Fisher Loft Restaurant DO NOT USE

Fisher Loft Restaurant imageView gallery

15 Reviews

$$

417 Stockton St

San Francisco, CA 94108

To Go Food

Royal Burger

Royal Burger

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Filet Mignon

$36.00

Greek Salad

$17.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Burrito

$14.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

To Go Dinner for 4

$60.00

To Go Lunch for 1

$15.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Mountain Valley Spring Water 1L

$3.00

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water 1L

$3.00

Snickers

$1.00

Swedish Fish

$1.00

Peanut M&MS

$1.00

Popcorn

$3.00

Twizzlers

$1.00

RX Bars

$3.00

Gummi Bears

$1.00

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

La Colombe

$3.00

Toilet Paper

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our loft-style all-day restaurant, liquor bar and special event venue, is located on the 2nd floor of Palihotel San Francisco and features approachable food and cocktail menus, intended to encourage hotel guests and locals to mix and mingle morning, noon and night.

Website

Location

417 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA 94108

Directions

