Xtreme street food 1 Bridgeport St

Aperitivos (Appetizers)

Mix de salgados

$9.99

Bolinho de feijão frito com couve e bacon *Acompanha vinagrete

Camaráo de coco (Coconut Shrimp)

$12.99

Porção de camarão empanado no coco

Tabua de frios

$14.99

Queijo burrata empanado.1 Unidade

Lula frita (Fried Calamary)

$12.95

Lula empanada

Asas de frango (Chicken Wings)

$9.99

Picanha com batata

$18.99

Torresmo (Crackling)

$18.99

Franco a passarinho

$15.99

Batata Frita com bacon e queijo (French fries with bacon)

$8.99

Cebola frita empanada (Breaded fried onion)

$8.00

Mandioca Frita (Fried cassava)

$6.99

Batata Frita (French Fries)

$5.99

Porcao dupla

$27.99

Dois tipos de carne make um side de batata on mandioca

Porcao tripla

$45.00

Tres tipos de carnes mais batata e mandioca

Peixe frito com mandioca

$18.99

Peixe Frito com batata

$18.99

Picanha com batata

$18.99

Chicken tender and fries

$7.99

Camarao alho e oil

$18.99

Torre de batata

$12.99

Pastas

Pasta Penne

$12.99

com creme e pink sauce

Pasta Alfredo

$12.99

Pasta Fettuccini ao molho alfredo

Garlic and oil

$12.99

Bolognese

$12.99

Speghtti com molho de carne moída

Pasta alfredo com camarao

$18.99

Pasta Alfredo com frango

$17.99

Macarrao na chapa

$13.00

Sides

Rice portion

$4.99

Portion of beans

$4.99

Vinaigrette

$3.00

Farofa

$4.99

Entradas

Picanha na chapa

$21.00

Red snapper

$21.99

Mexidão

$13.00

Macarrão na chapa

$13.00

Soup

Caldo De Feijao

$11.99

Conferir sabores

Marisco

$6.99+

Caldo de mandioca

$6.99+

Caldo de mocoto

$6.99+

Caldo do dia

$6.99+

Hamburger

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Pão,queijo e hamburguer

Salmon Burger

$16.99

Pão,molho do chef ,alface,tomate e hamburguer de salmão

X Bacon

$10.99

Pão,maionese,milho,alface,tomate,queijo,bacon e hamburguer

X guloso

$16.00

Pão,maionese,milho,alface,tomate,queijo,presunto bacon,ovo e hambuerguer de frango

X Salad

$9.00

Pão,maionese,milho,alface,tomate,queijo e hamburguer

X picanha

$15.00

Pão,maionese,milho,alface,tomate,queijo,presunto bacon,ovo e picanha

X tudo

$13.00

Pão,maionese,milho,alface,tomate,queijo,presunto calabresa,bacon,ovo e hambuerguer

X mineiro

$15.00

X rota

$16.99

X frango

$13.00

X egg

$10.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.00

Pepino,cenoura,cebola,tomtomate e alface

Ceasar Salad

$10.00

Alface,molho ceasar,croutns e lascas de queijao parmesão

Greek Salad

$9.99

Pepino,tomate,cebola roxa,azeitona preta coentro e queijo feta

Garden salad com frango

$12.99

Caesar salad com frango

$14.99

Greek salad com frango

$14.99

Garden salad com camarao

$14.99

Caesar salad com camarao

$15.99

Greek salad com camarao

$15.99

Açaí

Açaí

$11.99

Conferir valores

Desserts

Milk Pudding

$5.99

Lava Cake

$7.99

Limoncello Cake

$7.99

Three milks

$6.99

Petit gateau

$9.99

Kids Menu

Chiken Tenders fries

$7.99

Frango empanado com batata frita

Cheeseburger Plain

$7.99

Pasta in Butter

$7.99

Grill Chesse

Drinks

Coca-cola

$2.00

Coca-cola Zero

$2.00

Guaraná antarctica

$2.00

fanta laranja

$2.00

sprite

$2.00

ginger ale

$2.00

Suco Natural

$6.00

Suco d maquina

$3.99

Agua

$2.00

Agua castelo com gas

$2.00

Coca 2LT

$6.00

Guarana 2LT

$6.00

Suco de laranja

$6.00

Monsters

$3.99

Arroz, Feijao, Carne Do Dia , Salada, Batata Frita

Arrow feijao salada Frango Encebolado

$13.00

Arroz, Feijao, Salada, Beef Encebolado,

$13.00

Arroz, Feijao, Salada, Beef Encebolado

$13.00

Arroz, Feijao, Carne De Panela E Salada

$13.00

Arroz, Feijao, Frango Ao Molho Do Dia, Salada

$13.00

Arroz, Feijao, Carne De Porco, Salada

$13.00

Convenience

Babaloo

$0.50

Cafe pilao

$4.99

Talento

$4.99

Chokito

$2.00

Bala de Goma

$2.00

Halls

$2.00

Bananinha

$2.00

Molho pimenta

$2.00

Pimenta malagueta

$4.50

Batata palha

$3.00

Chocolate grande lacta

$3.99

Cachorro quente

Cachorro quente completo

$12.00

Cachorro quente de frango

$12.00

Plain

$5.99

Pizza y

Pizza queijo

$8.99

Pizza frango catupiry

$25.00

Pizza portuguesa

$25.00

Pizza a more da casa

$25.00

Pizza calabreza

$25.00

Pizza calabreza paulista

$25.00

Pizza / frango catupiry / portugueza

$25.00

Pizza / frango catupiry / a more da casa

$25.00

Pizza / frango catupiry / calabreza

$25.00

Pizza /frango catupiry /calabreza paulista

$25.00

Pizza / Portuguese/ calabreza

$25.00

Pizza /portueza/ Moda da casa

$25.00

Pizza / Portuguese / calabreza paulista

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
