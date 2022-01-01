Y'all's Down Home Cafe imageView gallery
Soul Food
Southern

Y'all's Down Home Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

2000 S Ih 35

Round Rock, TX 78681

Popular Items

Fried Catfish
Chicken Fried Chicken
Fried Pork Chops

Appetizers

Potatoes & Gravy

Potatoes & Gravy

$7.00

A healthy serving of our hand cut fries, smothered in our Soon-To-Be-Famous Gravy. Also available battered for an additional $1.00. Cheese Add $1.00.

Onion Soul

Onion Soul

$8.49

The middle soul of the onion cut into dippable chips, double battered, fried to a golden brown, Served with our special sauce.

Cornbread Croutons

Cornbread Croutons

$5.99Out of stock

An offspring of our cornbread, lightly fried, and seasoned to perfection.

Poppin Shrimp Combo

Poppin Shrimp Combo

$11.99

Popcorn shrimp, married with sliced Jalapeno Peppers, battered and fried to perfection.

Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$11.99

Gizzards

$8.99Out of stock

Lollipop Buffalo

$12.99

X Dip Bread

$1.25Out of stock

Cajun Fries

$8.99

Burger & Po-Boys

Fat Tuesday Burger

Fat Tuesday Burger

$9.99

1/3 pound beef patty battered in our buttermilk batter, then fried to perfection, topped with leaf lettuce, purple onions, butter pickles, mustard, and ketchup on our baked bun.

Down Home Burger

Down Home Burger

$11.99

1/2 pound of ground beef with all of our meatloaf ingredients with a little extra seasoning, leaf lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions, mayo, ketchup, and mustard.

Pork Chop Burger

Pork Chop Burger

$11.99

Our 6 ounce pork chop is de-boned, lightly battered, deep fried, and served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, cheese, and mayo.

Cheeseburger

$8.99

1/3 pound beef patty served with red onions, leaf lettuce, tomato, pickles, mustard, and ketchup.

Over Stuffed Shrimp Po Boy

Over Stuffed Shrimp Po Boy

$11.99

There's nothing Po about this boy! 1/4 pound of shrimp stuffed in ciabatta bread with green leaf lettuce, tomato, pickles, cheese, and mayo.

Catfish Po Boy

$12.99

We take one of our farm raised catfish and cut it in half before we deep fry it, place it on ciabatta bread, and top it with green lettuce, tomato, and your choice of Po-Boy sauce or Tartar sauce.

Fried Turkey Po Boy

Fried Turkey Po Boy

$10.99

Slowly baked turkey chilled to batter and then fried to seal in the flavor.

Shrimp Burger

$11.99

Grilled Shrimp Flatbread

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Flatbread

$8.99

Spicy Chicken PoBoy

$9.99

Fish N Chip

$7.99Out of stock

Rib Boy

$10.99Out of stock

Dessert

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$6.99

Sweet peaches baked in a spiced sugar mixture and topped with the most amazing pie crust.

Blackberry Cobbler

Blackberry Cobbler

$6.99

In season blackberries topped with a homemade pie crust.

Double Crust Sweet Potato Pie

Double Crust Sweet Potato Pie

$7.99

Because we love pie crust so much, mom started adding pie crust on both the bottom and top of her one of a kind sweet potato pie.

Bread Puddin

Bread Puddin

$7.99

A warm, soul satisfying treat. A perfect combination of cinnamon and vanilla.

Banana Split Puddin

Banana Split Puddin

$6.49

This is no ordinary banana puddin! This is another of mom's favorites where she started with cream vanilla pudding and and bananas and added pineapples, whipped cream, and cherries.

Ya'll Its Not a Brownie

Ya'll Its Not a Brownie

$7.99

It's our scrumptious brownie cake, great for chocolate lovers, covered with dark chocolate and pecans.

White Chocolate Walnut

White Chocolate Walnut

$7.99
Pecan Cheesecake

Pecan Cheesecake

$9.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.99+
Apple Crisp

Apple Crisp

$6.99

A delicious combination of tart apples with just the right amount of sugar and cinnamon, covered with a buttery crumb crust.

