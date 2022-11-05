Restaurant header imageView gallery

YAAAS TEA-Huntington 347 New York Ave

review star

No reviews yet

347 New York Ave

Huntington, NY 11743

Popular Items

Brown Sugar BOBO
Taro Milk Tea
Classic Milk Tea

DAILY SPECIAL

FREE Cookie & HOT LATTE

FREE Cookie & HOT LATTE

$4.50

FREE brown sugar oatmeal cookie with any hot latte

FREE Cookie & ICED LATTE

FREE Cookie & ICED LATTE

$4.50

FREE brown sugar oatmeal walnut cookie with any iced latte

BAKERY

Brown Sugar Oatmeal Cookie

Brown Sugar Oatmeal Cookie

$1.75

(2pc) Brown sugar, oatmeal, walnut, cranberry

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

$1.75Out of stock

(2pc)A delicious and exotic combination of macadamia nuts and sweet, creamy white chocolate chips

Cookies & Cream Puffs

Cookies & Cream Puffs

$6.95

Two soft cream puffs shells topped with delicious white chocolate and Oreo crumbs, filled with fresh custard cream topped with Nutella

Strawberry Cream Puffs

Strawberry Cream Puffs

$6.95Out of stock

Two soft cream puffs shells topped with strawberry chocolate and white chocolate drizzle, filled with fresh custard cream.

Matcha Cream Puffs

Matcha Cream Puffs

$6.95

Two soft cream puffs shells topped with delicious matcha flavored white chocolate and dark chocolate drizzle, filled with fresh custard cream.

Fresh Strawberry Box Cake

Fresh Strawberry Box Cake

$8.95

(Serves 2)Vanilla chiffon cake layered with fresh strawberry and fresh cream topped with fresh strawberry, blueberry and crispy chocolate pearls

Oreo Nutella Box Cake

Oreo Nutella Box Cake

$8.95

(Serves 2) Chocolate chiffon cake layered with fresh cream and Oreo crumbs topped with more Oreo dark chocolate pearls and Nutella

Caramel Coffee Box Cake

Caramel Coffee Box Cake

$8.95Out of stock

(Serves 2) Coffee chiffon cake with a caramel fresh cream topped with crunchy heath crunch and cookie

BOBO FAMILY

Brown Sugar BOBO

Brown Sugar BOBO

$6.00

Brown sugar boba mixed with organic whole milk, topped with savory sea salt cream and caramelized brown sugar.

Iced Caffè Latte BOBO

Iced Caffè Latte BOBO

$6.00

Organic espresso balanced with your choice of milk and served with brown sugar boba.

Iced Pumpkin Brûlée BOBO

Iced Pumpkin Brûlée BOBO

$6.00

Organic espresso combined with pumpkin spice sauce, cold milk, poured over ice. Topped with sea salt cream and served with a base layer of brown sugar boba.

Iced Salted Caramel Brûlée BOBO

Iced Salted Caramel Brûlée BOBO

$6.00

Organic espresso combined with salted caramel, cold milk, poured over ice. Topped with sea salt cream and served with a base layer of brown sugar boba.

Iced Dark Mocha Brûlée BOBO

Iced Dark Mocha Brûlée BOBO

$6.00

Organic Espresso combined with dark chocolate, and cold milk, poured over ice. Topped with sea salt cream and served with a base layer of brown sugar boba.

Iced White Mocha Brûlée BOBO

Iced White Mocha Brûlée BOBO

$6.00

Organic Espresso combined with white chocolate, cold milk, and poured over ice. Topped with sea salt cream and served with brown sugar boba.

Oreo Slush BOBO

Oreo Slush BOBO

$8.00

Oreo blended with cold milk and ice. Served with brown sugar boba topped with sea salt cream. Caffeine free.

