Restaurant header imageView gallery

Xin Chao

1,389 Reviews

$$

2310 Decatur St

Houston, TX 77007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markTrendy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markReservations
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Xin Chào!

Location

2310 Decatur St, Houston, TX 77007

Directions

Gallery
Xin Chao image
Xin Chao image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dumpling Haus
orange star4.7 • 184
2313 Edwards St#180 Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Betelgeuse Betelgeuse - 2101 Washington Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2101 Washington Ave Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Sticky's Chicken
orange star4.9 • 191
2313 Edwards st HOUSTON, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.
orange star4.1 • 342
2101 Summer St Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Sawyer Ice House - 1420 Sawyer St.
orange starNo Reviews
1420 Sawyer St. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Coastline Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
1720 Houston Avenue Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Henderson Heights
orange star4.5 • 678
908 Henderson St Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Spring Street Beer and Wine Garden
orange star4.6 • 422
1920 Houston Ave Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.
orange star4.1 • 342
2101 Summer St Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Sticky's Chicken
orange star4.9 • 191
2313 Edwards st HOUSTON, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Dumpling Haus
orange star4.7 • 184
2313 Edwards St#180 Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
River Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Montrose
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Energy Corridor
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
South Belt/Ellington
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Meyerland
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
MacGregor
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
The Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Washington Corridor
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston