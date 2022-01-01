XLB Dumpling Bar imageView gallery
Chinese
Asian Fusion

XLB Dumpling Bar

3,268 Reviews

$$

18732 Amar Rd

Walnut, CA 91789

Popular Items

Pork XLB (8)
Shrimp & Pork Dumplings (8)
Creamy Roasted Sesame Noodles

Soup Dumplings

Pork XLB (8)

Pork XLB (8)

$10.00

Freshly Made, Hand-Wrapped, Marinated Pork with pieces of our Ginger Pork Broth that melts into a bite-size of soup inside each dumpling

Dumplings

Shrimp & Pork Dumplings (8)

Shrimp & Pork Dumplings (8)

$11.00

Ground Pork & Whole Shrimp, Lightly Seasoned with Cabbage

Steamed Vegetarian Dumplings (8)

Steamed Vegetarian Dumplings (8)

$10.00

Stir-fried Tofu & Mushroom with Bok Choy, Chinese Broccoli & Glass Noodles

Curry Chicken & Corn Dumplings (10)

Curry Chicken & Corn Dumplings (10)

$9.00

Seasoned Chicken with Fresh Corn & Onions Marinated with Coconut Milk Curry

Al Pastor Dumplings (10)

Al Pastor Dumplings (10)

$9.00

Pork & Onions Marinated with Chipotle Peppers, Achiote Paste, Cumin & Pineapple

Pizza Dumplings (7)

$8.00
Shrimp & Pork Shu Mai (9)

Shrimp & Pork Shu Mai (9)

$12.00

Wontons

Pork & Mushroom Wontons (10)

Pork & Mushroom Wontons (10)

$9.00

Ground Pork & Shiitake Mushroom with Green Onions, soaked in Red Chili Oil Sauce

Rice

Braised Chicken Rice

Braised Chicken Rice

$10.00

Soy-Garlic Marinated Chicken, Grilled with Braising Marinade & Fresh Picked Basil over Jasmine Rice

Not-so-Fried Chicken Rice

$10.00

Noodles

Dan Dan Noodles

Dan Dan Noodles

$8.00

Spicy Creamy Peanut Butter Sauce & Onions over Wheat Noodles

Creamy Roasted Sesame Noodles

Creamy Roasted Sesame Noodles

$8.00

Lightly Seasoned & Refreshing Sesame Flavor with Beansprouts & Onions over Wheat Noodles

Braised Chicken Noodles

Braised Chicken Noodles

$10.00

Soy Garlic Marinated Chicken, Grilled with Braising Marinade & Fresh Picked Basil over Wheat Noodles

Bao

Cheese Burger Bao (1)

Cheese Burger Bao (1)

$3.50

Prime Angus Ground Beef, Chargrilled Onions, and American Cheese in a Fluﬀy Bun

Pulled Pork Bao (1)

Pulled Pork Bao (1)

$3.50

American-Style Hand-Pulled, Slow-Cooked, Marinated Barbecue Pork Shoulder in a Fluﬀy Bun

Cha Shu Bao (1)

Cha Shu Bao (1)

$3.50Out of stock

Traditional Chinese-Style Marinated Barbeque Pork, grilled with Diced Onions in a Fluﬀy Bun

Blanched Veggies

Bok Choy

Bok Choy

$6.00

Blanched and served with: Mild Spicy Cayenne Sesame Sauce or Non-Spicy Sesame Sauce; Teriyaki available upon request

Green Beans

Green Beans

$7.00Out of stock

Blanched and served with: Mild Spicy Cayenne Sesame Sauce or Non-Spicy Sesame Sauce; Teriyaki available upon request

Vegetable Mix

$5.00

Sides

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$4.00
Bean Sprout Side

Bean Sprout Side

$4.00
Noodles

Noodles

$4.00

***ALLERGY***

***ALLERGY ALERT***

PEANUT ALLERGY

SEAFOOD ALLERGY

TREE NUTS ALLERGY

DAIRY ALLERGY

SESAME OIL ALLERGY

SESAME SEED ALLERGY

DRINKS

Grapefruit Galaxy

$5.00Out of stock
Mango Galaxy

Mango Galaxy

$5.00

Mango Lemonade topped with Butterﬂy Pea Tea

Yogurt Galaxy

Yogurt Galaxy

$5.00

Yogurt Lemonade topped with Butterﬂy Pea Tea

Taro Ube Milk Tea

Taro Ube Milk Tea

$5.00

Sweet & Creamy Taro Milk

Strawberry Milk

Strawberry Milk

$5.00

Soy Milk with Sweet Strawberry Puree

Cheese Cream Thai Tea

Cheese Cream Thai Tea

$5.00

Earl Grey Milk Tea

$5.00

Earl Grey Black Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Mango Soy Lassi

$5.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

18732 Amar Rd, Walnut, CA 91789

Directions

XLB Dumpling Bar image

