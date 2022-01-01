Chinese
Asian Fusion
XLB Dumpling Bar
3,268 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
18732 Amar Rd, Walnut, CA 91789
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Burger Box - 1015 South Nogales Street
No Reviews
1015 South Nogales Street Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurant
Phoenix Food Boutique - City of Industry
No Reviews
17575 Colima Road City of Industry, CA 91748
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Walnut
Paris Baguette - 2518-Diamond Bar
4.4 • 920
21050 Golden Springs Dr Diamond Bar, CA 91789
View restaurant