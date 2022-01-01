Xolo Tacos imageView gallery

Xolo Tacos

1,147 Reviews

$$

14 N. Merion Ave

Bryn Mawr, PA 19010

Order Again

Dinner

Guacamole

$11.50

Nachos Libres

$11.00

Quesadillas

$7.50

USA Quesadillas

$12.50

Queso Fundido

$12.50

Flautas

$7.50

Tostadas

$7.50

Sopes

$9.00

Plato Mixto

$13.50

Ceviche de Camaron

$12.50

Camarones Guajillo

$11.50

Hongos Salteados

$7.50

Empanadas

$8.50

Ensalada Caesar

$8.50

Ensalada de la Casa

$9.00

Ensalada Mexicana

$9.00

Ensalada de Nopales

$9.00

Sopa de Tortilla

$8.00

Consome de Pollo

$9.00

Sopa de Frijol

$7.00

Sopa del Mar

$14.00

TACOS

N-Chiladas Mole

$15.00

Cheese N-Chiladas Mole

$14.00

N-Chiladas Roja

$14.00

Cheese N-Chiladas Roja

$13.50

N-Chiladas Suizas

$14.00

Cheese N-Chiladas Suizas

$13.50

Fajitas

$19.00+

Burros

$12.00+

Tortas

$12.00+

Platos Fuertes

Carne Tampiqueña

$24.00

Puntas al Albañil

$18.00

Cochinita Pibil

$18.00

Pollo Poblano

$19.00

Pollo a la Parilla

$19.00

Milanesa de Pollo

$18.00

Chile Relleno

$18.00

Camarones al Chipotle

$22.00

Salmon a la Plancha

$24.00

Tilapia Frita

$19.00

Postres

Flan

$6.00

Churros y Chocolate

$6.00

Arroz con Leche

$6.00

Crepas de Cajeta

$6.00

3 Leches

$6.00

Helado

$6.00

Add Ice Cream

$3.00

Extras

Guacamole side

$3.50

Chips & Salsa

$1.50

Side Tortillas

Side Rice

$1.50

Side Beans

$1.50

Side Cheese

Side Sour Cream

Side Mole

Side Avocado

$2.50

Ticket

$9.44

Kids Menu

Sopa de Tortilla

$7.50

Consome de Pollo

$6.50

Flautitas

$7.50

Quesadillas

$6.50

Tacos (2)

