset in Cape May*

$16.00

Crunchy Spicy Tuna, Avocado & Crab wrapped in Soy Paper w. Tuna & Salmon on top w. Amazing Mild Jalapeno Sauce

Black Dragon

$16.00

spicy tuna avo top w.eel served eel sauce & sesame

Summer in Avalon*

$16.00

Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat & Cream Cheese in Soy Paper topped w. Spicy Tuna

Lonely Angel Roll*

$16.00

Pepper Tuna & Mango Wrapped w. Soy Paper, Topped w. Spicy Tuna.

Golden Dragon Roll

$16.00

Eel & Avocado Topped w. Fresh Mango and Caviar.

Tuna Amazing **

$16.00

White tuna tempura, spicy tuna and avocado, topped with seared peppered tuna, mango-eel sauce

Angry Dragon **

$16.00

Shrimp Tempura & Spicy Tuna topped w. Spicy Snow Crab, served w. spicy Edamame Sauce

Gattis school’s Roll*

$16.00

Salmon, Yellowtail & Cream Cheese Inside, Topped w. Spicy Crab.

Cilantro Yellowtail*

$16.00

Pepper Tuna, Avocado & Cilantro wrapped in Soy Paper, topped w. Torched Spicy Yellowtail

Rock N Roll*

$16.00

kani, cream cheese, avocado and white ϐish tempura fried with eel sauce, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, crunchy on top.

Dynamite Roll **

$16.00

Spicy Yellowtail & Spicy Tuna topped w. Spicy Snow Crab & Crunch, served w. Spicy Mayo

Crazy Roll

$16.00

Deep Fried Roll with spicy Lobster , cucumber, avocado, topped with honey wasabi mayo, eel sauce

Out of Control **

$16.00

Tuna, salmon,, avocado and asparagus inside, topped with seared tuna & salmon, ϐinished with spicy miso, Japanese mayo, eel sauce, rice cracker.

Alligator Roll

$16.00

Crispy shrimp tempura and cucumber inside, topped with shredded crab-meat, spicy mayo and crunchy ϐlake.

Specialty Roll

Atlantic Roll*

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura Topped w. Spicy Tuna & Crunchy.

Super Spider Roll

$14.00

Soft Shell Crab, Avocado & Cucumber. eel sauce on the top(10 pcs)

Rainbow Roll *

$14.00

California Roll Topped w. Assorted Fish.

Dragon Roll

$14.00

Eel Cucumber Roll Topped w. Avocado sesame on the top eel sauce

Romantic Roll

$14.00

Crunchy Spicy Crab Topped w. Fresh Mango

Flower Roll*

$14.00

California Roll Topped w. Tuna & Wasabi Caviar.

Aki Roll

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura Topped w. Spicy Crab. eel sauce on the top

Fire Roll

$14.00

Escolar, cream cheese and jalapeno topped w. spicy crab, eel sauce, takis and ruta

Maki Roll 寿司卷

Avocado Roll (GF)

$5.00

Cucumber Roll (GF)

$5.00

Asparagus Roll (GF)

$5.00

Tuna Roll * (GF)

$8.50

Salmon Roll* (GF)

$8.50

Yellowtail Roll* (GF)

$8.50

Eel Cucumber Roll

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Roll *

$8.00

Spicy Salmon Roll *

$8.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll *

$8.00

Boston Roll

$6.50

Cooked Shrimp, avocado, cucumber, lettuce and japanese mayo 5pcs.

California Roll

$6.00

Crabstick, Avocado, Cucumber

New York Roll

$8.00

Shrimp, Crabmeat & Cream Cheese.

Vegetable Roll (GF)

$6.00

Avocado, Asparagus, Cucumber

Philly Roll *

$8.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and Avocado

Alaska Roll *

$8.00

Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura, avocado, cucumber topped with eel sauce 5pcs.

Crunchy Roll

$8.00

spicy Crab mixed with mayo and cucumber, topped with crunchy and eel sauce 8pcs.

Spicy Seafood*

$8.00

Tuna, Salmon, White Fish & Crab.

Sweet 甜点

Tempura Ice Cream(mango only)

Tempura Ice Cream(mango only)

$8.00

Tempura Cheese Cake

$8.00

MINI Sesame Ball (5PC)

$4.50

Fried sweet rice dough with sesame coating and red bean ϐilling

Mochi Ice Cream 雪糕糯米糍

Mochi Ice Cream 雪糕糯米糍

$4.95

Ice cream

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
In Chinese, the translation for “Xiān” is “Fresh”. At Xian Sushi and Noodle, we embody this word in every sense of the way through quality and taste. As Austin’s first Hand- Pulled Noodle restaurant, we offer a uniquely different experience when it comes to our fresh noodle soups and dry noodle dishes. All of our noodles are made with wheat flour, and hand-pulled to order. Fresh strands can be made into various shapes and widths- and you’ll be able to customize your order with the type of noodle

3906 Gattis school rd Ste. A, Round Rock, TX 78664

