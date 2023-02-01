- Home
- /
- San Francisco
- /
- Xiao Loong Restaurant
Xiao Loong Restaurant
No reviews yet
250 West Portal Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94127
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Potsticker (6)
Hand rolled Chinese pastry stuffed with a ginger-infused mixture of ground pork and napa cabbage lightly pan-fried to a golden brown.
Spring Rolls (4)
A light mixture of fresh shredded cabbage, celery, onions, and garlic encased in a thin crepe, deep-fried to a golden brown.
House Wonton (10)
An aromatic mixture of ground pork and Chinese spices wrapped in a delicate Chinese pastry, deep-fried to a crispy golden brown.
Xiao Loong's Pan-Pacific Wonton (8)
A flavorful mixture of crabmeat, cream cheese, and green onions encased in a thin Chinese pastry.
Prawns with Chinese Chive Dumplings (10)
rough chopped prawns, Chinese chives, and ginger.
Xiao Loong Bow (8)
generously stuffed with ginger marinated ground pork, then steamed ‘til plump and juicy.
Chinese-Style Fried Calamari
Tender chunks of calamari lightly fried in a thin seasoned flour.
Steamed Vegetarian Pot Stickers (6)
A seasoned mixture of minced Shiitake mushrooms, Napa cabbage, tofu, and mung bean thread wrapped in a hand rolled thin Chinese pastry.
Mu Shu Pork
A combination of thinly sliced cabbage, willow tree fungus, fluffed eggs, and your choice of shredded pork, sliced beef, diced chicken, or vegetables, sautéed in our house soy sauce accompanied by four house made hand-rolled pancakes, julienned scallions, and hoison sauce.
Mu Shu Beef
A combination of thinly sliced cabbage, willow tree fungus, fluffed eggs, and your choice of shredded pork, sliced beef, diced chicken, or vegetables, sautéed in our house soy sauce accompanied by four house made hand-rolled pancakes, julienned scallions, and hoison sauce.
Mu Shu Chicken
A combination of thinly sliced cabbage, willow tree fungus, fluffed eggs, and your choice of shredded pork, sliced beef, diced chicken, or vegetables, sautéed in our house soy sauce accompanied by four house made hand-rolled pancakes, julienned scallions, and hoison sauce.
Mu Shu Vegetable
A combination of thinly sliced cabbage, willow tree fungus, fluffed eggs, and your choice of shredded pork, sliced beef, diced chicken, or vegetables, sautéed in our house soy sauce accompanied by four house made hand-rolled pancakes, julienned scallions, and hoison sauce.
Mu Shu Prawns
A combination of thinly sliced cabbage, willow tree fungus, fluffed eggs, and your choice of shredded pork, sliced beef, diced chicken, or vegetables, sautéed in our house soy sauce accompanied by four house made hand-rolled pancakes, julienned scallions, and hoison sauce.
Mu Shu Lamb
A combination of thinly sliced cabbage, willow tree fungus, fluffed eggs, and your choice of shredded pork, sliced beef, diced chicken, or vegetables, sautéed in our house soy sauce accompanied by four house made hand-rolled pancakes, julienned scallions, and hoison sauce.
Extra mushu pancake (1)
Soup
Small Hot Sour Soup
A Northern Chinese mixture of shredded chicken, shrimp, julienned shiitake mushrooms, tofu, peas, and willow tree fungus in a peppery and flavorful chicken broth finished with whipped eggs.
Medium Hot Sour Soup
A Northern Chinese mixture of shredded chicken, shrimp, julienned shiitake mushrooms, tofu, peas, and willow tree fungus in a peppery and flavorful chicken broth finished with whipped eggs.
Small Wonton Soup
pork wontons served in a rich chicken broth with spinach and sliced shiitake mushrooms.
Medium Wonton Soup
pork wontons served in a rich chicken broth with spinach and sliced shiitake mushrooms.
Small Sizzling Rice Soup
shredded chicken, shrimp, water chestnuts, sliced shiitake, peas, and spinach in a light chicken broth topped with sizzling rice.
Medium Sizzling Rice Soup
shredded chicken, shrimp, water chestnuts, sliced shiitake, peas, and spinach in a light chicken broth topped with sizzling rice.
Small Xiao Loong in the Garden Soup
A mixture of shrimp, sliced shiitake mushrooms, spinach, and tomatoes, in a rich chicken broth finished with whipped eggs.
Medium Xiao Loong in the Garden
A mixture of shrimp, sliced shiitake mushrooms, spinach, and tomatoes, in a rich chicken broth finished with whipped eggs.
Small Chicken and Shiitake Mushroom Soup
Sliced tender chicken breast with whole shiitake mushrooms in a light, clear chicken broth.
