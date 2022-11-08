Xian Sushi and Noodle San Marcos 200 Springtown Way 138

  • Home
Order Again

Popular Items

O Dan Dan Noodle (S) 担担
O Veggie Spring Rolls (4) (VG) 三丝炸春卷
O Stir-Fried Noodle 炒麵

OL Drinks

O Mexican Coke

$3.75

O Diet Coke

$3.25

O Sprite

$3.25

O Dr. Pepper

$3.25

O TopoChico

$3.25

O Ramune Orange

$3.25

O Ramune Melon

$3.25Out of stock

O Ramune Grape

$3.25Out of stock

O Ramune Lychee

$3.25

O Ramune Strawberry

$3.25

O Orange Juice

$3.25

O Cranberry Juice

$3.25

O Milk

$2.50

O Iced Tea (Unsweetened)

$2.75

O Lemonade

$3.75

O Fruit Tea

$5.50

O Tiger 🐅 Mik Tea

$6.25

O Grapefruit Blush

$5.75

O Passion Cooler

$5.75

O Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

O Hot Green Tea

$2.75

O Asahi

$5.75

O Blue Moon

$6.25

O Sushi Appetizer

O Spicy Lobster Dumpling **

O Spicy Lobster Dumpling **

$12.25

Guacemole Topped with lobster dumpling, jalapeño, masago and sweet spicy sauce.

O Pepper Tuna *

O Pepper Tuna *

$14.25

Cucumber and spicy Kanikama Wrapped in Pepper Tuna. Finished with Wasabi Dressing

O Yellowtail Jalapeño *

O Yellowtail Jalapeño *

$14.25

Yellowtail Sashimi with jalapeño pepper finished with Ponzu Sauce.

O Treasure Island **

O Treasure Island **

$15.00

Spicy mixed tuna, yellowtail, salmon and escolar surrounded by avocado and ponzu sauce

O Tri Sushi *

O Tri Sushi *

$16.50

2 Tuna, 2 Salmon, 2 Yellowtail

O Tri Sashimi *

O Tri Sashimi *

$18.00

3 Tuna, 3 Salmon, 3 Yellowtail

Tuna Martini **

Tuna Martini **

$14.00Out of stock
Green Phoenix **

Green Phoenix **

$13.00Out of stock

O Steamed

O Soup Dumplings (4) 小笼汤包

O Soup Dumplings (4) 小笼汤包

$8.75

Steam soup dumpling with pork and spring onion. 4 pcs

O Shu Mai (4) 鮮蝦燒賣皇

O Shu Mai (4) 鮮蝦燒賣皇

$7.75

Steamed Pork and Shrimp Dumplings. 4 pcs

O Har Gow (4) (GF) 水晶虾饺

O Har Gow (4) (GF) 水晶虾饺

$6.75

Shrimp dumpling in a translucent wrapper.

O Sticky Rice in Lotus Leaf 古法糯米雞

O Sticky Rice in Lotus Leaf 古法糯米雞

$7.75

Chicken, sausage, roast pork, mushrooms and rice wrapped in a lotus leaf.

O Veggie Dumpling (3) 芹香菜饺

O Veggie Dumpling (3) 芹香菜饺

$6.25

Seasonal vegetable in gluten free wrapper

O Chicken Feet 鳳爪

O Chicken Feet 鳳爪

$7.00

Braised chicken feet ,red pepper, jalapeno, with sweet & spicy black bean sc.

O Gua Bao Pork (2) (** S) 卤肉刈包

O Gua Bao Pork (2) (** S) 卤肉刈包

$8.50

Taiwanese buns with Cilantro, crushed peanut, cucumber & Pork Belly w. Hoisin sc.

O Gua Bao Tofu (2) (** S) 豆腐刈包

O Gua Bao Tofu (2) (** S) 豆腐刈包

$8.50

Taiwanese buns with Cilantro, crushed peanut, cucumber & Organic Tofu w. Sweet Spicy Sc.

O Spicy Chili Wontons (6) (* S) 红油抄手

O Spicy Chili Wontons (6) (* S) 红油抄手

$8.25

Pork and Shrimp wontons in Sichuan chili oil with peanut and Cilantro.

O Pork Ribs (GF) 豉汁排骨

O Pork Ribs (GF) 豉汁排骨

$7.75

Steamed baby pork ribs with black bean sauce.

O Char Siu Bao (3) * 叉燒包

O Char Siu Bao (3) * 叉燒包

$7.75

Steamed Chinese Bun filled with BBQ Pork

O Rice with Pork Ribs

$9.00

O Rice with Tofu and Mushroom

$8.50

O Rice with Chicken and Mushroom

$9.00

O Fried

O BBQ Pork Bun (3) (**) 酥皮焗叉燒包

O BBQ Pork Bun (3) (**) 酥皮焗叉燒包

$7.25Out of stock

Baked Bun with Chinese BBQ Pork filling

O Rocky Shrimps (** S) 脆皮虾

O Rocky Shrimps (** S) 脆皮虾

$9.25

Signature shrimp tempura tossed w. sweet & spicy sc. & sesame seeds.

O Shrimp & Cheese Wontons (4) (**) 虾津云吞

O Shrimp & Cheese Wontons (4) (**) 虾津云吞

$7.25

Crispy wonton with a creamy filling with mayo dressing

O Chicken Wings w. spicy BBQ Sc. (4) (S) 干烹鸡翅

O Chicken Wings w. spicy BBQ Sc. (4) (S) 干烹鸡翅

$9.75
O Veggie Spring Rolls (4) (VG) 三丝炸春卷

O Veggie Spring Rolls (4) (VG) 三丝炸春卷

$6.25
O Shrimp Chives Pancake (3) 韭菜鲜虾饼

O Shrimp Chives Pancake (3) 韭菜鲜虾饼

$6.75
O Crispy Organic Tofu (S VG) 金沙有機豆腐

O Crispy Organic Tofu (S VG) 金沙有機豆腐

$7.25

Jalapeño, onion, szechuan seasoned salt.

O Pork Gyoza (4) 煎饺

O Pork Gyoza (4) 煎饺

$6.25

O Lemongrass Chicken Gyoza

$6.25
O Edamame Gyoza (4) 毛豆煎饺

O Edamame Gyoza (4) 毛豆煎饺

$6.25
O Tempura Appetizer

O Tempura Appetizer

$10.50
O Takoyaki (5)

O Takoyaki (5)

$9.25

O Hand Pulled Noodle 手拉麺

All of our noodles are made with wheat and hand-pulled to order. Fresh strands can be made into vario