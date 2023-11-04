YAAAS TEA - New Hyde Park
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
271-11 Union Tpke, New Hyde Park, NY 11040
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Singas Famous Pizza - Floral Park, NY
No Reviews
260-21 HILLSIDE AVENUE FLORAL PARK, NY 11004
View restaurant
Fern and Aurora Dessert Shop - Little Neck
No Reviews
3902 Little Neck Parkway Queens, NY 11426
View restaurant