Medium Chicken and Shiitake Mushroom Soup
Sliced tender chicken breast with whole shiitake mushrooms in a light, clear chicken broth.
Small Nori Seaweed Soup
A mixture of spinach, shrimp, sliced shiitake mushrooms, and nori seaweed in a rich chicken broth finished with whipped eggs.
Medium Nori Seaweed Soup
A mixture of spinach, shrimp, sliced shiitake mushrooms, and nori seaweed in a rich chicken broth finished with whipped eggs.
Small Wor Wonton Soup
pork wontons served in a rich chicken broth with beef, chicken, shrimp, calamari, spinach and sliced shiitake mushrooms.
Medium Wor Wonton Soup
pork wontons served in a rich chicken broth with beef, chicken, shrimp, calamari, spinach and sliced shiitake mushrooms.
Poultry
Spicy Dry Fried Chicken
Deep-fried battered chicken chunks, tossed with Xiao Loong’s sweet garlic pepper sauce. A very aromatic dish with minced ginger, garlic, chili pods and green onions.
Lemon Chicken
Golden fried sliced chicken breast, with Xiao Loong’s sweet and tangy ginger lemon sauce served over a bed of cabbage.
Xiao Loong’s House Chicken
Sliced chicken breast, with roasted red hot peppers and fermented black beans in a garlic-infused tangy wine sauce.
Cheng Bi Chicken
Tender diced chicken, sautéed with dried orange peel and roasted red hot peppers in our spicy garlic sauce. The hot wok draws the dried orange peels essential oils and imparts a citrus aroma to this delectable dish.
Broccoli Chicken
White meat chicken and broccoli flowerets stir-fried in our house soy sauce.
Clay Pot Curry Chicken
Sliced chicken breast, sautéed with yellow onions and bell peppers, in our house blend of curry spices served in a sizzling hot clay pot.
Black Bean Chicken
Sliced chicken breast, stir-fried with fresh broccoli and baby corn in a black bean sauce, accented with garlic and ginger.
Kung Pao Chicken
Diced chicken chunks, sautéed with roasted red hot peppers, green onion bulbs, bell peppers, white onions and fresh roasted peanuts tossed in our spicy Kung Pao sauce.
Shiitake Mushrooms and Chicken
A generous serving of whole shiitake mushrooms, stir-fried with sliced chicken breast in our house sauce.
Cashew Chicken
A mixture of fresh roasted cashews, diced chicken, green onion bulbs, bell peppers, and white onions stir-fried in our house sauce.
Hunan Peanut Chicken
Tender seasoned diced chicken and roasted peanuts dry sautéed with roasted red hot chili, garlic, diced green hot peppers, minced bell peppers, and onions.
Garlic Chicken
Diced chicken, minced garlic, sliced shiitake mushrooms, and water chestnuts stir-fried in our house soy sauce.
Sweet and Sour Chicken
Tender chunks of dark meat chicken deep-fried in batter and quickly tossed with onions and bell peppers in our tangy ginger-sweet and sour sauce.
Beef & Lamb
Mongolian Beef
Tender sliced beef, sautéed with green onions, julienned yellow onions, and roasted red hot peppers in our house sauce.
Xiao Loong Beef
Sliced flank steak, marinated in a garlic-infused sweet and peppery sauce, stir-fried and placed on a bed of freshly chopped cabbage.
Kung Pao Beef
Sliced beef with roasted red peppers, green onion , bell peppers, onions, and fresh roasted peanuts tossed in a spicy Kung Pao sauce.
Broccoli Beef
Sliced tender beef with a mixture of fresh broccoli flowerets quickly stir-fried in our house sauce.
Snow Peas Beef
Sliced tender beef with a mixture of fresh snow peas quickly stir-fried in our house soy sauce.
Shiitake Mushroom Beef
A generous serving of whole Shiitake mushrooms stir-fried with sliced tender beef in our house sauce, A mushroom lovers delight.
Mongolian Lamb
Tender sliced leg of lamb, sautéed with green onions and roasted red hot peppers in our house sauce.
Gao Lan
Thinly sliced leg of lamb, marinated in Sichuan spices, then quickly sautéed to perfection and served with julienned scallion.
Mandarin Beef
Deep-fried sliced flank steak strips tossed with roasted red hot peppers and a spicy ginger garlic sauce.
Pork
Spicy Sichuan Harbor Pork
Julienned pork sautéed with water chestnuts, willow tree fungus, and fresh ginger in a
Sweet and Sour Pork
Tender chunks of pork deep-fried in batter and quickly tossed with onions and bell peppers in our tangy ginger-sweet and sour sauce.
