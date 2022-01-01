  • Home
  • /
  • Eugene
  • /
  • Xicha Brewing - Eugene - 747 E 32nd ave
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Xicha Brewing - Eugene 747 E 32nd ave

review star

No reviews yet

747 E 32nd ave

Eugene, OR 97405

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Comida Típica

Chips y Salsa

$4.00

Corn chip tortillas served with guacamole, pepita salsa and blended black beans.

Patatas Bravas

$6.00

Hand cut potatoes, tossed in a paprika salt, served with house made brava sauce and garlic aioli.

Aguacate Frito

$10.00

Fried and lightly breaded avocado with gluten-free breadcrumbs settled on top of a bed of greens, black bean puree, topped with chipotle aioli and cotija cheese.

Croquetas

$7.00Out of stock

3 chicken and chorizo cheese fritters served with chipotle aioli and peanut romesco sauce.

Piquillos

$12.00

Four piquillo peppers stuffed with creamy chicken, topped with a small mixed greens salad and a peanut romesco sauce .

Taquitos

$11.00

Four crispy rolled tortillas stuffed with a choice of filling on a bed of black bean puree, topped with cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli, peanut romesco, cilantro, radishes and cotija chesse

Nacho Xicha

$15.00

House made corn chips, black beans, Hatch chile queso, your choice of. protein or veggies, queso cotija, guacamole, cilantro, pickled red onions and radishes

Alitas Caseras

$12.00

Seven drumsticks, tossed in your choice of our house made guava bbq or tamarind habanero

Empanadas

$12.00

Two corn pastries stuffed with your choice of filling and served with sour cream, pickled cabbage, and chipotle aioli

1/2 y 1/2 Empanadas

$13.00

Para Agarrar (Handhelds)

Ximichanga

$16.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with gallo pinto, black beans, and Monterey jack cheese; topped with cilantro y queso fresco; served with pickled cabbage, guacamole and salsa brava on the side

Sanguche Cubano

$14.00

Cuban-style sandwich, roasted pork, ham, pickles, swiss cheese, stone ground mustard and black bean puree on a ciabatta bun

Taco Plates

Tacos Barbacoa

$14.00

Three hand pressed corn tortillas topped with cabbage, cotija cheese, chipotle aioli, radish and cilantro. Served al a carte with a small garnish of pickled onions on the side.

Tacos Pollo

$14.00

Three hand pressed corn tortillas topped with cabbage, cotija cheese, chipotle aioli, radish and cilantro. Served al a carte with a small garnish of pickled onions on the side.

Tacos Veggies

$14.00

Three hand pressed corn tortillas topped with cabbage, cotija cheese, chipotle aioli, radish and cilantro. Served al a carte with a small garnish of pickled onions on the side.

Tacos Puerco

$15.00

Three hand pressed corn tortillas topped with cabbage, cotija cheese, chipotle aioli, radish and cilantro. Served al a carte with a small garnish of pickled onions on the side.

Tacos Camaron

$16.00

Three hand pressed corn tortillas topped with cabbage, cotija cheese, chipotle aioli, radish and cilantro. Served al a carte with a small garnish of pickled onions on the side.

Tacos Mixto

$16.00

Three hand pressed corn tortillas topped with cabbage, cotija cheese, chipotle aioli, radish and cilantro. Served with a garnish of pickled onions and your choice of gallo pinto or salad on the side.

Al a Carte

Extra (sides y cosas)

Gallo Pinto

$4.00

Side Ensalada

$4.00

Duck Empanada

$9.00Out of stock

Flan

$6.00

An orange vanilla custard with a layer caramel sauce.

