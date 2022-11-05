XLB Dumpling Bar Brea imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Chinese

XLB Dumpling Bar Brea XLB Brea

209 Reviews

$$

437 S Associated Rd

Brea, CA 92821

Popular Items

Pork XLB (8)
Dan Dan Noodles
Pork & Mushroom Wontons (10)

Soup Dumplings

Pork XLB (8)

Pork XLB (8)

$10.00

Freshly Made, Hand-Wrapped, Marinated Pork with pieces of our Ginger Pork Broth that melts into a bite-size soup inside each dumpling

Dumplings

Shrimp & Pork (8)

Shrimp & Pork (8)

$11.50

Ground Pork & Whole Shrimp, Lightly Seasoned with Cabbage

Steamed Vegetarian (8)

Steamed Vegetarian (8)

$10.00

Stir-fried Tofu & Mushroom with Bok Choy, Chinese Broccoli & Glass Noodles

Curry Chicken & Corn (10)

Curry Chicken & Corn (10)

$9.00

Seasoned Chicken with Fresh Corn & Onions Marinated with Coconut Milk Curry

Al Pastor Dumplings (10)

Al Pastor Dumplings (10)

$9.00

Pork & Onions Marinated with Chipotle Peppers, Achiote Paste, Cumin & Pineapple

Pizza Dumplings (7)

$8.00
Shrimp and Pork Shu Mai (9)

Shrimp and Pork Shu Mai (9)

$12.00

Wontons

Pork & Mushroom Wontons (10)

Pork & Mushroom Wontons (10)

$9.00

Ground Pork & Shiitake Mushroom with Green Onions, soaked in Red Chili Oil Sauce

Rice

Braised Chicken Rice

Braised Chicken Rice

$10.00

Soy-Garlic Marinated Chicken, Grilled with Braising Marinade & Fresh Picked Basil over Jasmine Rice

Not-so-Fried Chicken Rice

$9.00

Noodles

Braised Chicken Noodle

Braised Chicken Noodle

$10.00

Soy Garlic Marinated Chicken, Grilled with Braising Marinade & Fresh Picked Basil over Wheat Noodles

Dan Dan Noodles

Dan Dan Noodles

$8.00

Spicy Creamy Peanut Butter Sauce & Onions over Wheat Noodles

Creamy Roasted Sesame Noodle

Creamy Roasted Sesame Noodle

$8.00

Lightly Seasoned & Refreshing Sesame Flavor with Beansprouts & Onions over Wheat Noodles

Bao

Cheese Burger Bao

Cheese Burger Bao

$3.50

Prime Angus Ground Beef, Chargrilled Onions, and American Cheese in a Fluﬀy Bun

Pulled Pork Bao

Pulled Pork Bao

$3.50

American-Style Hand-Pulled, Slow-Cooked, Marinated Barbecue Pork Shoulder in a Fluﬀy Bun

Blanched Veggies

Bok Choy

Bok Choy

$6.00

Blanched and served with: Mild Spicy Cayenne Sesame Sauce or Non-Spicy Sesame Sauce; Teriyaki available upon request

Mixed Veggies

$5.00Out of stock

Green Beans

$7.00

Sides

Fresh Noodles

$4.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Beansprouts Side

$3.00

DRINKS

Mango Galaxy

Mango Galaxy

$5.00

Mango Lemonade topped with Butterﬂy Pea Tea

Yogurt Galaxy

Yogurt Galaxy

$5.00

Yogurt Lemonade topped with Butterﬂy Pea Tea

Taro Ube Milk Tea

$5.00

Seasalt Cream Thai Tea

$5.00

Earl Grey Milk Tea

$5.00

Mango Soy Lassi

$5.00

Strawberry Milk

$5.00

SODA

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCryptocurrency
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

437 S Associated Rd, Brea, CA 92821

Directions

XLB Dumpling Bar Brea image