Full Cake

$85.00Out of stock

Full Double Sweetp Pie

$80.00Out of stock

Full Peachcobbler

$70.00Out of stock

Full Blackberry Cobbler

$75.00Out of stock

Full Breadpudding

Out of stock

Half Pan Bread

$55.00Out of stock

Half Bread

$55.00Out of stock

Entrees

Grilled Catfish

Grilled Catfish

$15.99
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$14.99
Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$16.99
Grilled Pork Chops

Grilled Pork Chops

$17.99
Grilled Tilapia

Grilled Tilapia

$13.49
Blackened Catfish

Blackened Catfish

$16.99
Blackened Chicken

Blackened Chicken

$15.99
Blackened Shrimp

Blackened Shrimp

$16.99
Blackened Pork Chops

Blackened Pork Chops

$17.99
Blackened Tilapia

Blackened Tilapia

$14.59
Fried Catfish

Fried Catfish

$14.99
Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.99
Butterfly Shrimp

Butterfly Shrimp

$14.99
Fried Pork Chops

Fried Pork Chops

$16.99
Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.99
Shrimp & Gravy

Shrimp & Gravy

$11.99
3 or 5 Piece Fried Wings

3 or 5 Piece Fried Wings

$13.25+
Creole Fried Chicken Tenders

Creole Fried Chicken Tenders

$14.49
Fried Pork Ribs

Fried Pork Ribs

$17.99
Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf

$12.49
Vegetable Plate

Vegetable Plate

$9.99

Extras

10 Piece Fried Wings

$25.99

Y'all's Steak Fingers

$13.99

Grilled Catfish Atchafalaya

$18.99

Fried Catfish Atchafalaya

$18.99

Whole Catfish

$17.99

Southern Fried Chicken

$8.99Out of stock

Gizzards And Gravy

$11.99

Bourbon Chicken

$14.99

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.99
Kids Chicken Tender

Kids Chicken Tender

$4.99

Corn Dog

$3.99
Dino Chicken Nuggets

Dino Chicken Nuggets

$4.99Out of stock

Salads

Y'all's Salad

Y'all's Salad

$11.49

Popcorn shrimp lightly fried, over our Spring Salad mix, topped with our home-made croutons.

Down Salad

Down Salad

$12.99

Our lightly seasoned fried crawfish tails sprinkled over our Spring Salad mix with our home-made croutons.

Homie Salad

Homie Salad

$11.49

fried chicken tenders over our Spring Salad mix topped with our home-made croutons.

Zydeco Salad

Zydeco Salad

$12.99

Our Louisiana version of the Texas Two Step! Combine any two toppings over our Spring Salad mix with our home-made croutons. So which 2 are you going to dance with?!

Sides

Candied Yams

Candied Yams

$3.99+
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$3.99+
Red Beans & Rice

Red Beans & Rice

$3.99+
Fried Corn On a Cob

Fried Corn On a Cob

$3.99+
Cajun Corn

Cajun Corn

$3.99+
Home Fries

Home Fries

$3.99+

No Side

Black Eyed Peas

Black Eyed Peas

$3.99+
Fried Cabbage

Fried Cabbage

$3.99+
Cajun Mashed Potatoes

Cajun Mashed Potatoes

$3.99+
Creole Green Beans

Creole Green Beans

$3.99+
Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese

$3.99+
Rice N Gravy

Rice N Gravy

$3.99+

White Rice

$3.99

Dressing With Entre Sub 4 Vegg

$1.99Out of stock

Side Sald With Veg

$3.29

Dressing

$4.99

Dressing Pint

$8.99Out of stock

Brocci Bac Pamesan

$4.25Out of stock

Broc Parm Pint

$8.99Out of stock

Full Pan

$90.00Out of stock

Entree

Dirty Rice Sub

$2.49Out of stock
Cajun Baked Chicken

Cajun Baked Chicken

$12.99Out of stock

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Coffee

$2.49

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Water

Half/half

$1.99

Hot Tea

$2.19

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Watermelon Lemonade

$2.99

Club Soda

$0.99

Add Fruit Flavor

$1.00

Root Beer Flout

$9.50Out of stock

Limes Slices

Ginger Ale

$2.99Out of stock

Virgin Frozen

$5.00

Cup Of Ice

$0.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Watermelon Lemonade Refill

$1.50

Milk

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:15 am - 5:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:29 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:29 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:29 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Where eating out just got a whole lot better!

Website

Location

2000 S Ih 35, Round Rock, TX 78681

Directions

Gallery
Y'all's Down Home Cafe image

Map