Quesadilla

$4.00

Side of Veggies

$4.00

Side of Barbacoa

$5.00

Side of Pollo

$5.00

Side of Puerco

$6.00

Side of Cameron

$7.00

Small Frijoles

$1.00

Three Tortillas

$2.00

Packaged

Nuevo Amanacer 16oz

$5.50+

505 Pale Ale 500mL

$5.00

Chela 16oz

$5.00+

La Cobriza 500mL

$6.00

Negra 500mL

$5.00

Pale Especial 500mL

$5.50

Clasica 500mL

$5.00

Guayaba Golden Ale 16oz

$5.50+

Catharina 6-pk

$20.00

Dos Mundos 12oz

$4.00+

Gran Guayaba 500mL

$11.00

Cócteles (Cocktails)

Margarita de Fruta

$11.00

Spicy Tam Margarita

$11.00

Margarita Flight

$18.00

Cerveza Fresca

$10.00

Frozen Margarita

$16.00

Jack y Coke

$6.00

Rum y Coke

$6.00

Cuba Libre

$7.00

Tequila 2oz

$5.00

Vino

Joyful Noise PInot Noir 2018 GLS

$9.00

Joyful Noise Rosé of Pinot Gris 2021 GLS

$9.00

Alumbra Rosé 2021 GLS

$9.00

Joyful Noise Rosé of Pinot Gris 2021 BTL

$28.00

Joyful Noise 2018 Pinot Noir BTL

$28.00

Alumbra Rosé 2021 BTL

$28.00

Cider

La Familia Jamaica

$6.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$4.00

Chicha Morada

$5.00

DIet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Jarrito

$4.00

Virgin Hand Craft Drink

$6.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

T-shirts

Orange Xicha T

$20.00

Light Blue T

$20.00

Sunset T

$20.00

Burgundy T

$20.00

Red X-Fest T

$25.00

Crew Sweater

Mustard Crew

$35.00

Long sleeve Seafoam

$20.00

Accessories

Die Cut

$2.00

Latinx Sticker

$1.00

Xicha Block Sticker

$2.00

Sunglasses

$5.00

Koozie

$4.00

Calcetas

$20.00

X keychain

$8.00

Xicha Yellow 6 panel Hat

$20.00

Bucket Hat

$25.00

Xicha Beanie

$20.00

Flaza Blanket

$35.00

Xicos T's

Blue

$20.00

Burgundy

$20.00

Glassware

64 oz Amber Glass Growler

$15.00

MIRR White/Red Can Holder

$35.00

Cotopaxi

Fanny pack

$55.00

Tote

$45.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

¡Bienvenidos! Xicha Brewing [chee-chah] [broo-ing] the PNW's premier Latine brewery. We started our journey 5 years ago in Salem and now we're excited to be a part of the Eugene community.

Website

Location

747 E 32nd ave, Eugene, OR 97405

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tradewinds at Jiffy
orange star4.5 • 130
3443 Hilyard St Eugene, OR 97401
View restaurantnext
Glenwood Restaurant - Willamette
orange starNo Reviews
2588 Willamette St. Eugene, OR 97405
View restaurantnext
Hey Neighbor! Pizza House
orange star4.7 • 402
1621 E 19th Ave Eugene, OR 97403
View restaurantnext
Agate Alley Bistro
orange star4.2 • 873
1461 E 19th Ave Eugene, WA 97403
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Eugene
orange starNo Reviews
1301 Patterson Street Eugene, OR 97401
View restaurantnext
The Original Pancake House - Eugene, OR
orange star4.5 • 1,527
782 East Broadway Eugene, OR 97401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Eugene

Killer Burger -Eugene
orange star4.7 • 7,126
50 W Broadway Eugene, OR 97401
View restaurantnext
Voodoo Doughnut - Eugene
orange star4.3 • 1,873
20 E Broadway Eugene, OR 97401
View restaurantnext
The Original Pancake House - Eugene, OR
orange star4.5 • 1,527
782 East Broadway Eugene, OR 97401
View restaurantnext
Hot Mama's Wings
orange star4.4 • 1,187
420 West 13th Ave Eugene, OR 97401
View restaurantnext
Prince Puckler's Ice Cream
orange star4.6 • 1,109
1605 E. 19th Ave. Eugene, OR 97403
View restaurantnext
Agate Alley Bistro
orange star4.2 • 873
1461 E 19th Ave Eugene, WA 97403
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Eugene
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Silverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Lincoln City
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston