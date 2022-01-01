Restaurant header imageView gallery

Xiao Bao Biscuit - Charleston

review star

No reviews yet

224 rutledge ave

charleston, SC 29403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Side of rice
Okonomiyaki
STIRFRY Pad kra

Dinner

Dumplings - Pork Chao Shou

Dumplings - Pork Chao Shou

$11.00

Pork cabbage ginger garlic scallion dumplings in seasoned pork broth Soy*, wheat*

Bao Buns

Bao Buns

$11.00

Marvin's pork belly, fermented honey gochujang Not gluten free

Fried Dumplings

Fried Dumplings

$12.00

fried glutinous rice dumplings (aka fried mochi) filled with a caramel pork + chili peanut filling served with nuoc cham dipping and lettuce

Fat Noodles

$16.00

House made Fat noodles, local veggies in xbb chili garlic crisp

La ZI Ji - stir fry

La ZI Ji - stir fry

$15.00

Sichuan ma la fried chicken stir fry - big bold flavors - it's spicy but not crazy, has sichuan peppercorns for that floral flavor and numbing spice GOES WELL WITH RICE BUT DOES NOT COME WITH - order a side if you like the rice styles

STIRFRY Pad kra

STIRFRY Pad kra

$15.00

Thai beef and basil stir fry with chili garlic and local veg - comes with fried sunny up egg - DOES NOT COME WITH RICE - order a side of rice if desired ** is gluten free

Okonomiyaki

Okonomiyaki

$14.00

Japanese cabbage pancake in a style we learned while farming in Japan, topped with furikake mayo, sweet soy and chili garlic sauce. (not gluten free, all eggs are sunny side up, no modifications, no extra sauces etc.) Is vegetarian. Can be Vegan, upon request.

Fancy Boy

Fancy Boy

$17.00

Fried Rice with black curry, local veggies, local egg. Contains Soy

Mapo Tofu (regular)

Mapo Tofu (regular)

$14.00

classic rice intense sichuan tofu + pork dish aka intense numbing spicy (salty) goodness, served with rice

Mapo Tofu with Greens

Mapo Tofu with Greens

$16.00

Classic sichuan tofu + pork dish with local greens and rice not gluten free.

Mapo Tofu Vegan

Mapo Tofu Vegan

$14.00

Classic Sichuan Tofu dish (no pork!) with broad bean and chili oil comes with short grain rice - super intense so we suggest vegan with greens !

Mapo Tofu Vegan (with greens)

Mapo Tofu Vegan (with greens)

$16.00

Vegan Mapo Tofu with Greens ( classic sichuan intense dish with tofu NO PORK) not gluten free.

Som Tum Salad

Som Tum Salad

$8.00

spicy green papaya + vegetable salad - , no other modifications please, shrimp + peanut allergy gluten free possible, please specify.

Side of rice

Side of rice

$4.00

japanese style california grown short grain rice

Side of Greens

Side of Greens

$6.00

Seasonal greens, local whenever possible. Sauteed with garlic soy vinegar. not gluten free.

Kitchen Beer

$5.00

Do something nice for the kitchen staff.

Yu Xiang Brussels

$10.00

Fried Brussels sprouts and Eggplant in Yu-Xiang sauce. Vegan, Contains Soy

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Asian Comfort Food. Xiao = 小 (xiăo) Little Bao = 宝 (băo) Treasure/precious 包 (bāo) Wrap/bundle/package

Website

Location

224 rutledge ave, charleston, SC 29403

Directions

Gallery
Xiao Bao Biscuit - Charleston image
Xiao Bao Biscuit - Charleston image
Xiao Bao Biscuit - Charleston image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bodega Todo - -- No Food Truck Orders
orange star4.4 • 80
218 President St. Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Halo
orange starNo Reviews
170 Ashley Ave. Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Bon Banh Mi - Downtown Charleston - 162 Spring St
orange starNo Reviews
162 Spring St Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Estadio - Charleston
orange star4.4 • 40
122 spring st Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Wild Common
orange starNo Reviews
103 Spring Street Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Vern's - 41 Bogard St
orange starNo Reviews
41 Bogard St Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in charleston

Husk Charleston
orange star4.7 • 17,794
76 Queen Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Cru Cafe
orange star4.7 • 7,038
18 Pinckney Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Toast - 102 - Charleston
orange star4.5 • 6,669
155 Meeting St Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely
orange star4.5 • 2,733
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurantnext
Delaney Oyster House
orange star5.0 • 2,285
115 Calhoun Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
New Realm Brewing - Charleston - Charleston
orange star4.0 • 2,266
880 Island Park Dr Charleston, SC 29492
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near charleston
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
North Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.7 (73 restaurants)
Sullivans Island
review star
No reviews yet
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Isle Of Palms
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Ladson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Summerville
review star
Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston