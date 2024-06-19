Restaurant info

At XOXO Retro Neighborhood Diner, our story is one of passion, flavor, and community. Inspired by the iconic American diners of the '90s and driven by a desire to create a vibrant gathering place for our neighborhood, we embarked on a journey to bring something truly special to Hillcrest. From breakfast to late-night bites, we offer an eclectic menu that spans breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and delicious cocktails. As we continue to write our story, we invite you to be a part of it! Welcome to XOXO.