HOT LATTE

Hot Latte

Hot Latte

$4.50

Dark, rich organic espresso balanced with steamed milk

Hot Pumpkin Spice Latte

Hot Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00

Double espresso with silky, lightly textured steamed milk with pumpkin spice sauce

Hot Peppermint Mocha Latte

Hot Peppermint Mocha Latte

$5.00

Double espresso with silky, lightly textured steamed milk with peppermint mocha

Hot Caramel Latte

Hot Caramel Latte

$5.00

Double espresso with silky, lightly textured steamed milk with caramel sauce

Hot Dark Mocha Latte

Hot Dark Mocha Latte

$5.00

Double espresso with silky, lightly textured steamed milk with dark mocha sauce

Hot White Mocha Latte

Hot White Mocha Latte

$5.00

Double espresso with silky, lightly textured steamed milk with white mocha sauce

ICED LATTE

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.50

Dark, rich organic espresso combined with milk and served over ice.

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00

Premium organic espresso poured over ice and milk with pumpkin spice sauce

Iced Caramel Latte

Iced Caramel Latte

$5.00

Premium organic espresso poured over ice and milk with caramel sauce

Iced Dark Mocha Latte

Iced Dark Mocha Latte

$5.00

Premium organic espresso poured over ice and milk with dark mocha sauce

Iced White Mocha Latte

Iced White Mocha Latte

$5.00

Premium organic espresso poured over ice and milk with white mocha sauce

Iced Peppermint Mocha Latte

Iced Peppermint Mocha Latte

$5.00

Premium organic espresso poured over ice and milk with peppermint mocha sauce

MILK TEA

Classic Milk Tea

Classic Milk Tea

$6.00

Most famous Taiwanese Earl Gray Tea shaken with house creamer and ice.

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$6.00

A sweet drink with subtle hints of vanilla and a nutty flavor, presented in a vividly purple color, shaken with organic milk and ice. Caffeine free.

Mango Milk Tea

Mango Milk Tea

$6.00

A delicious drink with sweet and creamy mango flavor. Shaken up with organic whole milk and ice. Caffeine free.

Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$6.00

Thai Milk Tea is made from strongly brewed black tea and spice, sweetened just right, and blended with house creamer and condensed milk.

FRESH FRUIT

Fresh Lemonade

Fresh Lemonade

$4.00

Muddled fresh lemon slices, iced shaken with water, Caffeine free.

Fresh Orangeade

Fresh Orangeade

$5.00

Muddled fresh orange slices, iced shaken and served as an orangeade. Mixed with refreshing orange flavor and ice. Caffeine free.

Fresh Orange Green Tea

Fresh Orange Green Tea

$5.00

Iced shaken blend of freshly brewed Jasmine green tea and 100% natural muddled slices of fresh orange.

Fresh Lemonade Strawberry

Fresh Lemonade Strawberry

$5.00

Refreshing sips of 100% natural freshly made lemonade shaken up with strawberry flavor and ice. Caffeine free.

Fresh Lemonade Peach

Fresh Lemonade Peach

$5.00

Refreshing sips of 100% natural freshly made lemonade shaken up with peach flavor and ice. Caffeine free.

Iced Green Tea Lemonade

Iced Green Tea Lemonade

$5.00

Refreshing sips of 100% natural freshly made lemonade shaken up with jasmine green tea

ICED TEA

Iced Passionfruit Green Tea

Iced Passionfruit Green Tea

$5.00

Freshly brewed green tea, perfectly sweetened with passion fruit hints.

Iced Peach Green Tea

Iced Peach Green Tea

$5.00

Freshly brewed jasmine green tea shaken up with refreshing peach flavor.

Iced Strawberry Oolong Tea

Iced Strawberry Oolong Tea

$5.00

Exquisite blend of strawberry flavor with finest whole-leaf oolong aroma.

Iced Peach Oolong Tea

Iced Peach Oolong Tea

$5.00

Exceptional oolong tea taste and refreshing ripe peach flavor.

Iced Passionfruit Oolong Tea

Iced Passionfruit Oolong Tea

$5.00

Golden in color, our unique roasted oolong tea is beautifully combined with passion fruit flavor.

HOT DRINK

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Classic chocolate is made with fresh milk and rich-flavored chocolate in perfect portion. Rich aroma and tasty flavor make you sparkle with zest

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

#YAAASTEA Fresh boba every hour on the hour and freshly baked goodness. Discover the popular BoBo Family, delicious Fruit and Iced Teas, premium Milk Teas, and Desserts in Long Island.

Website

Location

347 New York Ave, Huntington, NY 11743

Directions

