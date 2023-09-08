XO Press
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1021 Grace Lane, Southlake, TX 76092
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Southlake - 228 State St
No Reviews
228 State St Southlake, TX 76092
View restaurant