Sabana

$9.50+

Beer

Corona Extra

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Draft Modelo Especial

$6.00

Draft Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Draft Negra Modelo

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Modelo Especial Btl

$6.00

Negra Modelo Btl

$6.00

Dos Equis XX Lager

$6.00

Dos Equis XX Amber

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Bohemia

$6.00

Tecate

$6.00

Sol

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

Carta Blanca

$6.00

Lagunitas Btl

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Draft Pacifico

$6.00

Strongbow Cider

$6.00

Allagash White

$6.50

Heineken 00 N/A

$5.00

Margaritas

Clasica Margarita

$9.50

La Que Pica

$10.00

Las Brisas

$10.00

Chica Fresa

$11.00

La Basilica

$11.00

Bahia de Sandia

$11.00

Mango Habanero

$11.00

Smokey Mandarina

$11.00

JalaPiña

$11.00

Tamarindo Lindo

$12.00

Naranja Dulce

$12.00

Tequila Shot

$6.00

N/A Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

7up

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Coca-Cola Mex

$3.00

Jarritos de Toronja

$3.00

Jarritos de Tamarindo

$3.00

Jarritos de Mandarina

$3.00

Jarritos de Limon

$3.00

Sidral Apple Mex

$3.00

Agua de Limon

$3.50

Agua de Naranja

$3.50

Agua de Horchata

$3.50

Jugo de Fruta

$3.50

Coffee / Decaf

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Ice-Tea

$2.50

Café de Olla

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Specialty Cocktails

Mojito

$9.50

Sangria Red

$9.50

Sangria White

$9.50

Acapulco Martini

$11.00

Palomita

$10.00

La Reina

$13.00

La Mula

$11.00

Cool Pepino

$11.00

Citrus Caipirinha

$12.00

Villanova Classic

$7.50

Bahama Mama

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$12.00

Black Russian

$12.00

Caipirinha

$12.00

Campechano

$9.50

Cape Codd

$11.00

Cava Cocktail

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Dark & Stormy

$12.00

French Martini

$12.00

Gimlet

$10.50

Grasshopper

$11.00

Hurricane

$10.50

Long Island Tea

$11.50

Madras

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.50

Mint Julep

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Pimm's Cup

$10.00

Planters Punch

$10.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Side Car

$10.50

Singapore Sling

$10.50

Tequila Pina Colada

$10.50

Tequila Sunrise

$10.50

Tom Collins

$9.50

Vampiro

$10.50

Whiskey Sour

$10.50

White Russian

$10.50

Cenizero

$11.00

Tequila

1800 Silver

$11.50

1800 Resposado

$13.50

1800 Añejo

$16.50

Avion Silver

$13.50

Avion Reposado

$15.50

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$12.50

Cabo Wabo Reposado

$13.50

Casamigos Silver

$14.50

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Casamigos Añejo

$17.50

Cazadores Silver

$11.50

Cazadores Resposado

$13.50

Cazadores Añejo

$16.00

Cenote Blanco

$13.50

Dobel

$15.00

Don Julio Silver

$14.50

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio Añejo

$17.50

Espolon Blanco

$11.50

Espolón Reposado

$13.50

Exotico Silver

$10.00

Herradura Silver

$13.50

Herradura Reposado

$14.50

Hornitos Plata

$10.50

Hornitos Black Barrel Añejo

$14.50

Jimador Reposado

$12.50

Milagro Blanco

$11.50

Milagro Reposado

$14.00

Patron Silver

$14.50

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Patron Añejo

$17.50

Tres Agaves Silver

$9.50

Tres Generaciones Balnco

$12.50

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$14.00

Tres Generaciones Añejo

$16.00

Wine

Pinot Grigio Lagaria Gls

$9.00

Pinot Grigio Lagaria Btl

$28.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Casa Patronales Gls

$9.50

Sauvignon Blanc, Casa Patronales Btl

$29.00

Chardonnay, Doña Sol Gls

$9.00

Chardonnay, Doña Sol Btl

$26.00

Firesteed Pinot Gris Btl

$34.00

Firesteed Pinot Gris Gls

$11.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Doña Sol Gls

$9.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Doña Sol Btl

$28.00

Merlot Villa Pozzi Gls

$10.00

Merlot Villa Pozzi Btl

$32.00

Pinot Noir Hob Nob Gls

$10.50

Pinot Noir, Hob Nob Btl

$35.00

Malbec, Ruta 22 Gls

$10.00

Malbec Ruta 22 Btl

$32.00

Castel di Raimat, Rosé Gls

$9.50

Castel di Raimat, Rosé Btl

$29.00

Brut Compte de Bucques Gls

$10.00

Brut, Compte de Bucques

$30.00

Vodka & Gin

Smirnoff

$9.50

Absolut

$11.50

Absolut Citron

$11.50

Tito's

$12.00

Stolichnaya

$9.50

Kettle One

$13.50

Grey Goose

$13.50

Skyy Vodka

$9.50

Skyy Orange

$9.50

Gordon's London Dry

$11.50

Beefeater

$12.50

Tanqueray London Dry

$13.50

Bombay Sapphire

$13.50

Rum

Cruzan Aged Rum

$10.50

Bacardi Silver

$11.50

Captain Morgan

$11.50

Goslings Black

$11.50

Leblon

$12.50

Appleton Estate

$11.50

Bamabarra Anejo

$14.50

Rhum Barbancourt Rcv Sp

$16.00

Kirk & Sweeny

$15.00

Barcelo Gran Anejo

$14.50

Cruzan Coconut

$9.50

Cruzan Pineapple

$9.50

Whiskey & Bourbon

Seagram 7

$9.50

Maker's Mark

$13.50

Jim Beam

$12.50

John Jameson

$13.50

Canadian Club

$10.50

Crown Royal

$11.50

Knob Creek

$12.50

Jack Daniels

$11.50

Dewars

$11.50

Scotch & Brandy

Dewar's White Label

$11.50

Chivas Regal

$14.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.50

Lagavulin

$26.50

Felipe 11

$11.00

Cognac & Other

Courvoisor

$11.00

Kahlua

$9.50

Cointreau

$11.50

Triple Sec

$6.50

Grand Marnier

$12.50

Cachaca

$10.50

Dubonnet Red

$9.50

Dubonnet White

$9.50

Vermouth Dry

$8.50

Pimm's

$8.50

Campari

$9.50

Saint Germaine

$13.50

Southern Comfort

$9.50

Creme de Cassis

$9.00

Amaretto

$11.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.50

Chambord

$9.00

Pernod

$9.00

Baileys

$10.00

B&B

$10.00

Drambuie

$9.50

Frangelico

$9.50

Galeano

$9.50

Goldschlager

$9.50

Jagermeister

$9.50

Creme de Cacao

$7.50

Creme de Menthe Gr.

$7.50

Creme de Menthe Wh.

$7.50

Cynar

$9.50

Bols Blue Curaco

$7.50

Midori

$9.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Taste of Mexico in the Heart of Bryn Mawr

Website

Location

14 N. Merion Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010

Directions

Gallery
Xolo Tacos image

