xiao bao at the Dive Motel

830 Meridian Street

Nashville, TN 37207

Order Again

Drinks

Buy Kitchen a Beer

$5.00

if you enjoyed your food and want to do something nice (aka tip) the kitchen $5

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$3.00

coke.

Walker Brothers Citrus

$6.00

Reed’s Ginger Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Still Water

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Yuzu Lemonade

$4.00

mocktail

$7.00

Pelligrino

$7.50

Pomelo Soda

$4.00

Strawberry Soda

$4.00

Lychee Soda

$4.00

Cucumber Soda

$4.00

Mango Soda

$4.00

Pear Soda

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Asian Comfort Food - located at 830 Meridian St. Look for the Strawberry !

830 Meridian Street, Nashville, TN 37207

