Xolo Tacos

13216 N. 7th Street

Phoenix, AZ 85022

Food

Appetizers

Elote

$8.00Out of stock

Chips & Guacamole

$8.00

Naxos

$15.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Mini Chimis

$12.00

Cevixe

$16.00

Tacos

3 Street Tacos Combo

$15.00

2 Flour Tacos Combo

$15.00

2 Hard Shell Tacos Combo

$15.00

Tacodillas Combo

$16.00

Seafood Tacos Combo

$19.00

Burritos

Xolo Burrito

$14.00

Burrito Ahogado

$16.00

Bandera

$17.00

Chimixanga

$15.00

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Xolos on Fire

$16.00

Mar Y Tierra

$17.00

Phoenix Burro

$17.00

Entrees

Chicken Enchiladas Combo

$16.00

2 enchiladas, chicken vinagreta, chipotle chicken or red chile chicken, w/ a blend of Mexican cheese, smothered in our famous tomatillo green or guajillo red salsa, grilled to perfection. Topped w/ queso fresco, cilantro, pickled red onion

Mole Enchiladas Combo

$17.00

Souiza Enchiladas

$17.00

Beef Enchiladas Combo

$16.00

Fajitas Combo

$18.00

Flautas Combo

$17.00

Sopes Combo

$15.00

Tostadas Combo

$15.00

Taco Salad

$16.00

Desserts

Churros & Ice Cream

$8.00

Cinna Chips & Ice Cream

$7.00

Cup of Ice Cream

$4.00

Single Churro

$2.00

Choco Flan

$10.00

Strawberry Tres Leches

$10.00

Vanilla Tres Leches

$10.00

Chocolate Tres Leches

$10.00

Vanilla W/ Banana Cream

$10.00

Kids

Kids 3 Mini Chimis

$6.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Flour Taco

$6.00

Kids Hard Shell Taco

$6.00

Misc.

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Beans

$2.00

Side Wet Sauce

$0.75+

Side Meat

$3.75+

Side Guacamole

$3.50

Side Jalapeno Cream

$3.50

Salsa

$0.75

Chips

$0.75

Tortilla

$0.75

Side Of Mole

$3.50

A La Carte

Street Taco

$4.00

Flour Taco

$4.00

Hard Shell

$4.00

Tacodilla

$4.50

Tostada

$4.50

Sope

$4.50

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Fountain

Coke

$3.25+

Diet Coke

$3.25+

Lemonade

$3.25+

Raspberry Tea

$3.25+

Dr. Pepper

$3.25+

Sprite

$3.25+

Water

Beer

Heineken

$5.50

Mexican

Agua Frescas

$4.50+

Jamaica

$4.50+

Horchata

$4.50+

Merch

Shirts

Xolo Shirt

$20.00

Taco Tuesday

Cocktails (HH)

House Margarita

$6.00

Mixi-Lada

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Paletero

$11.00

Pinata Bomb

$11.00

Phoenix Margarita

$11.00

Xoloshot

$9.00

Horchata Hell Up

$9.00

Margarita

$11.00

Bottles (HH)

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Coors Lite

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Draft Beer(HH)

Corona Premier

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

Appetizers (HH)

Elote

$6.00

Mini Chimis

$10.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Chips & Guacamole

$6.00

Naxos

$13.00

Mini Chimis

$10.00

Cevixe

$14.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Location

13216 N. 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Directions

