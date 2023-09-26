Xotic Ice 310 FM 718
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Not just Shaved Ice. We serve food, snacks, coffee, frappes, ice cream, shakes and much more. Come and enjoy!
Location
310 Fm 718, Newark, TX 76071