Shandong Shiitake Mushroom Pork
Julienned pork sautéed with Napa cabbage, whole shiitake mushrooms, and ginger served
Hunan Hot Pepper Pork
Julienned pork stir-fried with jalapeno pepper and onions in a spicy Sichuan sauce.
Seafood
Xiao Loong’s Spicy Chili Prawns
Prawns stir-fried with chopped garlic, minced ginger, and our house chili sauce; a delightfully spicy and aromatic dish that must be tried.
Kung Pao Prawns
prawns sautéed with roasted red peppers, green onion , bell peppers, onions, and fresh roasted peanuts tossed in a spicy Kung Pao sauce.
Sichuan Dry Fried Prawns
Light fluffy deep-fried prawns flash-fried and tossed with chili pods and a spicy garlic and ginger sauce.
Lobster Sauce Prawns
Tender prawns braised with fresh garlic, green peas, and finished with whipped eggs in a wine and lobster-infused sauce.
Snow Peas and Prawns
Fresh snow peas stir-fried quickly prawns in a garlic wine sauce.
White Prawns
prawns sautéed in a light garlic-infused wine sauce served atop blanched broccoli.
Clay Pot Prawns and Tofu
Prawns and diced tofu simmered in white wine, garlic, peas, and mushrooms; served in a sizzling hot clay pot.
Three Ingredients
Tender prawns, whole scallops, and calamari with fresh snow peas sautéed in a light garlic wine sauce.
White Scallops
scallops sautéed in a light garlic-infused wine sauce served atop blanched broccoli
Spicy Dry Fried Calamari
Deep-fried chunks of calamari flash-fried and tossed with a spicy ginger and garlic sauce.
Happy Family
Assorted seafood and vegetables stir-fried with fresh ginger and garlic in a spicy wine sauce.
Spicy Lemon Pepper Prawns
Tender prawns stir-fried with sliced yellow onions, minced garlic, and a spicy lemon pepper mixture.
Fish
Xiao Loong’s Hot Braised Fish
Bassa filet topped with a spicy mixture of minced black mushrooms, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, fresh ginger, chili, and garlic.
Xiao Loong’s Steamed Fish
Bassa filet steamed with julienned fresh ginger, chopped green onions and sliced shiitake mushrooms in our house Chinese wine.
Hunan Steamed Fish
Bassa filet steamed with roasted red hot peppers, fermented black beans, minced fresh ginger, and chopped garlic in our house Chinese wine sauce.
Shandong Braised Fish
Bassa filet braised with fresh vegetables, black mushrooms, and tofu chunks in a Chinese anise-infused pepper sauce.
Rice
Egg Fried Rice
Vegetable Fried Rice
Jasmine white rice wok-fried with diced vegetables, fluffed eggs, peas, diced carrots, and green onions.
Chicken Fried Rice
Jasmine white rice wok-fried Chicken, fluffed eggs, peas, diced carrots, and green onions.
Beef Fried Rice
Jasmine white rice wok-fried with Beef, fluffed eggs, peas, diced carrots, and green onions.
Pork Fried Rice
Jasmine white rice wok-fried with Pork, fluffed eggs, peas, diced carrots, and green onions.
Shrimp Fried Rice
Jasmine white rice wok-fried with Prawns, fluffed eggs, peas, diced carrots, and green onions.
Combination Fried Rice
Jasmine white rice wok-fried with chicken, beef, prawns, calamari, fluffed eggs, peas, diced carrots, and green onions.
White Jasmine Rice
Brown Jasmine Rice
Noodles
Plain Chow Mein
Vegetable Chow Mein
Egg noodles fresh vegetables including baby bok choy, snow peas, carrots, spinach, shiitake mushrooms, broccoli, and napa cabbage
Chicken Chow Mein
Egg noodles stir-fried with Chicken, cabbage, carrots and spinach
Beef Chow Mein
Egg noodles stir-fried with Beef, cabbage, carrots and spinach
Pork Chow Mein
Shrimp Chow Mein
Egg noodles stir-fried with prawns, cabbage, carrots and spinach
Combination Chow Mein
Egg noodles stir-fried with chicken, beef, prawns and calmari, cabbage, carrots and spinach
Side Hong Kong Pan Fried Noodle
Vegetable Chow Fun
Chow fun noodles stir-fried with fresh vegetables including baby bok choy, snow peas, carrots, spinach, shiitake mushrooms, broccoli, and napa cabbage
Chicken Chow Fun
Chow Fun noodles stir-fried with Chicken, Bok Choy and Shiitake Mushrooms
Beef Chow Fun
Chow Fun noodles stir-fried with Beef, Bok Choy and Shiitake Mushrooms
Pork Chow Fun
Chow Fun noodles stir-fried with Pork, Bok Choy and Shiitake Mushrooms
Shrimp Chow Fun
Chow Fun noodles stir-fried Chicken, Bok Choy and Shiitake Mushrooms
Combination Chow Fun
Chow Fun noodles stir-fried Chicken, beef, prawns, calamari, Bok Choy and Shiitake Mushrooms
Vegetables & Tofu
Xiao Loong’s Vegetable Garden
Assorted fresh vegetables stir-fried with chopped scallions and a light garlic-infused wine sauce.
