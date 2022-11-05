YAAAS TEA-Huntington 347 New York Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
#YAAASTEA Fresh boba every hour on the hour and freshly baked goodness. Discover the popular BoBo Family, delicious Fruit and Iced Teas, premium Milk Teas, and Desserts in Long Island.
Location
347 New York Ave, Huntington, NY 11743
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY - 402 New York Ave.
No Reviews
402 New York Avenue Huntington, NY 11743
View restaurant
The Shed Restaurant - Huntington, NY - 54 New Street
4.5 • 937
54 New St Huntington, NY 11743
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Huntington
TOA Asian Fusion - Huntington - 369 New York Ave
4.6 • 1,009
369 New York Ave Huntington, NY 11743
View restaurant
The Shed Restaurant - Huntington, NY - 54 New Street
4.5 • 937
54 New St Huntington, NY 11743
View restaurant