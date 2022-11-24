Xiao Bao - Charlotte 1115 n brevard st

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Xiao Bao - Charlotte

No reviews yet

1115 n brevard st

charlotte, NC 28206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Shrimp Fried Rice
Pad Kra Pow
Okonomiyaki

food

Pad Kra Pow

Pad Kra Pow

$15.00

Thai beef + basil with chili garlic and green beans over rice with a sunny side egg can be made without egg* no other modifications

Pad Kra Pow (gluten free)

Pad Kra Pow (gluten free)

$15.00

Gluten free version of Pad Kra - thai beef and basil stir fry with garlic chili and green beans over rice with sunny side egg can be made without egg otherwise no modifications

Okonomiyaki

Okonomiyaki

$12.00

Japanese Cabbage Pancake in a style we learned while farming. Mayo, furikake rice seasoning, hot sauce and sweet soy. options to add - egg, pork candy, bacon and katsuo no modifications.

Vegan Okonomiyaki

Vegan Okonomiyaki

$12.50Out of stock

Vegan version of our Japanese cabbage pancake that we learned while farming in japan. Topped with vegan mayo, hot sauce, sweet soy and furikake seasoning, no modifications.

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.50

Thai style shrimp fried rice with jasmine. Ginger scallion chili butter. gluten free

KFC Sando

KFC Sando

$10.00

Korean Fried Chicken sandwich with gochujang glaze on brioche bun not gluten free

Fried Caramel Pork Dumplings (small)

Fried Caramel Pork Dumplings (small)

$6.00Out of stock

Glutinous rice balls stuffed with caramel lemongrass chili pork and fried crispy with lettuce and dipping sauce small is 2 pieces not gluten free contains fish sauce

Fried Caramel Pork Dumplings (large)

Fried Caramel Pork Dumplings (large)

$9.00

Glutinous rice balls stuffed with caramel lemongrass chili pork and fried crispy with lettuce and dipping sauce large is 3 pieces

Fried Brussels

Fried Brussels

$7.50

Fried Brussels Sprouts in a delicious garlic chili vinegar sauce

Side of Rice

$3.00

side of jasmine rice

Side of Seasoned Rice

$4.00

side of jasmine rice with sweet soy and furikake

Buy Kitchen a Beer

$3.00

Extra Sauce

$0.75

XB Daily Fried Rice

$14.50Out of stock

VEGGIE fried rice. Contains gluten +egg. NO MODIFICATIONS.

Fries

$4.00

House fries

Pickles

$0.75

2 oz house made Korean pickles

Sticky Ribs

$15.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.10

bottled water.

Thai Tea

$5.75Out of stock

Thai milk tea drink.

Coca-Cola

$3.10

Coca-cola classic

Cheerwine

$3.10Out of stock

Cheerwine cola.

Sprite

$3.10

Sparkling lemon lime beverage

Diet Coke

$3.10

Hawaiian Sun

$3.10

Bubble Tea

$5.75

Thai Ice Coffee

$5.75Out of stock

Specials Daily Food

La Zi Ji

$15.00Out of stock

Chinese Fried Chicken stir fry with rice

Fancy Boy

$15.00Out of stock

Veg Special

$8.50Out of stock

Eggplant stir fry

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Asian comfort food, good for your tummy !

Website

Location

1115 n brevard st, charlotte, NC 28206

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