Fresh Spinach and Garlic
Fresh spinach sautéed in a garlic wine sauce.
Spicy Sichuan Garlic Eggplant
Fresh eggplant braised with our spicy Sichuan garlic sauce.
Dry Sautéed Green Beans
Fresh green beans flash-fried and tossed with a mixture of fresh minced ginger, chopped garlic, minced preserved Chinese turnips, and roasted red hot peppers in our house soy sauce.
Dry Sautéed Green Asparagus
Fresh green beans flash-fried and tossed with a mixture of fresh minced ginger, chopped garlic, minced preserved Chinese turnips, and roasted red hot peppers in our house soy sauce.
Shiitake Mushrooms and Tender Baby Bok Choy
Tender whole shiitake mushrooms and fresh baby bok choy stir-fried with a light wine-garlic sauce.
Clay Pot Ma-Por Tofu
Diced tofu braised with garlic and onions in a spicy Sichuan bean sauce served table side in a sizzling hot clay pot.
Family Style Chili Pepper Tofu
Chunks of tofu sautéed with julienned vegetables, bell peppers, roasted red hot peppers, and mung bean threads in a oyster sauce
Gai Lan
Fresh Chinese broccoli blanched and sprinkled with sesame oil, served with oyster sauce on the side
Snow Pea Sprouts and Garlic
Fresh snow pea tips sautéed with garlic and green onions.
Broccoli & Soft Tofu
Soft tofu and broccoli simmered in a sliced garlic white sauce topped with nori and toasted sesame seeds.
Dry Sautéed Brussel Sprouts
Fresh Brussel Sprouts, flash fried and tossed with a mixture of dried spices, fresh minced ginger, chopped garlic, minced preserved Chinese turnips, and roasted red hot peppers in our house soy.
Specials
Spicy Garlic Pork Belly Fried Rice
Jasmine white rice stir fried with garlic, chilis, green onion, egg and tender stewed pork belly.
Prawns with Five-Spice Honey Walnuts
Jumbo Prawns stir fired with a sweet and creamy sauce served with house made five-spice candied walnuts, candied ginger and topped with toasted sesame seeds.
Steamed Garlic Ginger Black Bean Sauce Salmon
Fresh Organically fed and sustainably raised Shetland Islands Salmon filet steamed with a light aromatic garlic and ginger black bean sauce served in a bamboo steamer.
Dry Sautéed Brussel Sprouts with Pork Belly
Fresh Brussel Sprouts, flash-fried and tossed Pork Belly and a mixture of dried spices, fresh minced ginger, chopped garlic, minced preserved Chinese turnips, and roasted red hot peppers in our house soy sauce.
Sichuan Peppercorn Sautéed Flank Steak
Wok seared tender flank steak, julienned yellow onions, garlic, ginger and Sichuan peppercorns sautéed in a sweet soy marinade.
Tan Tan Noodle
Fresh noodles topped with a spicy peanut sauce with white meat chicken, water chestnuts, sliced shiitake mushrooms and peas.
Spicy Seafood Noodles
Fresh noodles topped with prawns, scallops, calamari, shiitake mushrooms and Napa Cabbage in a spicy aromatic chili garlic sauce.
Pine Nut Beef
Deep-fried sliced flank steak sautéed with red and green bell peppers in a creamy honey infused sauce and topped with pine nuts and fresh cilantro.
Chinese Chicken Salad
Crisp shaved iceberg lettuce layered with shredded white meat chicken, rice noodles, cilantro and topped with our house made chili peanut dressing.
Cold Drinks
Beer & Wine
Tsing Tao
Fat Tire
Sierra Nevada
Heiniken Light
Ruta Malbec
Artesa Pinot Noir
Diora Pinot Noir
Sobon Estates Zinfandel
Intrinsic Cabernet Sauvignon
Chateau St. Michelle Gew
Montinore Estates Borealis
King Fu Girl Riesling
Rodney strong Sauvignon blanc
Coppola Rosso & Bianco pinto Grigio
Rodney strong rose
Flat top hills Chardonnay
Coppola Diamond pavillion Chardonnay
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Welcome to Xiao Loong Restaurant, Cuisine of Northern China. We strive to bring our guests a culinary experience of traditional cooking by families in China. Many dishes and cooking techniques stem from recipes passed on from generation to generation and have a history originating in Northern and Central China.
250 West Portal Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94127