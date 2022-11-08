- Home
Xian Sushi and Noodle San Marcos 200 Springtown Way 138
200 Springtown Way 138
San Marcos, TX 78666
OL Drinks
O Mexican Coke
O Diet Coke
O Sprite
O Dr. Pepper
O TopoChico
O Ramune Orange
O Ramune Melon
O Ramune Grape
O Ramune Lychee
O Ramune Strawberry
O Orange Juice
O Cranberry Juice
O Milk
O Iced Tea (Unsweetened)
O Lemonade
O Fruit Tea
O Tiger 🐅 Mik Tea
O Grapefruit Blush
O Passion Cooler
O Thai Iced Tea
O Hot Green Tea
O Asahi
O Blue Moon
O Sushi Appetizer
O Spicy Lobster Dumpling **
Guacemole Topped with lobster dumpling, jalapeño, masago and sweet spicy sauce.
O Pepper Tuna *
Cucumber and spicy Kanikama Wrapped in Pepper Tuna. Finished with Wasabi Dressing
O Yellowtail Jalapeño *
Yellowtail Sashimi with jalapeño pepper finished with Ponzu Sauce.
O Treasure Island **
Spicy mixed tuna, yellowtail, salmon and escolar surrounded by avocado and ponzu sauce
O Tri Sushi *
2 Tuna, 2 Salmon, 2 Yellowtail
O Tri Sashimi *
3 Tuna, 3 Salmon, 3 Yellowtail
Tuna Martini **
Green Phoenix **
O Steamed
O Soup Dumplings (4) 小笼汤包
Steam soup dumpling with pork and spring onion. 4 pcs
O Shu Mai (4) 鮮蝦燒賣皇
Steamed Pork and Shrimp Dumplings. 4 pcs
O Har Gow (4) (GF) 水晶虾饺
Shrimp dumpling in a translucent wrapper.
O Sticky Rice in Lotus Leaf 古法糯米雞
Chicken, sausage, roast pork, mushrooms and rice wrapped in a lotus leaf.
O Veggie Dumpling (3) 芹香菜饺
Seasonal vegetable in gluten free wrapper
O Chicken Feet 鳳爪
Braised chicken feet ,red pepper, jalapeno, with sweet & spicy black bean sc.
O Gua Bao Pork (2) (** S) 卤肉刈包
Taiwanese buns with Cilantro, crushed peanut, cucumber & Pork Belly w. Hoisin sc.
O Gua Bao Tofu (2) (** S) 豆腐刈包
Taiwanese buns with Cilantro, crushed peanut, cucumber & Organic Tofu w. Sweet Spicy Sc.
O Spicy Chili Wontons (6) (* S) 红油抄手
Pork and Shrimp wontons in Sichuan chili oil with peanut and Cilantro.
O Pork Ribs (GF) 豉汁排骨
Steamed baby pork ribs with black bean sauce.
O Char Siu Bao (3) * 叉燒包
Steamed Chinese Bun filled with BBQ Pork
O Rice with Pork Ribs
O Rice with Tofu and Mushroom
O Rice with Chicken and Mushroom
O Fried
O BBQ Pork Bun (3) (**) 酥皮焗叉燒包
Baked Bun with Chinese BBQ Pork filling
O Rocky Shrimps (** S) 脆皮虾
Signature shrimp tempura tossed w. sweet & spicy sc. & sesame seeds.
O Shrimp & Cheese Wontons (4) (**) 虾津云吞
Crispy wonton with a creamy filling with mayo dressing
O Chicken Wings w. spicy BBQ Sc. (4) (S) 干烹鸡翅
O Veggie Spring Rolls (4) (VG) 三丝炸春卷
O Shrimp Chives Pancake (3) 韭菜鲜虾饼
O Crispy Organic Tofu (S VG) 金沙有機豆腐
Jalapeño, onion, szechuan seasoned salt.